L’affaire Cummings

Please. Stop acting like this Dominic Cummings farrago is actually about “what Dom Cummings did within the context of Wuhan Coronavirus in the UK”.
It ain’t.
Almost everything in UK media & politics makes perfect sense when viewed through the lens of Brexit, and that will be true until 1st January 2021.
Cummings is usually described as ‘hard line’ on the recommendations he gives regarding Brexit. It is obvious that the Cummings lynch mobs are really only interested in ‘salvaging’ some kind BRINO from the ‘catastrophe’ of Brexit.
In spite of coronavirus, it is still actually Brexit that really still drives everything in UK. Everyone worldwide is going to try and use coronavirus to leverage their preexisting political objectives, and UK is no exception. Normal politics will resume next year.
Adam Smith said (quoting from memory)
but your link is an example of a media guy being fairly foolish. Let us hope they shoot themselves in the foot.
One can meet ordinary members of the public who have been sold media obfuscation. I value being able to falsify the accusation in a civil, swift, precise manner.
Also, I like to know I don’t just back my side regardless, as the remoaners do theirs. I like knowing that Cummings is innocent, just as I like knowing I care and the MSM don’t. The checking effort is tedious, but worth it to me.
I think this does nothing but fire up Boris’ reputation, those who don’t like Tories or Boris in particular, whether it be just political tribalism or Brexit, are never going to be satisfied, but the general opinion will be that Boris is doing ok, he’ll carry on spouting the old patriotic “blitz spirit” that appeals to many and makes anyone opposing him to be some kind of quisling or incessant complainer (see Thatcher’s “moaning minnies”), he has a modicum of sympathy having been at death’s door and his new baby, and seeing as public opinion of the press has dropped down the toilet recently it would seem obvious many are not taken in by blatant partisan reporting, even with the steady influx of “talking heads” on the news that are really left wing activists spouting their vitriol, it’s almost as if they don’t think the public read anything on the internet or find out facts for themselves.
I imagine Perry is right just as Coronavirus here in the US is almost entirely about the Presidential election.
But I keep hearing about this Cummings thing and I don’t really understand what it is that he has been accused of. Does anyone know of (or can anyone give) a fair, both sides of the argument, summary of what the brouhaha is all about?
I’m pretty sure leveraging crises for preexisting political objectives is normal politics.
In the UK Labour getting a real drubbing in the elections… did nothing to return politics to normal.
In the U.S., if Trump and the Rs win as big in November… that will do nothing to return politics to normal.
The new politics is total Trump/Boris/Cummings/Brexit Derangement Syndrome, all the time. It’s not likely to go away. It’s a form of extortion. Those who want to not care about politics will need to vote Labour/Democrat in order for them to stop being such clowns. Of course, if (when) then get power back, they’ll not likely go back to the halcyon days of… the 1950s, I guess — not bloody likely. This is the new revolution, innit. At least we don’t have dear-leader-only content everywhere yet.
I don’t think the government are being nearly robust enough on this. They are still allowing statements that Mr. Cummings broke the rules to go unchallenged. He didn’t break the rules, he maintained isolation in his car and he put nobody else at risk.
They should be stressing that, and also quoting Jenny Harries’s advice.
They missed an open goal yesterday when that Scottish man resigned.He said that some of his constituents had been unable to attend funerals – Mr. Cummings did not attend his uncle’s funeral.
They could do with someone like The Donald or The Donald’s Press Secretary to deal with this.
Unfortunately, at the moment too many people are still being led by the MSM. And the MSM have made a deliberate decision not to report this matter honestly.
You misunderstood the point I am making. Yes, leveraging crises for preexisting political objectives is to be expected, but everything being about Brexit is not ‘normal politics’.
Ha. You wish Perry. 😆
We’ll just move on from the practicalities of BRExit to the realities of being post-BRExit. Every article from the Remoaners will be about “How x was made worse because of BRExit” ad infinitum, ad nauseum.
Although Sir Keir Starmer might be of the opinion that “BRExit is done”, I’m sure some political chancer sees the possibility of rejoining the EU as a route to power.
Nope. This won’t be “over” until the EU itself collapses and I can’t see that happening for a few more years yet.
