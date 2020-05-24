Solving the problem of dogs stuck to the ceiling

A concerned citizen writes,
Little know fact: sometimes dogs float to the ceiling and get stuck there. It’s a serious problem and we should really start to talk about it more to find a solution.
I urge you to look at the pictures the blogger provides of dogs in this position. Few will remain unmoved. Except the dogs, they do remain unmoved, because they are stuck.
Although the writer did not try to make any political capital from this issue, it did lead me to wonder what other problems in modern society are conceptually similar to the plight of these dogs. I did think of one: as you no doubt recall from your perusal of page 61 of the 2019 Labour manifesto, the Labour Party pledged to tackle the insecurity of casual work by:
Ending bogus self-employment and creating a single status of ‘worker’ for everyone apart from those genuinely self-employed in business on their own account, so that employers can not evade workers’ rights; and banning overseas-only recruitment practices.
• Introducing a legal right to collective consultation on the implementation of new technology in workplaces.
• Banning zero-hour contracts and strengthening the law so that those who work regular hours for more than 12 weeks will have a right to a regular contract, reflecting those hours.
I think the gig economy might be a dogs-stuck-to-the-ceiling type of problem. Can you think of any others?
That this post is classified as “Hippos” is not an error. It was done firstly because that was the category that most closely matched the content, and secondly because we all need to be alert for hippos stuck to the ceiling.
The Labour plan looks less like a plan to deal with dogs that have floated up and have become stuck to the ceiling, than a plan to go round seizing dogs that are going about their lawful occasions, and to affix them to ceilings, so as to make it more difficult for their owners to beat them.
Financial transactions tax. Oldie, but goldie: “Some 70 percent of the revenue would come from London.” London?
…but why the dog?
Bear in mind that the best way to affix “labor” political scientists to the ceiling is by a rope.
OT, I think, but looking at these pictures, I’m struck by how much more noble and attractive dogs were back when I was young. Some of these things that now pass for dogs are just . . . mutants. Hideous mutants.
My theory: human self-confidence has diminished so greatly that we now do not expect anything but the most ungainly and repulsive creatures to be able to love us, and so we breed our pets accordingly.
And then we stick them on the ceiling.
I think that it was here that I read about a document produced by the TUC about opposing automation. I can remember years ago reading in the daily mirror that it was a “paradox” that UK firms that had resisted the moves towards automation were laying off workers whereas their foreign competitors, despite the introduction of robots, were expanding and taking more staff on. I remember wondering if the writer really was so stupid as to not understand the reasons for this or was being deliberately obtuse.
Stonyground, the post you are referring to was this: “The lost chord, correction, TUC booklet”. A commenter called Hugh suggested that the thing I was searching for might be one of two publications from 1979 available in the Abebooks catalogue. I did take enough of a look to come to the opinion that the two were probably one and the same report to the Trades Union Congress, but I had the feeling that the book I remembered was the TUC talking to the public rather than the authors of the report talking to the TUC. And I wasn’t willing to spend over a tenner to find out.
And Perry, it’s very kind of you to affix a carpet to your ceiling, so your poor helium-filled dog does not have to lie against a cold, hard ceiling. The Labour Party need have no fears of you beating your dog – you obviously care for it far too much to ever do that.
However I hasten to add, do not inadvertently turn-on your ceiling fan; the result could be lamentable, not to mention quite messy.
Company: We are going to give you a new Macbook Pro, that old Windows laptop is knackered, out of date and a security risk.
Corbynite: No you don’t, sunshine! I’ll get the union on you! Rule 76(b) says we get full collective consultation company-wide on this!