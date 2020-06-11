A list of abuses

I saw the following list of problems with the US legal and law enforcement system, which taken individually may not appear to be major issues in terms of it being a “systematically unjust” country, but which taken together do tend to suggest there is a big problem. This is mirrored to a certain extent in other countries, such as here in the UK.
qualified immunity;
LEO unions;
LEO militarization;
inadequate civilian oversight;
plea bargains;
victimless criminal statues (e.g. drugs, sex-work, immigration);
occupational licensing;
civil asset forfeiture;
eminent domain (esp in re gentrification);
unaccountable fines & fees, and quota-based policing;
private prisons;
FISA Courts; and
no-knock warrants.
That is a good list for radical classical liberals and small-government conservatives to get to deal with.
A good list as a basis for discussion.
I note with approval that “institutional racism” is not in the list.
Just today i read an article that provides strong evidence against the notion. (H/T Instapundit.)
As for the list: there are some items that are definitely big issues:
I note that the last 2 items have a direct negative impact on people, while the first 2 items have an indirect impact.
Some other items seem to require more discussion.
Current events suggest that some capability for counter-insurgency can be helpful. (Unless the National Guard can be called in at short notice.) The trouble is when military capabilities are used as a matter of routine.
This problem, as i understand, is more complex than most of us East of the Atlantic realize. My understanding is that it would be almost impossible to enforce the law in the US without plea bargains. But i am ready to be proven wrong.
Not all immigration is illegal, of course. Illegal immigration is not victimless: at the very least, taxpayers have to pay for some of the expenses, especially in the US, and most especially in Blue States.
Real problems, but i don’t think of them as police problems.
Not sure what you mean here.
You mean, making sure not to arrest more Muslims than Presbyterians for pimping or sex with minors?
What’s wrong with privatization?
It should actually increase accountability, but i am ready to revise my opinion on the basis of empirical data.
I don’t know enough about these issues to comment.
Just to play Devil’s Advocate:
qualified immunity; A very good concept (but expanded a bit too much) that keeps progressives from engaging in lawfare against line employees in order to effect societal change that they cannot accomplish politically.
LEO unions; You disagree that we all have an associational right to band together? If this stems from a dislike for all public-employee unions, I’ll agree, but if it’s simply the police unions you dislike, I think you’d dislike policing even more without the unions fighting to keep cops safe from the political winds. If you dislike specific rules that the unions have been able to bargain for, call them out – you might find that most of them are well-founded.
LEO militarization; Generally, I agree, but I also know several cops who are now on disability because they went up against better-armed suspects. It’s a never-ending escalation, but we cannot afford to let cops be less well equipped than the bad guys. We just need to control the use of the equipment better. (My own Minneapolis could have used some armored troop carriers last week.)
inadequate civilian oversight; Watch Chicago for a few weeks. Watch how Minneapolis changes this coming year. Civilian oversight is only as good as the civilians currently in control of cities. Cop bosses are generally employed at the pleasure of elected officials, so, mostly, the cops are doing what the majority of voters want them to do already. When you see a mayor displeased with cop policy, it’s usually a mayor trying to cover his own missteps.
plea bargains; Unless we want to increase court funding exponentially, or stop enforcing laws against murder, rape, assault, robbery, and the like, we need plea bargaining. As it is, it works vastly to the benefit of defendants. Get charged (with good evidence) with Assault 1, with a guidelines sentence of ten years, but get offered a plea to Assault 2 with a three-year sentence because the courts don’t have enough courtrooms or judges to try every case? Great deal.
victimless criminal statues (e.g. drugs, sex-work, immigration); Victimless? Never had to postpone your interview with a 13-year-old addict in lockup because he’s throwing up too hard from withdrawal? Sex work, fine. Immigration? Again, victimless? By your reckoning, I suppose tax fraud is also a victimless crime, because there’s no one specific person who is hurt by it.
occupational licensing; Agree that it has spread too far, but I still want my electrician and doctor and lawyer to have his training proven. My hairbraider, of course, shouldn’t need a license.
civil asset forfeiture; Agree in spades. Go to crim court if you want to claim my money was used criminally.
eminent domain (esp in re gentrification); Already in check to a great degree as more and more jurisdictions reject the Kelo doctrine. Bush wrote an executive order banning its use federally in gentrification situations. Most states have since enacted legislation repudiating the doctrine. We still need roads, etc., though.
unaccountable fines & fees, and quota-based policing; Not sure what this one means
private prisons; ?? What, government can do things better than the private sector? I’ve been in both, and the biggest difference I could see was that the government guards’ union gets them far higher pay. But now most private systems also bargain with unions, so that difference is receding.