Exactly my point. We are not in a party-politics-as-usual state of affairs. We are in an everything-is-still-about-Brexit state of affairs.
US & UK politics has vastly less in common than is often imagined. In 2021 the Yanks will still in a state of Trump Derangement Syndrome if Trump wins again. But Brexit Derangement Syndrome will be pointless, it really will be over, and Cummings will just be another wonk. US politics will be a fascinating Trump obsessed shitshow, UK politics will go back to turgid party political grind by a cast of mediocracies.
Depends. Sometimes and endless tantrum just gets ignored.
Telly off, newspapers unbought on shelf, news websites unclicked.
Easy to burn out the public interest that is already waining from the constant Coronaphobia
The leftist Circus of Evil will not go away until the left are systematically taken to pieces.
The problem is that Blojo BlueLabour Johnson is part of that left and has neither brains nor balls nor the desire or even adequate understanding for the task.
PdeH–I think you forget that a massive worldwide depression will soon be the main news item to be twisted by political-media scum.
In the US it is the economic issue they wanted against Trump but the left is up to its arse in the LD mess and I think Trump can avoid the flying shitstorm if folks can be focused to remember that ALL political scum were involved. And that Ferg n’Fauci are creatures of the left as are most rogue Govscum.
Likewise in the UK Johnson is a LD fuckwit. But ALL political shite dined on Prof Pantsdown’s turd sandwich and ALL of the scum voted for lockdown. Now MSM vermin will try to put it all on Bloj and the crucial media battle will be to point out all poliscum were responsible along with one third to half the nannyed bedwetting UK public. Said public will look for a scapegoat–cos otherwise it is their own cowardly fault–and that is the danger.
Blojo will have to get used to brassing it out as never before in modern political history.
I don’t like that at all but any replacement feasible would be far WORSE–so that is where we should lend what support we can—for now.
@Mr Ecks – What we need is a good war to trim the fat a little and purge the waste.
Maybe we should invade France? I’ve always fancied a nice apartment on the Cote d’Azure.
Make France England Again!
An interesting idea Mr Galt–but where will the troops come from?
The UK now pisses its pants over an imaginary germ Apocalpse. The old Bulldog Spirit is “decayed and laid in bed” as the Tudor’s put it regarding England’s once vaunted archery skills.
Dunno, but the idea of the conscripts of the 1st Wessex Tranny division storming the beaches of Normandy in LGBTQ+ rainbow coloured hair (and getting mown down by French machine guns) is a compelling one.
Might not be the most effective way of invading France, but it would solve a lot of other problems.
😆
I haven’t forgotten that at all! And until the end of the year, it will be “We must delay Brexit because of the massive worldwide depression!” 😉
John Galt, I quite like the idea of committing the 1st Wessex Tranny division not to an attack on Normandy but rather a raid against Dieppe 😉
Politics in the US may have less than alleged in common with the politics in the UK (or there again, it may), Perry, but one could claim that MSM interviewers here and there have points of resemblance – compare your OP link with this (h/t instapundit). 🙂
Thank you for that link Niall.
The term “comedy gold” has rarely been more appropriate.
Yes indeed, when it comes to media at least, US and UK have become strikingly similar in that UK press more and more resembles the US intellectual media near-monoculture. T’was not always thus in UK, as pointed out by Jim Hacker.
But UK & US have different political pressure points & underpinning culture. That said, one of the worst imports from the USA, one thankfully still resistible, is toxic American discourse, notions & obsessions with and about race. As far back as Frederick Douglass, upon visiting UK he observed the British lack on fixation on skin colour vis a vis his homeland. Too many people want to change that on this side of the Atlantic.
I’ll summarise. Part of the issue is that too brief a summary is likely to mislead. Read the long thread of Natalie’s post for a range of views. Be aware that some false (and other almost-certainly false) information was thrown into the debate before and during the timespan of that discussion, and also some clarifications.
DEEP BACKGROUND: many think Cummings the genius whose strategy secured victory in the Brexit referendum. Remoaners put the word ‘evil’ before ‘genius’. I have remoaner friends who believe with religious fervour that Boris is an idiot they could take out in a week were he not protected by the wickedly clever advice of Cummings whispered in his ear. They HATE Cummings.
