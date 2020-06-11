The revolting revolting rich

Ed West provided the quote about younger sons of Norman lords which became the SQotD for June 4th. He has now written a follow up piece, “Why the rich are revolting”
Today’s unrest involves two sections of US society, African-Americans and upper-middle-class whites, who together form the axis of the Democratic Party, but it is the latter who are far more engaged in racial activism. The “Great Awokening”, the mass movement focused on eradicating racism in America and with a quasi-religious, almost hysterical feel to it, is dominated by the upper middle class.
I knew that, but I did not know this:
That noble tradition of haute bourgeoisie revolution continues today, especially in the US. The Occupy movement, for example, is deeply opposed to the 1% but largely because they come from the 2-5%; Amy Chua cited figures suggesting that in New York, more than half it members earned $75,000 or more while only 8% were on low incomes, compared to 30% of the city. They also have hugely disproportionate numbers of graduates and post-grads among their members.
The wider Great Awokening, of which the 2020 disturbances are a part, is a very elite phenomenon, with progressive activists nearly twice as likely as the average American to make more than $100,000 a year, nearly three times as likely to have a postgraduate degree, and only one-quarter as likely to be black.
It’s a long read, but well worth it:
Bernstein and the Black Panthers
Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to perhaps not so much repeat it as rhyme it.
The rich and bourgeois are always the revolutionaries.
Who were the revolutionary leaders and terrorists of most Russia in XIX century? : aristocrats, sons of royal families, liberal professions.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/weekly-standard/the-history-of-russian-terrorism-dagger-and-swagger
If i want to be mischievous i would say that part of it that they hate that the common people and poor can have today access to stuff they could not get 10 or 20 years ago.
It was clear that when common people started to be able go to holidays everywhere, could fly, could get nice clothes there will be a backlash by the aristocratic and the left that depend on misery.
Since today the aristocracy cannot today distinguish from the crowd by means of possession, except for a big yacht, a thesis is that they started “luxury beliefs” to be able to distinguish from the commons: https://nypost.com/2019/08/17/luxury-beliefs-are-the-latest-status-symbol-for-rich-americans/
So we have the alliance of those that seem themselves as superior and the Marxists that only have reason to exist with an innumerable list of exploited and poor. People getting out of poverty irritates both the aristocrats and the Marxists.
“Everything has to change for everything to stay the same”
“There are 2 kinds of Fascists; Fascists and Anti-Fascists”