We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Discussion point
The far-Left’s attempted putsch in places such as Seattle and the statue-defacing/removal frenzy in the UK, among other outrages, are a delayed reaction not so much to a specific police act in Minneapolis, but because the far Left suffered a major electoral setback in December 2019 in the UK (yes, I get that the Tories ran to the political centre, but it was still a reverse for Corbyn & Co) and also because of the dawning horror that Trump could well retain the White House in November. Trump was on course to win because of factors such as the Russia-gate scandal that wasn’t, the pre-COVID-19 economy, the fact that the Democrats are led by people either out of their minds or losing them to infirmity, etc. So street politics – or “riot ideology” fills the vacuum of political power that parts of the far Left perceive they have lost. (See a related discussion here.)
Related thoughts from Joel Kotkin on the economic drivers of anger (not that he is excusing it).
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Add the Brexit result to that list. Infantile kidults that respond to the word no with a tantrum.
In the UK the disorder is largely from bored middle class kids allowed a bit of leeway from the lockdown, only able to drink their skinny lattes takeaway, can’t meet in each others home so on the street; fancy a bit of excitement, let’s have a protest.
Can’t be against lockdown, that’s what the far right Brexity people do. Oh look some Black people in America upset about something, that’ll do.
Trump… Trump… Trump…. Everything that happens is Trump’s fault.
He is the “feuerteufel” (fire Satan) says “Der Spiegl”
There is absolutely no doubt that the riots are motivated by hatred of Trump. (and other causes, maybe, too…).
I have been reading a book about the fall of Saigon in 1975. If I’ll be around in 30 year’s time (fat chance) we’ll read about the fall of the USA. Well, like the Roman empire (another racist entity) every civilization falls sooner or later. The Barbarians always win. Barbarianism is the natural state, civilization the exception.
By the way:
Riots, started in October 2019, have destroyed a perfectly nice and hitherto well managed and behaved country: Chile. It was also during the reign of a democratically elected “right wing” President who is also a rich businessman.
Kotkin is right, but he is documenting an effect, not the multiple complex and interrelated root causes.
Here is the ever controversial Jordan Peterson on IQ and the job market. For about 10% of the population of countries like the US and the UK there are just no jobs in which their marginal product is positive, and that is assuming they are all at least somewhat conscientious and stress-tolerant (i.e. not too neurotic), which is of course not true. And for those just above the bottom 10%, their jobs tend to be repetitive and not complex (and low-wage, of course) – the kind the demand for which is dwindling because of automation and globalization. And then there is the whole mismatch between the expectations of college kids these days and reality. When you are told that you can change the world, and you find out that you’re barely qualified to serve lattes… well, Radiohead put it well:
I don’t care if it hurts
I wanna have control
I want a perfect body
I want a perfect soul
I want you to notice
When I’m not around
You’re so fuckin’ special
I wish I was special
For some of these people the answer is depression and intoxicants. For some it is anger and resentment. They are ripe to be radicalized, especially when you convince them that they are not just needed, but have the glorious destiny of fighting Nazis and racists.
Somewhat related, a UC Berkeley history professor has written – anonymously for obvious reasons – a searing email to wokerati colleagues, taking issue with the severe flaws in their position on BLM. It’s longish, but cogent and well argued, and well worth reading in full. If his identity is discovered, he’s likely never to work again in American academia, as he himself acknowledges, so it took some courage to write. That it took courage to present a counter-argument is itself a grievous indictment of modern academia.
I got the original link from Toby Young’s lockdownsceptics.org . That link is now dead, but the wayback machine has the page here:
https://pastebin.com/WBzAFDgA
The kicker is in paragraph 44. (They’re numbered.)
Plamus, have you read “Average is Over” by Tyler Cowen? Sounds as if it backs up some of what you say here.
Yes, Johnathan, indeed. Tyler tends look further ahead than I am willing to try to forecast intelligently. He foresees a small minority of intelligent/educated people, and a vast majority of ZMP people; I see right now a growing minority of ZMP people. We may get there, eventually, but as the end of a long process, and meanwhile a lot can happen, or not happen. I am not sure I see (as Tyler does) the majority of people accepting to live equally… wealthy? poor? Most humans are very status-driven, as numerous experiments in socialism/communism have shown; they’ll punish the productive minority. In this, I am less Tyler Cowen, and more Robert Heinlein:
“Throughout history, poverty is the normal condition of man. Advances which permit this norm to be exceeded — here and there, now and then — are the work of an extremely small minority, frequently despised, often condemned, and almost always opposed by all right-thinking people. Whenever this tiny minority is kept from creating, or (as sometimes happens) is driven out of a society, the people then slip back into abject poverty.
This is known as “bad luck.”
Seems to have gone.
Following the link got me to a message saying “This page is no longer available” Do you have any other links? I’m really quite interested in reading it.
“Seems to have gone.”
Try here:
http://archive.is/bzTpa
I wonder whether today’s confirmation that there will be no extension to the Brexit transition period will provoke a frenzy of rioting among the wokerati and their BAME useful idiots.
Longrider has pasted it into the comments on his most recent post.
https://www.longrider.co.uk/blog/