FISA Courts; “Abuses of”, sure. “Existence of”? No way. We should seek warrants against in-country spies for foreign enemies in the public-records courts?
no-knock warrants; Again, “abuses of”, sure. No-knock warrants have been around forever, and have their place. You need to convince a judge that evidence will otherwise disappear or be destroyed if you announce your presence before you enter in order to get one. Judges ought to be more sparing with them.
Whoever made your list works off of headlines, I think. We need to work mostly on abuses of these items. But then, we need to work on abuses generally.
Regarding FISC, the situation before we had FISC/FISA was much worse than the current situation — essentially no controls. The FISC is a rubber stamp, but a) leaves a paper trail, b) could be reformed to be less of a rubber stamp. We’re not likely to end the surveillance state, but we might be able to impose more controls on it.
As to the rest:
– LEO unions
There should be no public sector unions. Even FDR agrees (well, at least as to public sector strikes, but the implication is no collective bargaining for the public sector, which leaves unions with only one job to do: funnel contribution monies to the Democratic Party, and this they should not do, which then would leave them with no jobs to do).
– no-knock warrants
No-knock warrants should only ever be allowed for confirmed hostage situations. 911 calls should not be considered confirmation as long as SS7 continues to be utterly unauthenticated.
– civil asset forfeiture
Civil asset forfeiture is clearly unconstitutional. The SCOTUS recently ruled as much, but applied that only to the Federal government, though it hinted it might be incorporated against the States. The court, as usual, likes to go slow.
The victims of civil asset forfeiture are generally the poor. And it exists to pay the salaries of police, of which we have too many (as in too many to pay via tax hikes) courtesy of Bill Clinton.
– LEO militarization
A terrible thing indeed.
– inadequate civilian oversight
A trivial matter of political will to structure oversight in such a way as to overcome the social pressure to protect police.
– plea bargains
These used to be rejected by the courts. Then Prohibition happened. As Snorri Godhi says, the courts would grind to a halt without plea bargains, but that would be a good thing: it would force prosecutors and judges to prioritize their dockets, which would automatically lead to victim-less crime laws going unenforced, which might lead to their reform. You might have small fines for prostitution, marijuana, etc. instead of jail sentences.
– occupational licensing
That’s a State-blessed racket. Start by allowing multiple bar associations, multiple medical associations, multiple hairstylist associations, etc., all allowed to license members.
– eminent domain abuse
Thanks, SCOTUS. Thanks a lot. There has been much eminent domain “reform” in the States, but most of it merits the scare quotes as it’s no reform at all.
I’d add that Freedom Under the Law of the Land is meaningless if defendants are not free to ask for jury nullification, or if judges will not instruct juries that they have a right to acquit for any reason they like. In the U.S. this was a right for ~100 years, then the SCOTUS (thanks again) reversed about ~120 years ago.
@bobby b:
The National Guard has those. If things are so bad that you need armored personnel carriers, it’s time to call in the National Guard.
@bobby b:
I don’t know if JP took some of this from my list on that other thread, but I do (lately not as much, but I used) read a great deal about the law, from places such as SCOTUSblog, the old Volokh Conspiracy, Ann Althouse, and others.
Plea bargains were not a thing before Prohibition, at least that’s my understanding (if you want I’ll go find a link for this). What happened? We created more crimes. I wonder just how many rapes, murders, etc. would go unprosecuted if we had no plea bargains. They’re certainly not the majority of crimes charged. And I wonder whether we’ve lost the ability to have good old jury trials. And I wonder what would happen if every public defender started demanding jury trials for all their defendants… would the judges tell them to fuck off? Surely not. The system would collapse, and I wonder why it hasn’t happened. I lie, I don’t wonder. The cities would fire those public defenders. Doesn’t this possibility ever keep you up at night?
