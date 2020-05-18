|
Samizdata quote of the day
Musk’s act qualified as economic civil disobedience, especially since he expressly offered himself up for arrest and punishment. His ultimate success was a testament to the power of that peaceful strategy for political change. The government probably wanted to avoid the public controversy that would result from jailing someone like Musk.
– Dan Sanchez
‘… especially since he expressly offered himself up for arrest and punishment. His ultimate success was a testament to the power of that peaceful strategy for political change.’
Oh? Not a testament to the power of having $$$ millions, high public profile and a flock of expensive lawyers on-call?
Does the team think the outcome would have been the same for Joe Plumber?
Regarding the Joe Plumber comment, Musk is merely the highest-profile actor who has taken this position. Plenty of Joe-the-Plumbers have taken the same public stance, in a variety of states, and dared the state to come after them. Reactions have been varied. In most places, they have been left alone to get on with it. A few have been warned, in an Irish- or Italian-type manner – Now you stop that right now. Stop it, I say! Right now! In most places, states are quietly ignoring such actions.
Of course, the exception is in my own state of Michigan, where Governor Whitmer appears to be gradually losing her grip on reality and running the entire state as through it is all Detroit – which, admittedly, does have a serious problem. But some barber shop in outstate Owosso (229 cases in the entire county, with 20 total deaths) opens his doors and her reaction is to threaten him with the State Police and then to pull his occupational license – an action so unhinged that a judge promptly overturned it.
I see a gradually-increasing climate of disobedience here – more and more people are saying, basically, f**k your lockdown, you can’t arrest us all. Traffic volumes are back up to normal, and the ‘requirement’ to wear a mask in public is being widely ignored. The real test will be this coming weekend, Memorial Day, which traditionally has great significance in Michigan as being the start of summer, when boats get put in and cottage are opened. I predict mass civil disobedience. I myself will be out and about on a very loud motorcycle, my tiny contribution to the general climate of ‘f**k you”. We need Dominic Frisby to write us a song.
llater,
llamas
Showing civil disobedience when you are an actual billionaire isn’t impressive. At all.
If a regular entrepreneur did what Musk did he could easily have been arrested (and much worse). Which is why most everyday entrepreneurs in places like Los Angeles and NYC are obeying the government’s oppressive “lockdowns” and other oppressive strictures.
Musk is the exception that proves the rule. And the rule is that most people (not all by any means, but MOST) are not showing civil disobedience. This is just TSA at the airports after 9/11. Only worse. Much worse.
In fairness to Musk, for sure the risk of his civil disobedience might be lower than the average guy, but he still put himself out there. He took advantage of his privileged position to benefit everyone else, and he definitely deserves respect for that, even if his risk is lower than Joe the Plumber.
There is another side to that too. Because Musk is high profile he is a lot harder to ignore than Joe the Plumber. Sue the hairdresser might open, and the county can just ignore her, but Musk in a loud public way defies them, that they really cannot ignore. To be defied is one thing, to be seen to be defied is an entirely more serious matter, especially for these sorts of people. The fact that Alemeda County backed down on this is really a pretty major victory, and an embarrassment for the petty tyrants.
Indeed Fraser, Musk’s defiance can neither be hand-waved away by the people he defied nor kept out of the press, which not just encourages others but also sets awkward precedents legally 😉
If Musk wants to use the benefits that his f**k-you money gives him to pop tyrants’ bubbles, all the better for the rest of us.