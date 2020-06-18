“Rather than aiming for a better future, woke militants seek a cathartic present. Cleansing themselves and others of sin is their goal. Amidst vast inequalities of power and wealth, the woke generation bask in the eternal sunshine of their spotless virtue.”
(As a reminder to readers, quoting a person does not imply I endorse everything that the writer in question says. Gray is a decidedly mixed bag of a thinker. Far, far too gloomy for my liking and he buys the whole Green deal, or at least he did. But this essay makes important points about the parallels between the culture war being played out in the West right now and the madness of the 15th and 16th centuries. Yes, I think those parallels are accurate. This is a rat with a long tail.)
Disagree. Once again don’t understand the nature of the beast.
It is simply weaponizing language as a power tool.They don’t seek a cathartic present, they seek power.
These people don’t care for anyone, they are just exploiting others for the fact that appearing virtuous gives them a card to promote themselves over others.
Minneapolis is damaged, several were murdered, do they care? No. Obviously not, they got the power they were seeking: IBM, CocaCola, Nike, and the “moderates of extremist political center” all recognized their power.
This is a confected race war. Any honest person examining the numbers would see that.
So why dont the NYT, WaPo, Google, Facebook, Disney see it – why in fact are they doing their absolute best to exacerbate it? Why are they trying to set white against black and drive chaos and disorder?
Well no noticing who runs those Media giants. No noticing who is pulling the strings.