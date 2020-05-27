The State’s lament: ‘A substantial number of people still do not feel sufficiently personally threatened;’

Thus went the UK government’s discussion paper on increasing social distancing on 22nd March 2020.
The perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased among those who are complacent, using hard-hitting emotional messaging. To be effective this must also empower people by making clear the actions they can take to reduce the threat.
There were other considerations:
Hong Kong’s experience:
Having a good understanding of the risk has been found to be positively associated with adoption of COVID-19 social distancing measures in Hong Kong
And carrots:
Incentivisation
6. Social approval: Social approval can be a powerful source of reward. Not only can this be provided directly by highlighting examples of good practice and providing strong social encouragement and approval in communications; members of the community can be encouraged to provide it to each other. This can have a beneficial spill-over effect of promoting social cohesion. Communication strategies should provide social approval for desired behaviours and promote social approval within the community.
And of course, coercion, along with ‘social disapproval’:
Coercion
7. Compulsion: Experience with UK enforcement legislation such as compulsory seat belt use suggests that, with adequate preparation, rapid change can be achieved (16). Some other countries have introduced mandatory self-isolation on a wide scale without evidence of major public unrest and a large majority of the UK’s population appear to be supportive of more coercive measures. For example, 64% adults in Great Britain said they would support putting London under a ‘lock down’ (17). However, data from Italy and South Korea suggest that for aggressive protective measures to be effective, special attention should be devoted to those population groups that are more at risk (18). In addition, communities need to be engaged to minimise risk of negative effects. Consideration should be given to enacting legislation, with community involvement, to compel key social distancing measures.
8. Social disapproval: Social disapproval from one’s community can play an important role in preventing anti-social behaviour or discouraging failure to enact pro-social behaviour (15). However, this needs to be carefully managed to avoid victimisation, scapegoating and misdirected criticism. It needs to be accompanied by clear messaging and promotion of strong collective identity. Consideration should be given to use of social disapproval but with a strong caveat around unwanted negative consequences.
So, for us rats in the lab, we can see the experimental parameters. I can’t find the words ‘rights‘, ‘freedom‘, ‘free‘ or ‘liberty‘ anywhere in this document. I can see this, my emphasis in bold, with the lie about people being ‘asked’:
9. Community resourcing: People are being asked to give up valued activities and access to resources for an extended period. These need to be compensated for by ensuring that people have access to opportunities for social contact and rewarding activities that can be undertaken in the home, and to resources such as food. Adequately resourced community infrastructure and mobilisation needs to be developed rapidly and with coverage across all communities (6, 15).
10. Reducing inequity: Adherence to these measures is likely to be undermined by perceived inequity in their impact on different sections of the population, especially those who are already disadvantaged, e.g. those in rented accommodation and those working in precarious employment. Reducing costs of phone calls, data downloads etc. by ‘responsibility deals’ or government subsidies should be considered.
Just in case you don’t think that this is an experiment, there is a reference to methodology including this, but read the whole thing:
The criteria go under the acronym, APEASE (Acceptability, Practicability, Effectiveness, Affordability, Spill-over effects, Equity)
Edit: Just after Paul’s comment, a bit more has just come out, from 25th February 2020, about the risk of disorder, foreseeing a risk of PPE shortage on 25th February 2020, so they knew that they could be short long before they did anything about it:
The last paragraph says it all:
• Promote a sense of collectivism: All messaging should reinforce a sense of community, that “we are all in this together.” This will avoid increasing tensions between different groups (including between responding agencies and the public); promote social norms around behaviours; and lead to self-policing within communities around important behaviours.
So when the American “Tony Heller” (not his real name) and the Irishman David Cullen make films arguing that governments (and the international elite generally- including the Big Business elite) are trying to induce FEAR in order to get people to accept a totalitarian “New Normal” of increased government power (in line with Agenda 21 – Agenda 2030) the answer of the British bureaucracy is……
“Yes – that is what we are trying to do, using the excuse of this virus”.
This all goes back a long way.
The idea of an intellectual elite controlling society and reducing everyone to slavery goes back to Plato – the “Republic”.
The idea of a specifically “scientific” (technocratic) elite controlling everything and reducing everyone to slavery goes back to Sir Francs Bacon (the master of Thomas Hobbes) and his “New Atlantis”.
And the idea of bringing in Big Business (specifically the BANKERS – not honest money lenders, so called “Shylocks”, Credit Bubble bankers joined-at-the-hip with the state) goes back to the followers of the French socialist Saint-Simon.
There were important followers of Saint-Simom in the home town of Karl Marx when he was just a boy – and I think the socialism of Saint-Simon (which includes the existing elite – including the Big Business elite, as very well paid “Public Servants) would suit the international establishment much better than Classical Marxism would.
Under the socialism of Saint-Simon (and co) the existing elite get to keep their big houses and so on – and get to order everyone else about.
What is not to like? As long as you are a member of the existing government, academic, media and Big Business elite.
“No, no, no Paul – it is all sincerely about the virus!”
Then why were both Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 (real United Nations documents – firmly supported by the British bureaucracy, indeed the international establishment elite generally) written BEFORE the virus?
It should also point out that the technocratic, “scientific”, elite violate the most fundamental principle of science – free debate and the right to dissent.
It does not matter if someone has many university science degrees and has worked n science for many years – if they go against the line the establishment demand that they are censored – the “mainstream” media “flag” their comments and the Social Media companies rush to tensor them (look what happened to Professor Dolores Cahill, of the Irish Freedom Party, and there are MANY OTHERS).
So “credentials” are ignored if someone has the “wrong” opinions – but real science should stand for free debate and the right to dissent for EVERYONE (not just people with lots of academic qualifications), as some of the greatest advises in science came from people with no formal qualifications at all.
Instead the totalitarian technocratic (“scientific”) elite, with their computer modes based on FRAUD, follow the line of their master Sir Francis Bacon – who even wanted people to be forbidden from arguing that the Earth went round the Sun. Political objective first (the same political objective as Thomas Hobbes and Jeremy Bentham – tyranny), and real science an after thought (if that).
For many years I have been told that it does not matter that the humanities have been taken over by the left with their totalitarian collectivist agenda – it supposedly does not matter, because “real subjects”, the physical sciences, are safe from the left.
Well it is clear that the natural sciences are NOT safe from the left. That the same totalitarian political agenda is being pushed in the physical sciences as is being pushed in history, literature, economics, philosophy…….
So we really are “All In This Together” – the government propaganda slogan, unintentionally, has some truth in it.
The totalitarian “New Normal” has been in the works for a very long time.
The future (the “New Normal”) that the establishment elite (including much of of the international “Social Responsibility” “Social Justice” business elite) want is very clear.
A boot stamping down on a human face – for ever.
Reading that, I found myself thinking there’s a chap called Dominic who could give information on that point, but the paragraph summarised this concern as a
so maybe that would exempt his travail in the eyes of those who deny his ‘vulnerable person’ excuse exempts his travel.
The footnotes struck me as relevant:
Does that mean it’s a Public Health medical policy written as an opinion by sociologists and psychologists, not by medical people with evidence-based medicine?
@ Rudolph
Well yes. This is the Nudge lot.
That’s the kicker though. You need both a good understanding and a trust in those providing that understanding.
Government’s want none of that. A good understanding means you might think for yourself – as is happening in the US with people starting to flout the lockdowns. And government’s don’t run on trust, they run on coercion and are so used to using coercion that they don’t understand why, when the chips are down, their guns aren’t enough to make people do what they’re told anymore.
