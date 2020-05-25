We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

The Ferguson – or Imperial – coronavirus model is a load of Hooey. But not, or not alone, for the reasons generally given that it’s a tangled mess of code that doesn’t even produce the same answer each time. Nor because its output was so useless that even the originator wouldn’t obey the implied rules from its use when seeking a shag.

No, Ferguson failed because his model failed to include human beings in it. Which is really very weird indeed when attempting to model, erm, human beings.

Tim Worstall

May 25th, 2020 |

  • APL
    May 25, 2020 at 1:37 pm

    “No, Ferguson failed because his model failed to include human beings in it.”

    It didn’t fail, it was very successful as part of a portfolio of terrorist instruments. Along with the BBC ‘The total number of deaths in the UK has reached an all time high of ..” blather, day after day after day. But never, ‘x number of people have died in the UK today from COVID-19, but as a proportion of the population that is nearly negligible’.

    If there is one lesson from the COVID-19 apart from, don’t believe an academic or his model. It’s the BBC should be disbanded, it’s buildings raised to the ground and the land they stood on salted.

    We can no longer afford the BBC. And anyway it has been a highly corrosive cultural instrument.

  • djm
    May 25, 2020 at 2:03 pm

    Clears throat…….. razed

    Apart from that, an entirely reasonable summation of why the BBC has to go

  • Snorri Godhi
    May 25, 2020 at 2:18 pm

    There is a much more important quote in the same article:

    Lawson […] point[s] out that the damage to the economy has not all been caused by the lockdown but at least in part by that change in behaviour. […]

    The obvious implication of this being that the lockdown has been very much less costly than generally thought, because the effects of the lockdown are only those additional losses that stem from it, we must subtract the losses from our initial, unforced, changes in behaviour from the total to get to the additional costs of the lockdown.

    In other words, the Imperial model has been useless, rather than disastrous. A distinction that people who can only think in black vs white will fail to appreciate.

    Although Tim Worstall seems to contradict himself in the very last sentence:

    We run the entire nation on models that we know are wrong?

    No, “we” have NOT run the nation on any model, we have run ourselves on commonsense.

  • Snorri Godhi
    May 25, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    A review of articles on the lockdown debate can be found on National Review (h/t Instapundit).

    The articles are conveniently divided into 3 sets, depending on the conclusions:
    Lockdowns work;
    Lockdowns don’t work;
    It depends on what the meaning of ‘lockdown’ is.

    So you can avoid articles reaching conclusions that you don’t like.

  • APL
    May 25, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    djm “Clears throat…….. razed”

    Thank you. There was an ” it’s ” there, where it had no business, too.

  • Stonyground
    May 25, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    Razed to the ground.

  • Stonyground
    May 25, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    Isn’t failure to take account of human nature the reason why socialism is always doomed to failure?

  • Niall Kilmartin
    May 26, 2020 at 8:12 am

    Snorri Godhi (May 25, 2020 at 2:18 pm), I guess Tim’s point was that the imposed rules, where they caused changes beyond already-chosen public behaviour, were based on the models, which were wrong. I’d say the models, and the propaganda they induced to impose the rules, alarmed the public beyond what the virus reporting was already causing. 500,000 dead is more alarming than 50,000 dead – and any order-of-magnitude error is likely to affect the public domain in unhelpful ways.

    Its a bit like being a fire-walker: if you feel so confident it will work that the soles of your feet stop sweating with fear, then you will be burned. If we had been so blase that no-one changed their behaviour at all, then some number (only randomly related to Ferguson’s rubbish guess, but larger than today’s) of people would have died from ChiComCold and some other number would not have died from deferred health checks and hospital, economic or mental side-effects. Left to themselves, people would have adjusted behaviour in the face of both threats, to avoid the bug at one time and then backing off to avoid the side-effects at a later time. Instead we have the government managing these changes in its usual cluncky way and now a bit hindered by the excessive alarm it has generated.

    I’m not in the least an anarchist: you can say more for government’s role including pandemic response coordination than much else it does. We’ve had a chance in this quarter to see how it partakes of the general fallibility of government.

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    May 26, 2020 at 8:15 am

    Outstanding summation of the situation, Niall.

