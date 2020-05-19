|
Samizdata quote of the day
As Ludwig von Mises states in his magnum opus, Human Action, the “market process is the adjustment of the individual actions of the various members of the market society to the requirements of mutual cooperation”.
Thus, markets will always be imperfect, but that is precisely why markets exist in the first place! Markets never conform to the “ideal” of perfect competition, but this is completely irrelevant, since under such state of affairs, markets are unnecessary and redundant, since all resources are already perfectly allocated to their most valued uses. Market processes exist precisely because to generate the information necessary to better coordinate the plans and purposes of individuals in a peaceful and productive manner. The entrepreneurial lure for profit and the discipline of loss is what guides such imperfect processes in a tendency towards the creation of more complete information between buyers and sellers.
– Rosolino Candela, from Are Markets Imperfect? Of Course, But That’s The Point!
Markets are a means of applying information to economic decisions. So is central planning.
Markets are enormously better at this, because the flow of information and decision-making power are both thoroughly distributed.
However, markets are not perfect, because there are categories of information which markets are wholly or completely blind to.
For instance, future risk that exceeds assets. A man facing losses equal to his net worth may attempt a scheme which will either avoid the losses, or cause damage greatly in excess of his worth to other parties, for which he would be liable. That wouldn’t matter to him, because one can’t be any broker than broke.
People in general don’t properly grasp future risks. That’s why New York City has fire safety inspections conducted by off-duty firefighters. Shopkeepers, restaurateurs, and landlords often get sloppy or lazy. Their lives aren’t at risk.