SHALLOW BACKGROUND: the slogan for the lockdown was “Stay at Home; Protect the NHS; Save Lives”. The rules for the lockdown proclaimed in late March have specified exceptions to ‘Stay at Home’, but most people only recall the ones they themselves needed, e.g. you could drive to shops for food and you could walk or cycle once a day outside. Those exceptions that most people used came with “stay local, please” advice. Many ordinary citizens do not clearly distinguish the slogan from the rules.
One exception was: you can travel if you have reasonable excuse that your travel is to care for, or ensure care for, a vulnerable person, such as a young child.
CUMMING’S ACTION: one evening, his wife became too ill with the virus to care for their four-year-old son. He (correctly) expected to become ill himself in two or three days and too ill to care for their son shortly thereafter. He appealed to his extended family for aid.
His two teenage nieces offered to care for the son as, if and when needed. Since they were too young to fall ill, let alone die, they were seen as ideal take-over carers. They lived with their family in Durham 260 miles away on a farm with some concrete-block building suitable for living in while isolated. They proposed the Cummings family occupy the building in isolation, and the nieces join them in isolation as soon as neither husband nor wife could care for the son.
The next morning, Cummings, not yet ill, so able to drive, put family in car, drove in single leg without stopping to the farm, and went into isolation.
Portraying a brief version of this as breaking the rules, to people who recall the slogan, not the details, is easy. Any confusion of details helps this, e.g. reports implying the nieces’ parents would do the care and so be exposed and/or that the child would come out of isolation to be cared for, so be at large in Durham, etc., etc. These ideas occurred both through natural misunderstandings of a gradually emerging story and through heavy spin.
Cummings and Boris are not finding it easy to change the narrative that has been sprung on them.
Some who grant the above nevertheless claim he had a duty to seek harder for nearer child care before doing what he did – all that emphasis on ‘stay local’. It is clear that on the dread evening, Cummings fell on the family offer like a drowning man clutching a lifeline and did not think much about the technicalities. Others say that ‘looks like he broke the rules’ is enough reason for a government adviser to stop embarrassing the government and resign. It seems no-one has been fined for using the same exception as their excuse for travel – but IIUC the search is not yet nearly over for a was-fined or a wasn’t-fined member of the public who did something sufficiently similar to be a test case.
Finding anyone (on either side) who can truly say they are just thinking of the lockdown technicalities is a bit like Diogenes and his lamp.
One extra detail. I have read elsewhere that Cummings’s wife discussed the trip in a radio 4 interview a month ago with zero reaction. Clearly neither Cummings and his wife or anyone else thought any rules had been broken at that time.
Yes, they’ll do a Dunkirk to evacuate the camps at Calais and bring them to safety in the UK, I suspect that the UK Border Force would somehow find the resources to do it as and when the order comes via Boris’s fiancée.
No one criticising him has yet said that Mr Cummings ought to have stayed put and put his child into the care of the local authority if needed, or seek help from it (the latter being the gist of some Medical Officer’s general advice at the time, without specifics).
The reason being that they know how repulsive it would sound as a suggestion?
Yes Perry it is about the independence of the United Kingdom from the European Union – Mr Cummings was a supporter of that, and his enemies were (and ARE) against independence.
But this is just part of a much wider matter.
Rule by the European Union is just an example of the type of government that the international elite (including the Big Business elite) want – a disguised tyranny.
Sadly the people do not have much influence in British politics – only sometimes do the opinions of the people defeat the “expert” elite (I have not got time to write my normal rant against John Stuart Mill and co – so just assume it in here), but the European Union and World “Governance” bodies are designed to make sure that the ordinary people NEVER have an influence.
Basically the international establishment elite look at the State Motto of South Dakota “Under God The People Rule” and say to themselves “that sums up what we are AGAINST”.
Mr Cummings is seen as being broadly for the ordinary people against the establishment elite – so the establishment elite take special pleasure in trying to get ordinary people violently against him.
As for Prime Minister Johnson.
