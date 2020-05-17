|
Samizdata quote of the day
“The humanist ethic begins with the belief that humans are an essential part of nature. Humans have the right and the duty to reconstruct nature so that humans and biosphere can both survive and prosper. For humanists, the highest value is harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.”
– Freeman Dyson, the great scientist and futurist who died recently. As quoted in this fine article over at National Review, by Robert Bryce.
Dyson did not buy global warming alarmism, which must have given many in the government-funded science establishment the vapours, (excuse the pun).
Humans are the mechanism by which Gaia defends herself from asteroids that would kill all life. As has nearly happened several times in the past.
Thank you, Johnathan, that is a fine obituary for a fine man.
I noticed on the same NR page a link to a report on Biden’s inclusion of AOC on his climate action team, or whatever he calls it. It really is extraordinary how so many people are so fearful these days, of ‘climate change’, of Covid-19, of their own shadows.
What to do? Do as you have done, and as so many like Paul Homewood, Judith Curry, Roger Peilke, and the GWPF do, keep pushing back again the nonsense – KBO.
“It really is extraordinary how so many people are so fearful these days, of ‘climate change’, of Covid-19, of their own shadows.”
It is one of the defining problems of our time, what might also be called a general sort of “snowflake” phenomenon, except that it goes much wider than students objecting to Western culture on campus. There is a more broad-based inability to handle risk, and much of it comes down to child-rearing, and how people have been indoctrinated about the “precautionary principle” (as in “if it saves on life”……).
Pushing back against this is hard, but I hope that one result of the Wuhan virus is that the lockdowns and misery of the lockdowns might have stirred some parts of the population to understand that this has been a taster, a starter course on the menu, of what the PP would mean in practice across the board.
In the USA, at least, the demographics of the sides in the lockdown debate are interesting, as they’re not following what I might expect from a snowflake issue.
There’s one very large constituent group – carved out by age – who would normally flock to the anti-lockdown, pro-freedom side of this divide, and that’s oldsters. The over-60 group. They’re usually a strong bloc siding with constitutional principles.
But they’re also the “vulnerable” of this pandemic, and so I see lots of them who, out of (understandable) self-interest, are pushing hard for continued lockdown.
It’s going to be interesting to see what this does to the expected voting breakdown in the next election. The Dems know this – if they can paint Trump as bad on the virus, he could lose one of his biggest and most rabid fan clubs.
bobby b – see Tony Heller (Real Climate Science – on Youtube and also on his own website for WHEN Youtube-Google bans him) on how the Republicans can win the argument for freedom against FEAR – with the old and with other people.
I believe you live in Minnesota – so not a million miles from South Dakota, a State of almost (not quite – but almost, especially with the new people who have gone to the State) a million people – they have had 44 dead. Not 44 thousand – 44
Lockdown New York State has had almost 23 THOUSAND deaths.
“Not a fair comparison – small State against big State”.
O.K. then – Florida (which did have a lockdown – but only a brief one) has had 2 thousand dead – Florida has a LARGER population than New York and it has had less than a TENTH of the deaths – and the lockdown is long over. There are lots of old people in Florida – and most of them are NOT demanding a return to “lockdown” (they can hide in their homes if they WANT TO – “lockdown” is about FORCING people to do this).
The New York based media still think that it is the 1950s – that New York is still the “Empire State”, with the largest population and following policies that other States MUST follow – because “New York leads the way – onward and upward!”
The media do not understand that New York is a declining State and its “Progressive” Collectivist policies are the reason for its decline. New York has gone from “Progressive but Solvent” under Governor Tom Dewey in the early 1950s (who made “Progressive” gestures, but always made sure that as-a-proportion-of-the-economy government spending and regulations in New York were actually NOT that high) to the dump it is today.
I hope the media gets a nasty shock in November – when the Democrats win their beloved New York and LOSE in the country.
It’s not easy to hit a moving target like an asteroid.
As Werner von Braun famously said “I aim for the stars, but keep hitting London”.
Of course by making the Progressive gestures Governor Dewey (although he was “Progressive in Public Relations – but Conservative if you looked closely”) was actually, without knowing it, preparing the ideological ground for dreadful Governors, such as that Vile Creature Nelson Rockefeller, who actually were Big Government Progressives – but that is what “practical” people tend to forget.
As or the human C02 emissions lead to Global Warming theory – I do not know if the theory is true or not. But I do know that anyone who sincerely believed in the theory should be an ardent supporter of nuclear power.
