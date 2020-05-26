Please, gentle Nicola, will you bless a little child?

Please, gentle Eva, will you bless a little child?

For I love you – Tell heaven I’m doing my best

I’m praying for you, even though you’re already blessed

Please, mother Eva, will you look upon me as your own?

Make me special, be my angel

Be my everything wonderful, perfect and true

And I’ll try to be exactly like you

Santa, santa Evita

Madre de todos los ninos

De los tiranizados, de los descamisados

De los trabajadores, de la Argentina

Why try to govern a country when you can become a saint?

STV’s deleted ‘Thank you, Nicola’ video

Cute kid A: The children of Scotland…

Cute kid B: …would like to say thank you…

Cute kid C: …to Nicola, our First Minister of Scotland.

Cute kid D: We are so grateful, thank you for always…

Cute kid E: …keeping us safe,

Cute kid F: working so hard,

Cute kid G: for being strong for us.

Cute kid H: Thank you for caring for every individual life…

Cute kid I: …and for always thinking about the children of Scotland.

Cute kid J: Thank you Nicola.

Cute kid K: Thank you.

Cute kid L: Thank you.

Cute kids M & N: Thank you.

Supremely cute toddler: Dank yoo.

STV launches inquiry into ‘North Korea’ children’s video

STV has launched an internal investigation after the broadcaster released a video of children praising Nicola Sturgeon for “keeping them safe” during the coronavirus pandemic. A series of clips from the video were posted on Twitter yesterday before being taken down following a number of complaints. Some compared it to the sort of brainwashing media typical of totalitarian countries such as North Korea.

(Want to see what these complaints are getting at? Here are a couple of examples: “North Korean children sing ode to Kim Jong Un”, and “Tearful schoolchildren salute Kim Jong-un in North Korea”.)

Apparently reading from a script, they say: “The children of Scotland would like to say thank you to Nicola, our First Minister of Scotland. We are so grateful, thank you for always keeping us safe, working so hard, for being strong for us. Thank you for caring for every individual life and for always caring about the children of Scotland. Thank you Nicola.”

Who in STV decided this was a good idea? Who made this video? Who wrote the script, who hired the children, who filmed it?

Who was paid to show it and who paid to have it shown?

