|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
True, they were hypocrites. Jefferson himself was clearly aware of the ghastly contradictions. Pity they did not apply their own wise philosophies even-handedly, but they didn’t. That is was why Samuel Johnson hated them. And yet, their good ideas stand on their own merits.
– Perry de Havilland in response to “How do you respond to people who say that the Founding Fathers were hypocrites for owning slaves?”
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
The Left hate Jefferson not for practicing slavery, but for preaching freedom, and for his part in achieving the freedom that the colonies that came under The United States achieved.
I heard one black historian referring to him as a paradox rather than a hypocrite.
It wasn’t hypocrisy, it was the desire to get the southern colonies onside against the British. They also knew that slavery was not sustainable but decided to kick the issue into the long grass. It all came to a head 90 years later. The founders knew this would likely happen.
Just because it was pragmatic does not mean it wasn’t hypocritical. If you wrap yourself in the flag of liberty but own slaves, that is just about the most perfect example of hypocrisy one could possibly contrive.
“The freedom of rob Indians and enslave Negroes” I believe was what Johnson wrote of them. But the ideas underpinning American liberty were the very pinnacle of the European enlightenment, and the hypocrisy of their implementation does not change that central truth.
There are practical limits–would the USA have benefitted from flying apart right at the start? I doubt the US would have had much of a role in the world if it had.
We can only all do what we can do. What the FF did for the USA was as much as they could for the time.
Probably true, Ecks, but that doesn’t change the answer to the question. To perhaps make it more palatable, the answer could be “Yes, they were hypocrites. So what?”
I am agnostic on the notion that the world would perforce be a worse place if the American War of Independence had gone the other way. Too many plausible scenarios.
At the outset of the Revolution Jefferson had 3 bounty notices for runaway slaves in the local press; 2 were white, indentured for life, different label same outcome.
Anti-slavery was only just becoming a topic in polite society but folks could express their wokeness by offering guests sugar in glassware etched with “this sugar was produced without the use of slaves”.
The left do not hate the Founders who did not own slaves any less – they are not rushing out to put up statues of John Adams or Ben Franklin.
The people who want to remove the statue of Jefferson from the New York Council building are not really fans of Governor John Jay (who ended slavery in New York) or G. Morris – who spoke against slavery at the Constitutional Convention.
Suppose you suggested statues of General George Thomas (a Virginian who served in the United States Army in the Civil War) instead of General Robert E. Lee in in the various cities in Virginia – the left might PRETEND to be pleased, but eventually they would come for George Thomas just has they have attacked statues of GEORGE WASHINGTON in various States.
This is not about slavery and race – it was never about slavery and race. This is and has always been MARXIST – a MARXIST effort to destroy the United States and Western civilisation generally.
And, tragically, Big Business supports the MARXISTS – 100%.
Eventually the “Woke” Corporate managers will have Marxist mobs at their own door – come to kill them and their families.
Screaming out “but I supported getting rid of statues of Thomas Jefferson” will not save the “Woke” rich.
What really gave the game away was the attack on the Monument to the Unknown Soldier in Washington D.C.
As well as the endless looting, burning and murdering (such as he murder of David Dorn by Social Justice Looters) in so many cities.
Anyone who claims that this is about “slavery” or “racism” is a LIAR.
Another example of the decline of Christian values. We are all sinners. All hypocrites. “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone”. Nobody’s perfect. The path of righteousness is straight and narrrow, and we shouldn’t condemn those who stray: love the sinner, hate the sin.
Now, I know there are a lot of atheists here, but you don’t need to be a believer to understand the truth, and the importance, of these principles. If we’re all guilty to some extent, then good ideas can be accepted for what they are, rather than being condemned for coming from someone who didn’t practice what he preached.
But now that all that has been thrown under the bus, our new would-be masters consider themselves perfect, and hypocrisy to be not the universal sin, but the greatest one.
“The left do not hate the Founders who did not own slaves any less – they are not rushing out to put up statues of John Adams or Ben Franklin.”
That too. “Black Lives Matter” is a false flag, just as the anti-nuclear movement was during the Cold War.
I think there was a clear conflict of values there. But I don’t think that, in ethical or psychological terms, it’s properly called “hypocrisy.”
When I describe someone as a hypocrite, I think of them as someone who asserts, or even embraces, a moral position, but who THEN makes exceptions to that moral position in their own favor when they can gain something by doing so. The moral position is the starting point.
But I don’t think that the Founders started out with a moral position of liberal individualism. I think that, for example, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson grew up in a society where slavery already existed, and in families that owned slaves, and against a history where slavery had been practiced for millennia. The very scriptures of the religion they were raised in included legal rules for slavery, and exhortations to slaves about their duties to their masters. That was their starting point. And from there, many of them were finding their way to liberal individualism, and to its relevance to slavery, and to their own personal positions as slaveowners. In fact, they struggled over it; if you read Madison’s notes on the Constitutional Convention, you’ll see warnings against the consequences of letting slavery continue, and proposals for limiting it, and even a confrontation with South Carolina and Georgia, whose delegates threatened to walk out if slavery were prohibited by the new constitution. They didn’t have an established position of individual rights for everyone to betray; rather, they were trying to find their way to such a position.
Not having thought things through, or not being ready to act on such thoughts, isn’t hypocrisy as usually understood. It’s not a betrayal of an existing position but a struggle to advance to a new one. And it’s easy for us to say, now, “but it should have been obvious”—but I think we should be aware that our own future, if it’s a better one, will think the same about us.
What about the hypocrisy of the woke types? Their attacks on free speech claim to be centred around racism and ‘hate speech’ but are themselves a hundred times more racist and full of hate than those that they would like to silence.
I stand by my long-held opinion: to cry “racist” you must BE racist.