Meanwhile in Chicago they’ve greatly increased the number of detectives in the police force and so they went from a ~25% murder case clearance rate to ~50% clearance rate — that’s essentially doubling the courts’ load right there, but also really embarrassing: why have so much police and so few detectives that crimes go unsolved by default? (I’ll have to ask my wife for a link for this — this I didn’t know until I learned it from her a few days ago.)
@bobby b:
Certain things must not have a profit motive involved (or it must be minimal, as in like public sector salaries). Certainly judges should not be employees of corporations. Ditto prosecutors. With police the lines start to blur (think private security companies; rent-a-cops). Prisons? There have been insane scandals involving private prisons bribing judges and prosecutors to fill them, so we, the public, have no faith in private prisons.
Moreover, we, the public, should want government to be very selective about how it spends our monies. Law enforcement (including prisons) should be a high priority. PC projects of the day should be low priorities. But our representatives love to spend our money on things they should not, and if this puts pressure on the governments’ finances which should lead to cutting those expenses, not to outsourcing important government functions. Reducing prison costs because of more popular or PC expenditures means, ultimately that we mistreat prisoners, or release them too early, or worse. So I see private prisons as a symptom of a much more serious problem.
Right now, while race-hate mobs roam the streets of burning cities, issuing their farcical demands for this and that, is not the time to be having a discussion about changes to be made in the police philosophy.
Right now is the time to be shooting looters and arresting every member of any lynch mobs that attack bystanders.
Later, when all the fires have been put out and all the newKlan sh*theads are in cells, it will be an excellent time to talk about the things that need to change in the way policing is done.
If you have the conversation now with a burning city being held over your head, it is tantamount to kneeling in front of the jeering mob and begging for forgiveness for the color of your skin.
@Ferox: Well, I’m not going out to shoot rioters. I could, trust me, i could, but as long as my State has a functioning and responsive National Guard, I won’t even think about it. That means I have time to think about other issues, and some of us have to think of those issues.
Regardless of the rioting and looting, there are issues with the U.S. (and UK) justice system that have pissed me off for a long time. If the Left gets to complain about the problems they ostensibly have with our justice system (note well: the only problem they have is that they aren’t in charge as dictators), they I get to complain about the problems I have with it.
Nonsense. I’m not having this debate with them, I’m having it with people who aren’t rioting, and I’ve wanted to have it.
I was a public defender – contract, not staff, the same thing without the health plan – and we had this discussion many times.
And it always ended the same way – plea bargains worked in our favor, every time. If the state can’t try you in some specified time – the “speedy trial” requirement – it had to let you go free. The pressure works entirely one-way – against the state.
We could easily have demanded trials for all of our clients and shut the system down temporarily, but the state would likely respond by a temporary massive increase in funds and would suspend all civil court proceedings and put all judges and courtrooms onto the criminal calendar, and our clients would get trials. And, since the vast majority of our clients actually did the things they were accused of, they would then suffer the greatly increased sentences that plea bargaining let them avoid.
(And, we would likely have been fired – NOT for disrupting the system, but for making all of our clients suffer the much longer sentences than they would have received under a plea. The two branches – prosecution and public defenders – are indeed both state functions, but they are separated far up the food chain, and no prosecutorial pressure would ever result in a PD being fired for doing a better job of defense. That was always a jealously-guarded separation.)
I had clients in both public and private prisons. Generally, they preferred being in the private ones. More comfortable, safer, better facilities . . .
And they’re substantially cheaper than the public ones.
Google the CCPOA – the California Correctional Peace Officers Association – the CA guards’ union. They have huge political power in California, they get amazing salaries for their members, and they routinely lobby for things that increase imprisonment in the state and thus keep their membership up. The private sector has no such lobbying clout.