So when I come upon people who BOTH claim to believe in the theory and are NOT ardent supporters of nuclear power (its deregulation – so that it can rapidly expand, with less expensive and SAFER designs) I know to walk away from such shysters.
“It is one of the defining problems of our time, what might also be called a general sort of “snowflake” phenomenon, except that it goes much wider than students objecting to Western culture on campus. There is a more broad-based inability to handle risk, and much of it comes down to child-rearing, and how people have been indoctrinated about the “precautionary principle” (as in “if it saves on life”……).”
The problem with the precautionary principle is that life is full of trade-offs balancing one risk against another, and precautionary thinkers only see one side of the trade-off. They are blind to the competing costs.
Thus, in the case of ‘saving lives’ versus ‘saving the economy’, you have two varieties of precautionaries. You have people who take no account of economic costs in demanding we save lives, and you have people who take no account of lives lost in demanding we save the economy. Both types are using the same reasoning from different ends of the issue. You can be a ‘snowflake’ about economic risk, too.
I think that, if global warming theory were true, the evidence would be overwhelming and undeniable by now. In fact, predictions made twenty or thirty years ago based on the theory have all failed utterly. In many cases the opposite has happened to what had been predicted. A scientist would say that the theory has been falsified, proven to be false. Think about how much the climate has really changed in your lifetime, I’m 61, the winters are milder that’s about it. The alarmists point to any bit of extreme weather and say that it proves their case, as if extreme weather is something completely new. That alone suggests that they don’t have a case.
I think the great Dyson got that one wrong. The distinguishing characteristic of the humanists I have read is a disdain for the natural world. Humans are not part of it. Culture does not depend on biology. Etc.
+1. To distinguish between science and PC agit-prop pretending to be science, look at supporters’ interest in the accuracy of predicted outcomes.
(Related aside: in his early 20s, Thomas Sowell was still calling himself a marxist. What cured him of socialism was observing how utterly indifferent his left-wing colleagues were to whether their actions actually worked He cooperated in efforts to help the third world, the poor, etc., and gradually became astonished that none of these oh-so-passionate people every thought of checking whether the effect of their efforts was what they had predicted. He found, by himself showing interest in outcomes, that the typical socialist rather intensely did not want to know.)
bobby b
‘ The over-60 group. They’re usually a strong bloc siding with constitutional principles.’
Not when it’s their bacon they are saving. The same group readily puts aside constitutional principles and deprives the freedom of the young by conscripting them to fight wars, so they may stay safe at home abed.
To borrow: there are no old people in fox holes.
John B, it’s been 47 years since any “over 60” Americans have even had the opportunity to “deprive the freedom of the young by conscripting them to fight wars.”
Perhaps there are a very few such people, now aged 107 and up, still breathing. A massive constituency!
I think that, if global warming theory were true, the evidence would be overwhelming and undeniable by now.
And if the proponents were serious they would not have invested in beach front property either.
bobby b
I’m late 60s myself. I fail to see how stopping young, healthy people getting back to work benefits me in the slightest.
I mostly agree with Bob Sykes on this one. I don’t agree with Dyson, something that causes me great pain to say because he was such a remarkable man. In the strictest sense humans are a part of nature, but the unique feature of humans is their ability to rise above nature. Nature is a horrible thing. I think of this often when I hear religious people using the “beauty and perfection of nature” to justify their belief in god. But the truth about nature is that for all the pretty waterfalls and breathtaking sunsets, there are a billion acts of horrific savagery and what could only be described as evil were nature not so amoral. Nature depends on one organism destroying another for its own existence. That ranges from the lion on the plain eating the antelope, to the bacteria that eats through the brain of a child because he drunk polluted water, to the whale sucking a million krill through its baleen killing them all, to a volcano spewing out lava and toxic gases killing billions. (The volcano’s dust might very well give us one of those pretty sunsets.)
No the very uniqueness of humans is our ability to rise above nature, to blunt its horrible effects, and find something better. We made fire to keep off the predators, to save dying from cold (when the caprice of nature twiddles the dials a little bit and covers half the earth in life destroying ice), and to cook our food to remove bacteria. We invented computers to allow communication and calculation and sharing of knowledge unprecedented, to allow us to escape the brutal limitations of our own bodies. And some are even trying to elevate the human race to be a multi planet society because we all know that the eradication of the human race is one pandemic, one asteroid one super volcano away from total destruction.
For humanists, the highest value is harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.
For this humanist, the highest value is to escape the horrors of nature, and help a few of my fellow humans to do so too.