He never seems to follow the advice of Mr Cummings anyway – hence we still have lunatic schemes such as “HS2”.
What is the point of being an adviser to a person who does not follow your advice?
@niall thanks for the excellent summary.
You have clearly never been a consultant: some advice gets followed, some does not 😉
@PdH: I agree that in the UK the crazy is about Brexit, but I’m not remotely certain that once there’s nothing more to be done about Brexit that the crazy will stop. I feel like it’s much easier to predict that after Brexit is well and truly done, something else will come up. You might find a terrible revanchist feeling in society against brexiteers. You might find a campaign to rejoin the EU. You might find the next thing, whatever it is.
Here in the U.S. there’s nothing like EU membership to get all the usual suspects so exercised. It’s all just about power, and not allowing a candidate to become President (or preside effectively) who has the ideas/rhetoric/willpower to move the Overton window to the right significantly, and/or make it much harder to impose left-wing policies later. Now why would that not be so in the UK as well? You think this is about Brexit. I think it’s about Cummings being the kind of politico who can set back Labour a decade or two.
It’s probably worth having a little bit of a Google to see the other side.
There’s a bunch of fictions going on.
His kid isn’t autistic. That’s just a lie.
The Spectator and the Radio 4 interview did not say that they drove 260 miles to Durham. They both said said (falsely) that the Cummings isolated in London, either specifically in the case of the FT report, or by commission in the case of the Spectator report (“we emerged into London lockdown – no mention of a 260 mile dash south before hand) or the radio 4 interview, which did not mention a 260 mile dash up the country.
They lied, or misled. Thats why people are losing their shit, including at those who are “lawyering” this for partisan purposes.
neonsnake,
Thanks for the corrections. I’ve not seen the FT article (is there a quote or non-paywalled link?). I had picked the information up from unreliable sources, and not previously seen anyone challenge the claim.
It doesn’t change the conclusion, but it’s good to see the other side of the debate. 🙂
Perry highlights a real problem here.
Paul Marks would of course blame the Frankfurt School, and he would be right about that.
Somebody (such as yours truly) might also surmise that it is an over-reaction to Enoch Powell’s Rivers of Blood speech.
But the deep reality is that, wherever there are ethnic tensions, the ruling class is bound to exploit them. If they don’t, then a new class will take over by exploiting ethnic tensions.
Don’t get me wrong, i accept unreservedly that the US needed to integrate Black and Hispanic minorities, rather than ethnically cleanse them; and that former colonial powers such as Britain and especially France were right to allow immigration (within reason) from former colonies. At the same time, these countries, and others, should have been wary of the opportunities for a power grab.
As for countries that do not have much of a colonial legacy: why give opportunities for a power grab?
I don’t know how to post screenshots.
The Spectator article mentioned nothing of a 260 mile dash to Durham; I’ve read it. Instead, it implied that they stayed in London, with the phrase, “we emerged into comical London lockdown”.
Same with the radio 4 interview. No mention of a 260 mile dash to Durham.
Did they lie? No. Not strictly. But they implied, as per the FT articles, that they isolated in London.
It later transpired that “Dom” visited Barnard Castle, ostensibly test his ability to drive. Barnard Castle is a sight-seeing destination of the area.
As it happens, the day he chose to do this was his wife’s birthday. So, he chose to, by sheer coincidence, do a 60 mile round trip, unsure of his ability to safely drive, with his wife and child in the car? On her birthday? By coincidence?
One suspects not.
The problem is manifold – he’s breached the spirit of the rules, if not the law. Sure, we can lawyer the shit out of it, but 59% (at last count) of the country aren’t accepting that. Brexit is irrelevant, as is Labour vs Tory. They’re just not relevant. So let’s not pretend they are.
The real interesting thing, to me, is how people feel about his visit to Barnard Castle, on his wife’s birthday. That’s the one where any credibility of “honesty” gets lost. My bullshit-0-meter, at that point, goes through the roof. It’s like, really? Come on. He went to Durham, because it was “nicer” than staying at home. He breached the rules. He took his wife out for a day-trip, because it was her birthday.
That’s all.
We can sympathiese, even empathise.But he breached the “rules”, and should go.