@bobby b:
We touched on that above. Both, the private and public sector have shown the ability to corrupt the system. Public sector employees should have no collective bargaining. This is now being rectified, slowly, nationwide.
@bobby b:
I agree that plea bargains work well for most defendants. Do we have such high load because we have too many crimes, or punish too many crimes too harshly? You might know this very well.
That said, purposeful overcharging happens. The Aaron Swartz case still rankles. A few bad apples really do ruin the system. Carmen Ortiz can rot in hell. BTW, this household donates to the Innocence Project — there’s a lot of bad prosecutin’ in the U.S., so I’m not sure how few of these apples are bad.
That’s another thing:
– DAs and AGs should be appointed at all levels — never elected
– judges should never be elected, except maybe for State Supreme Courts in the Wisconsin hybrid appointed/elected model
– being or having been a prosecutor within the past four years should be a disqualifier for elected public office
– being or having been a Senator should be a disqualifier for being elected President, curable only by having also been a Governor or Vice-President
I very much dislike it when prosecutors use perp walks to get attention and then get themselves elected. Rudy Giuliani, I’m looking at you.
bobby b
FISA Courts; “Abuses of”, sure. “Existence of”? No way. We should seek warrants against in-country spies for foreign enemies in the public-records courts?
I’m curious on your thoughts on this. We are supposed to have an adversarial system, so I don’t understand how this can be countenanced. Surely the simple solution is to have a defense attorney in court who advocates on behalf of the target of the warrant (obviously without communicating with the target since it is clear we do need to be able to issue warrants without informing them.) How does this work in regular proceedings where, for example, the cops want a warrant to spy on some domestic human trafficker or embezzler? I thought there would be someone there to represent him blindly. Why are foreign spies any different?
It just seems to me that any system that is supposed to be a check on power that approves requests 99% of the time is a meaningless rubber stamp, not an effective check.
@Fraser Orr: Espionage is secret, yeah, so that means the adversary may not find out about it. If you spy on citizens within the normal legal framework, you need a wiretap warrant or alike, and that will become evident if ever the targets of wiretapping are charged. If you spy extra-legally, well, then no one better find out because then you get into fruit of the poisoned tree territory. But terrorism! So we say well, that’s too bad, we’re gonna spy anyways — maybe we can’t charge people (that’s how you solve the adversarial issue), but hey, we can stop attacks, and so on. But we want privacy protections too, because we don’t trust the spies to play by the rules! Well, … and that’s how we got a FISC. That’s roughly the idea anyways.
Most people, myself included, don’t care that much if my government spies domestically provided they don’t get to use any of that material for legal investigations and prosecutions, and no back-reconstruction of evidence either. Them’s the rules. Well, that’s going to require controls, because we all know that the FBI and DoJ and DEA and ATF and so on will not be able to help themselves, and a FISC-like entity is part of that. The only alternative is no domestic espionage, but… that seems politically and even technically infeasible, not least given how easy it was for so much espionage infrastructure to get built out without the public’s knowledge, and also given espionage alliances like the five eyes. Problem is that effective controls are also infeasible, naturally enough (surprise!). And so here we are.
At least in a large enough abuse, like the Obama Administration’s espionage on Republican candidates’ campaigns (Trump’s was not the only one!), and especially the continuation of that after the transition(!!), it is essentially impossible to keep the secret for too long. Not much comfort though: most citizens are not presidential candidates, and if Hillary! had won, well, it might have taken decades for the truth in that case to come out. And even this awful scandal doesn’t seem to be slowing down the leviathan.
So we’re kinda stuck. What can I say. It sucks. If you’ve got any ideas, let the world know.
Fraser Orr:
I was always a bit bemused by the furor over this particular aspect of the FISA court controversy, because it works just like it does in normal court.
Search warrants are dealt with explicitly in the Fourth Amendment:
It doesn’t have to be an adversarial process because it’s not determining anyone’s guilt. It merely allows one to go out and bring back some information for further court use.
