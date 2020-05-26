Please, gentle Nicola, will you bless a little child?

Please, gentle Eva, will you bless a little child?
For I love you – Tell heaven I’m doing my best
I’m praying for you, even though you’re already blessed
Please, mother Eva, will you look upon me as your own?
Make me special, be my angel
Be my everything wonderful, perfect and true
And I’ll try to be exactly like you
Santa, santa Evita
Madre de todos los ninos
De los tiranizados, de los descamisados
De los trabajadores, de la Argentina
Why try to govern a country when you can become a saint?
STV’s deleted ‘Thank you, Nicola’ video
Cute kid A: The children of Scotland…
Cute kid B: …would like to say thank you…
Cute kid C: …to Nicola, our First Minister of Scotland.
Cute kid D: We are so grateful, thank you for always…
Cute kid E: …keeping us safe,
Cute kid F: working so hard,
Cute kid G: for being strong for us.
Cute kid H: Thank you for caring for every individual life…
Cute kid I: …and for always thinking about the children of Scotland.
Cute kid J: Thank you Nicola.
Cute kid K: Thank you.
Cute kid L: Thank you.
Cute kids M & N: Thank you.
Supremely cute toddler: Dank yoo.
STV launches inquiry into ‘North Korea’ children’s video
STV has launched an internal investigation after the broadcaster released a video of children praising Nicola Sturgeon for “keeping them safe” during the coronavirus pandemic.
A series of clips from the video were posted on Twitter yesterday before being taken down following a number of complaints.
Some compared it to the sort of brainwashing media typical of totalitarian countries such as North Korea.
(Want to see what these complaints are getting at? Here are a couple of examples: “North Korean children sing ode to Kim Jong Un”, and “Tearful schoolchildren salute Kim Jong-un in North Korea”.)
Apparently reading from a script, they say: “The children of Scotland would like to say thank you to Nicola, our First Minister of Scotland. We are so grateful, thank you for always keeping us safe, working so hard, for being strong for us. Thank you for caring for every individual life and for always caring about the children of Scotland. Thank you Nicola.”
Who in STV decided this was a good idea? Who made this video? Who wrote the script, who hired the children, who filmed it?
Who was paid to show it and who paid to have it shown?
Edit: Mr Ed comments,
“Someone please do a mash-up of all the women saying ‘Thank you‘ to Nicola’s predecessor, provided that reporting restrictions are not breached.”
It was truly nauseating to watch. Utterly Orwellian in its state directed worship of Big Sister.
However, I would say with confidence that nothing will come of it. No-one will be reprimanded in any way. The forces of Scottish national socialism are such that the only thing which surprises me about this tribute to the Dear Leader is that someone had the nerve to take it down. Now that person may find his or her career path a bit rocky in future, but I salute them nonetheless.
As for the rest of the corrupt media-political establishment in Scotland, I have nothing but the deepest contempt.
“Some compared it to the sort of brainwashing media typical of totalitarian countries such as North Korea.”
Come on, Comrade, it’s for the children. Sotto voce; who weren’t in the least impacted by COVID-19.
And they have also done an SNP reaction to Brexit video, but it might be the 2014 referendum, I can’t quite make out the words.
Otherwise, ditto JohnK and oddly undiverse range of children.
Kim Il Nic?
This will all be be buried by that Scots Tory falling on his Claymore…
Its had no impact whatever…maybe he should do it again…
Meanwhile England is run by an elitist unelected bureaucrat SPAD who gives orders to his obedient blonde bitch, and views himself as being above the rules which he imposed on everyone else.
If England is ruled by Dom Cummings, Gary, then so is Scotland, regardless of what the Tartan Parish Council thinks.
The creepy video is appalling and even a little surprising. I thought it was East Germany the Nats wanted to model the people’s republic of Porridgestan on, not North Korea.
Kim Sturge On?
His seat was 49.9% for Brexit, 50.1% for remain in 2016 (most unusually high for Brexit in Scotland), though he himself was a remainer. The big issue is fish. If Boris tells the EU to forget getting their hands on Scottish fish as firmly as he’s told the MSM to forget getting Dominic’s head, he’ll likely be OK there in the 2024 election.
We in the US were fed many videos of schoolkids singing praises of Obama during his entire eight-year reign.
So it’s not as if this is some new, cutting-edge obscenity. It’s just the same old obscenity made acceptable by unacceptable people.
I have never heard of STV, I presume that it stands for Scottish Television. Is it an independent station or an extension of the BBC? The story itself seems quite bizarre. It seems inconceivable that anyone would deliberately produce a Nork style video praising their great leader but it seems equally unlikely that anyone would naively produce it without realizing the implications. Why would anyone think that it was a good idea?
Some time ago the leftist, and BBC “personality”, Andrew Marr credited “being Scottish” for why he thought that government could-and-should control the thoughts (beliefs) and behaviour of the people.
That sounds horribly racist to me – I would never say something like that.
And people in England should not feel superior – after all, moves towards totalitarianism in Scotland tend to be copied in the rest of the United Kingdom sooner or later.
It is not as if the “Central Office” of the Conservative Party is going to stand up for Freedom of Speech, or any other basic liberty.
Stonyground,
According to Wikipedia, STV (which does indeed stand for Scottish TV) “operates the two ITV network licences in northern and central Scotland”, which means it is part of ITV. For a long time ITV was the UK’s only commercial channel, though from the start it was split into regional franchises. I’ve lost track of how it is structured nowadays (not that I ever really knew) but I get the impression that even though the regional franchises of ITV are nominally separate companies they are not truly independent, either from ITV head office or from the government. The awarding and retention of these franchises is very much dependent on the would-be franchisee promising to fulfil a whole load of “public service” requirements. And judging from this video, on it sucking up to whoever is in power.
Paul Marks,
I don’t know whether this will make you think better or worse of him, but I believe that you are misremembering a quote from Andrew Marr where he did express open support for “the vigorous use of state power to coerce and repress”, but in which he credited his enthusiasm for repression to his Presbyterian background rather than his Scottishness. I think that what you are remembering was this 1999 Guardian article:
Poor? Stupid? Racist? Then don’t listen to a pampered white liberal like me
Pity. Some of the rest of the article is quite prescient.
Brainwashed children? I though it was the swearing in of the SNP parliament!
The deep fried mars bar youth?