Man, if that was the meta-rule, so so so many U.S. politicians and media personalities would have to go too.
I bet the same is true in the UK, though I don’t know that for a fact.
Who isn’t tired of the double-standards?
This Cummings thing, it’s almost as if we are seeing a gaggle of Gollums go after Bilbo Baggins because he’s got ‘their’ Ring.
Quite possibly so.
No, that is absolutely not why, at least not anyone in the media 😆
Preposterous. In fact, infantile. This is politics, so play politics or be irrelevant.
“Did they lie? No. Not strictly.”
Ah. and isn’t this the problem? It’s not what they wrote, it’s what the people reading it see in their own heads. And everybody’s head is different.
“As it happens, the day he chose to do this was his wife’s birthday.”
OK. And?
“So, he chose to, by sheer coincidence, do a 60 mile round trip, unsure of his ability to safely drive, with his wife and child in the car?”
I just Googled it, and I’m told it’s 16 miles each way, so 32 miles round trip. It’s the first place you come to on the main road south. It’s probably the first place with a convenient place to park.
And one would assume that nobody that intelligent is stupid enough to get in a car if their eyes are funny or they’re feeling ill when they set off. The issue is rather whether, having just recovered from a serious illness, they have the stamina to drive a long way. His wife would need to be in the car in case she had to take over and drive them back. And they could hardly leave the kid, could they?
On the one hand, the main question is “Do you have any actual proof?” In matters of criminal accusations we believe in fair trial, presumption of innocence, chain of evidence, all that malarkey.
And on the other, the question is “Is this really how you want the lockdown to be enforced on everyone?” If Mrs Average from some council estate was to fall ill, and in a panic go on a long trip to isolate near a relative to ensure her 4 year old could be looked after by relatives, and got found out, would you really think it necessary that she be publicly shamed before the entire nation and fired from her job? If Mr Median carelessly steps closer than two metres to Miss Mode in the supermarket, clearly a breach of the regulations, he should be forced to resign and be made to starve in a gutter? Is that how you want them to treat all of us?
The police have been given instructions not to impose harsh penalties on people, even when they are unarguably and unambiguously breaking the rules, but to engage and explain, and let it pass if people turn around and go home. The penalty, even when imposed, is on the level of a parking ticket. The police were specifically called in this case and decided they did not need to take any action at all. Do you really think they should get every person who broke the rules fired? On the basis of no more than circumstantial suspicion? Is this the Britain we want to live in?
Or is it one rule for us, and another rule for our political enemies?
Assuming you support the lockdown, and believe it to be saving lives, is this the thanks we give to the architects of our salvation? They saved the lives of half a million of us, so we’ll kick them in the teeth for the temerity. I can certainly understand enemies of the lockdown thinking that way, but why would its supporters?
I think it’s pretty clear. They wouldn’t want or expect such harsh penalties to be applied to some poor council house tenant. It’s political emnity, pure and simple.
And that’s even before we “lawyer the shit” out of the point that the rules do grant leeway if you have a reasonable excuse, as was made perfectly clear when the rules were first introduced and everyone in the media started trying to come up with counterexamples and edge cases to challenge the government on their meaning. Boris talked a lot about “common sense”. It’s apparently a lot rarer commodity than the name would imply.
And finally, this is all just hilarious coming from the same bunch of people filmed packed together on the pavement outside Dominic Cummings’ house, that they all non-essentially travelled miles to instead of ‘staying at home’. They sure had a different understanding of the rules there! Has a single one of those journalists or photographers been fired? Or resigned? Have their editors, who sent them there to get the pictures? Has the Twitter mob chasing Cummings also demanded the destruction of those journalists’ careers? Have the Guardian or BBC demanded it? No? Well then! So much for this being purely about people “breaking the rules”!
Just to be clear:
If we’re talking about criminal law, there’s no such thing as breaking the spirit of the law. You either violate the explicit and clear rule as it was properly passed and published, or . . . nothing.
If we’re just speaking of rules of social acceptability, that’s another thing.
The government ought not be punishing a violation of a rule of social acceptability. But as to whether a government official whose job hinges on appointment rather than election can keep his job, that’s not technically a government punishment.