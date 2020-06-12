We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Discussion point

· North American affairs · UK affairs

The far-Left’s attempted putsch in places such as Seattle and the statue-defacing/removal frenzy in the UK, among other outrages, are a delayed reaction not so much to a specific police act in Minneapolis, but because the far Left suffered a major electoral setback in December 2019 in the UK (yes, I get that the Tories ran to the political centre, but it was still a reverse for Corbyn & Co) and also because of the dawning horror that Trump could well retain the White House in November. Trump was on course to win because of factors such as the Russia-gate scandal that wasn’t, the pre-COVID-19 economy, the fact that the Democrats are led by people either out of their minds or losing them to infirmity, etc. So street politics – or “riot ideology” fills the vacuum of political power that parts of the far Left perceive they have lost. (See a related discussion here.)

Related thoughts from Joel Kotkin on the economic drivers of anger (not that he is excusing it).

June 12th, 2020 |

13 comments to Discussion point

  • Stonyground
    June 12, 2020 at 11:33 am

    Add the Brexit result to that list. Infantile kidults that respond to the word no with a tantrum.

  • Used to be Banned
    June 12, 2020 at 12:01 pm

    In the UK the disorder is largely from bored middle class kids allowed a bit of leeway from the lockdown, only able to drink their skinny lattes takeaway, can’t meet in each others home so on the street; fancy a bit of excitement, let’s have a protest.
    Can’t be against lockdown, that’s what the far right Brexity people do. Oh look some Black people in America upset about something, that’ll do.

  • Jacob
    June 12, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    Trump… Trump… Trump…. Everything that happens is Trump’s fault.
    He is the “feuerteufel” (fire Satan) says “Der Spiegl”

    There is absolutely no doubt that the riots are motivated by hatred of Trump. (and other causes, maybe, too…).

    I have been reading a book about the fall of Saigon in 1975. If I’ll be around in 30 year’s time (fat chance) we’ll read about the fall of the USA. Well, like the Roman empire (another racist entity) every civilization falls sooner or later. The Barbarians always win. Barbarianism is the natural state, civilization the exception.

  • Jacob
    June 12, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    By the way:
    Riots, started in October 2019, have destroyed a perfectly nice and hitherto well managed and behaved country: Chile. It was also during the reign of a democratically elected “right wing” President who is also a rich businessman.

  • Plamus
    June 12, 2020 at 2:18 pm

    Kotkin is right, but he is documenting an effect, not the multiple complex and interrelated root causes.

    Here is the ever controversial Jordan Peterson on IQ and the job market. For about 10% of the population of countries like the US and the UK there are just no jobs in which their marginal product is positive, and that is assuming they are all at least somewhat conscientious and stress-tolerant (i.e. not too neurotic), which is of course not true. And for those just above the bottom 10%, their jobs tend to be repetitive and not complex (and low-wage, of course) – the kind the demand for which is dwindling because of automation and globalization. And then there is the whole mismatch between the expectations of college kids these days and reality. When you are told that you can change the world, and you find out that you’re barely qualified to serve lattes… well, Radiohead put it well:

    I don’t care if it hurts
    I wanna have control
    I want a perfect body
    I want a perfect soul
    I want you to notice
    When I’m not around
    You’re so fuckin’ special
    I wish I was special

    For some of these people the answer is depression and intoxicants. For some it is anger and resentment. They are ripe to be radicalized, especially when you convince them that they are not just needed, but have the glorious destiny of fighting Nazis and racists.

  • David Bishop
    June 12, 2020 at 2:57 pm

    Somewhat related, a UC Berkeley history professor has written – anonymously for obvious reasons – a searing email to wokerati colleagues, taking issue with the severe flaws in their position on BLM. It’s longish, but cogent and well argued, and well worth reading in full. If his identity is discovered, he’s likely never to work again in American academia, as he himself acknowledges, so it took some courage to write. That it took courage to present a counter-argument is itself a grievous indictment of modern academia.

    I got the original link from Toby Young’s lockdownsceptics.org . That link is now dead, but the wayback machine has the page here:
    https://pastebin.com/WBzAFDgA

    The kicker is in paragraph 44. (They’re numbered.)

  • Johnathan Pearce (London)
    June 12, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    Plamus, have you read “Average is Over” by Tyler Cowen? Sounds as if it backs up some of what you say here.

  • Plamus
    June 12, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Yes, Johnathan, indeed. Tyler tends look further ahead than I am willing to try to forecast intelligently. He foresees a small minority of intelligent/educated people, and a vast majority of ZMP people; I see right now a growing minority of ZMP people. We may get there, eventually, but as the end of a long process, and meanwhile a lot can happen, or not happen. I am not sure I see (as Tyler does) the majority of people accepting to live equally… wealthy? poor? Most humans are very status-driven, as numerous experiments in socialism/communism have shown; they’ll punish the productive minority. In this, I am less Tyler Cowen, and more Robert Heinlein:

    “Throughout history, poverty is the normal condition of man. Advances which permit this norm to be exceeded — here and there, now and then — are the work of an extremely small minority, frequently despised, often condemned, and almost always opposed by all right-thinking people. Whenever this tiny minority is kept from creating, or (as sometimes happens) is driven out of a society, the people then slip back into abject poverty.

    This is known as “bad luck.”

  • Rob
    June 12, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    The kicker is in paragraph 44. (They’re numbered.)

    Seems to have gone.

  • Stonyground
    June 12, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    Following the link got me to a message saying “This page is no longer available” Do you have any other links? I’m really quite interested in reading it.

  • Russtovich
    June 12, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    “Seems to have gone.”

    Try here:

    http://archive.is/bzTpa

  • Katy Hibbert
    June 12, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    I wonder whether today’s confirmation that there will be no extension to the Brexit transition period will provoke a frenzy of rioting among the wokerati and their BAME useful idiots.

  • Stonyground
    June 12, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    Longrider has pasted it into the comments on his most recent post.

    https://www.longrider.co.uk/blog/