So, in both normal and FISA systems, a cop walks in to a judge’s chambers and hands over his written affidavit (warrant app) setting out how there is a fair probability that a search will result in evidence of a crime being discovered (i.e., probable cause), and detailing how the cop got that information, and will then swear to that affidavit being true. If the judge has no reason to question the cop – cop hasn’t lied to the judge in the past, basically – and if the judge agrees that the cop’s affidavit does constitute probable cause, the warrant is signed and filed.
Note that the adversarial system still allows that warrant to be fought at a later stage, if there are any later stages (meaning, if criminal charges are actually brought against anyone.) If a defense lawyer can show that there really was no PC existing at the time the cop swore to it, the warrant and all resulting evidence is thrown out. Oh, and that cop gets no more warrants from that judge, because he just made the judge look stupid.
Because it’s a non-adversarial process, I’d guess that that same percentage – 99.9% – of all normal non-FISA warrants get approved, too. I didn’t think that was a big deal in the FISA stories. The adversarial system still allows the defendant to keep the evidence from being used against him later.
So far as I can tell – I know little about FISA court process – where the system falls down (if it does in fact fall down) is in the lack of opportunity or need for anyone to go back after the fact and disprove PC in a FISA warrant. In those cases, it seems to me that the warrant isn’t normally sought with the goal of bringing charges against anyone so much as they’re brought simply to gain information. Whereas I can contest a warrant to search my home in my later trial on whatever I’m charged with as a result of that search, a FISA warrant ends with fewer actual Defendants, and more simple systemic information. So, the judges get less feedback when a cop lies to them about PC, and that personal knowledge of individual cops is really the biggest killer of warrant applications in normal court. If that makes sense.
Just to play Devil’s Advocate:
Indeed, Bobby.
Ferox: Right now, while race-hate mobs roam the streets of burning cities, issuing their farcical demands for this and that, is not the time to be having a discussion about changes to be made in the police philosophy.
There is never a “time” to discuss these things. The enemies of liberty and order are always pulling the “now is not the time” line to address this or that. Let’s start taking the intellectual fight, rather than defaulting to the iron fist mode.
So what you’re saying is “If I want to murder someone I should arrange for that to happen in Chicago”. Got it.
Sure, no-knock warrants have their uses and are justified, but of late they’ve been more abused than used (e.g. the murder of Breonna Taylor). Rand Paul has introduced a bill to get rid of them entirely, but I doubt this will get any traction.
Rand Paul introduces bill to end no-knock warrants
LEO militarization is a relative concept. It’s a matter of LEOs being exempted from the anti-weapon laws that apply to the rest of us. Police with Glocks are not militarized if private citizens are not prohibited from carrying them too, but are militarized where the law prohibits or heavily restricts Glocks with special exemptions for LEOs. Likewise with AR-15s, select fire M16s, and full-auto Thomson submachine guns.
Or at the extreme trivial end, handcuffs. Having handcuffs ‘militarizes’ the NYPD because there’s a city ordinance that prohibits handcuffs with a special ‘except for cops’ exemption.
bobby b. wrote:
‘victimless criminal statues (e.g. drugs, sex-work, immigration); Victimless? Never had to postpone your interview with a 13-year-old addict in lockup because he’s throwing up too hard from withdrawal?’
Meanwhile, in the adjoining cells, dozens of citizens face the prospect of having their liberty taken from them for years, maybe decades, simply for partaking of a substance which harms nobody but themselves. A kid throws up for a day or two vs years of life stolen forever from people who harmed nobody but themselves. Tough calculus.
On the militarization of the police – having been a copper myself, I take a divided view on this, which splits along the line of equipment vs people.
I have no problem with police departments having extensive weaponry and equipment, including equipment which is more at home in a military setting. Occasionally – very rarely indeed – such equipment is needed and its use is entirely justified. The problem with this sort of equipment is the sudden willingness – nay, eagerness – with which it is put to use for purposes for which it is entirely unjustified in the context of policing a civilian population.
And that’s a people problem. It’s more than 25 years since I did this work, but even then, I could recognize the problem a mile off. For me, there were maybe a dozen markers that, singly or in combination, tagged an officer as being one with (IMHO) entirely the wrong mindset for civilian policing. They included such things as ‘bloused’ boots, high-and-tight or Mohican-style haircuts, leg holsters, military decorations worn on police uniforms, military rank insignia used as police rank insignia, mirror shades, excessive amounts of ammunition prominently displayed, body armour worn over clothing, ‘tactical’ gloves, and so forth. In the intervening time, as I understand, the paramilitary mindset has been greatly expanded as a result of training and a culture that teaches cops that violent death is always right around the corner and they have to be constantly prepared to deploy overwhelming force to save their own lives – all this as crime rates have fallen dramatically and it’s actually never been a safer time to be a cop. They need to work on their driving, much more than they need to worry about being the victims of violence.
That’s the mindset that leads to continual escalation along a continuum of force and violence which only ever ratchets up, not down. And this is why we end up with large mobs of coppers, heavily armed, beating down doors in the middle of the night to arrest somebody for low-level drug dealing – and, more and more often, breaking down the wrong door to shoot the wrong people.
Regarding plea bargaining, you wrote:
‘Get charged (with good evidence) with Assault 1, with a guidelines sentence of ten years, but get offered a plea to Assault 2 with a three-year sentence because the courts don’t have enough courtrooms or judges to try every case? Great deal.’
Sure. Now, as you’ve been a public defender, I know you’ve seen this, so perhaps will comment on an alternate scenario, which goes like this:
Get arrested and charged with CSC1, which carries 10 to 15 years of State time, based on the unsupported word of a cute, white 17-year-old, because the prosecutor is up for re-election and wants all the brownie points he can get with law-and-order voters, and then offered a plea down to CSC3, six months in the County jail, with the not-so-subtle understanding that if you don’t take the deal, you’ll rot in the County jail for longer than that, and lose your home, your job and any prospects you might have left in life waiting for the wheels of justice to grind – and they will grind slowly. And all for a he-said-she-said case that might go either way at trial – but trial is 9 months and $150,000 away. Seem like such a good idea to you?
We had a case around this way, a couple of years ago now, where the father of a special-needs child was accused of molesting the child based solely on the claims of some bone-in-the-nose ‘facilitated communication’ practitioner. Not a jot of actual evidence, and much of what was claimed could not hold up to simple scrutiny, and yet the guy was tangled up in the CJS for the best part of 5 years. It cost him about-everything he had, as well as his marriage and his entire future. He was offered multiple plea deals, rejected them all, and was finally vindicated. Should he have taken those ‘good deals’?
Plea bargains work rather well for the factually-guilty, not so well for the factually-innocent. So what you’re proposing is that we tailor our system to make life easier for the guilty. Hmm. I’ll have to think on that for a while.
For the rest, I think we’re pretty-much on the same page, so will let that go.
@llamas: Great examples of plea bargain abuse. This is why I said that DAs should never be elected, and should not be eligible for elected office for some time. We have too “awesome” a tradition of perp-walking and such as a way to burnish an elected official’s popular standing. That sucks.
• Private Prisons: Most of what I see against them is propaganda from the usual suspects: Anti-incarceration generally, unions of employees in state-run prisons, and anti-immigration enforcement in the cases where private facilities have been used to hold those thought to have entered/been-trying-to-enter the US illegally.
But there is also the corruption in Pennsylvania about 10 years ago where as I recall the prison companies were paying off judges in order to get more convictions and prison sentences: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kids_for_cash_scandal
• quota-based policing:
I’m pretty sure what is meant here is that performance targets for individual officers require them to have a certain number of ‘stops’, a certain number of citations issued, a certain value of fines collected, etc. should be eliminated.
It’s long been perceived in the US that one is much more likely to get traffic tickets for minor things in the last few days of the month as officers seek to achieve their monthly quota. And such fines (and fees) can be a substantial part of the budget income for towns and courts.
Examples:
https://www.governing.com/news/headlines/illinois-will-stop-ticket-quotas.html
https://www.stltoday.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/lawmakers-put-cuffs-on-missouri-ticket-quotas/article_1719835b-21ef-5c4d-a48e-62d77c8e3adc.html