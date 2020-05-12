Putting students first

Dr. Douglas Young, Professor of Political Science at the University of North Georgia-Gainesville, has strong views about where the priorities of a university should be.
What a blessing to teach college for over 33 years. Educating folks on government and politics is my life’s work, and it has been such a joy teaching students at the University of North Georgia since 1999 where there are so many fine professors, staff, and administrators.
But recent disturbing trends have harmed students across the country. Indeed, on too many campuses there is an obsession with homogenization, bureaucratization, research, and money. As acclaimed University of Georgia Professor Emeritus Dr. Parker Young notes, “Any college worth its salt is a true free marketplace of ideas.” Yet there has been a huge increase in campuses with constipated “hate speech” codes or climates hostile to free inquiry. In the Orwellian guise of protecting “diversity,” too many higher education administrators restrict basic speech rights and, often invoking “social justice,” too many professors substitute agitprop for teaching many sides of issues.
So what should be the most free places in America are often the least. As the legendary liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black warned, “the freedoms of speech, press, petition, and assembly guaranteed by the First Amendment must be accorded to the ideas we hate, or sooner or later they will be denied to the ideas we cherish.”
Universities should provide an outstanding education and vibrant campus life that spur students to grow intellectually, emotionally, and morally. We should not just teach them propaganda but help them reason critically. They need to question everything – including their professors – and always think analytically for themselves.
Yet there is also far too much emphasis on uniform “assessment” at college. In ever more freshman and sophomore classes, administrators make professors give the same assignments using the same “rubric” to grade papers, a la high school. So much for hiring the best teachers to each create their own class assignments and grading methods. But so many bureaucrats crave the very standardization which has so stifled innovation and achievement in k-12 schools.
Education should help students learn, mature, and achieve the most meaningful lives possible. Instead, often administrators see students as little more than dollar signs, numbers, and means to get their offices, departments, or schools more funding, recognition, and power. Indeed, many administrators don’t teach and know little and care less about good instruction and the need for schools to create a challenging, yet nurturing environment for students navigating a vulnerable time in their lives. But all college and university workers should recall who pays our salaries.
Sadly, too often students get real world lessons in Machiavellian campus politics. In fact, U.S. Secretary of State and Harvard University professor Dr. Henry Kissinger concluded that “university politics are vicious”. In short, when administrators or professors put personal professional interests ahead of our students, we undermine the very purpose of education.
Alas, the biggest lessons I learned as a graduate student at a large “prestigious” (see: “publish-or-perish”) university were how NOT to teach and NEVER to treat people. Classmates and I got daily doses of just how cold and uncaring too many bureaucrats and faculty could be. Yet ever more administrators push precisely this publish-or-perish model.
When a professor knows he has to get published in X number of officially approved journals by Y date, time spent with students detracts from researching and writing – and keeping his job. So a closed office door with its window papered over and the light on inside tells students to go away. While some professors are inspiring teachers and researchers, the combination is uncommon. But too many universities covet the prestige (U.S. News & World Report rankings!) and government funding that follows an emphasis on research. Again, students’ education is sacrificed on the altars of reputation and money.
The surge in on-line courses further compromises instruction since posting lessons on a computer is a poor stand-in for in-person lectures and real-time discussions. There’s also far more cheating with on-line tests. Yet many schools covet on-line classes to make more money since they don’t need buildings. One day a salary-free computer might “teach” 100 such classes.
Making everything worse are the outrageous costs of tuition and textbooks that have followed the huge increases in government grants and loans to students in recent decades. Colleges have responded by spiking costs ever more, causing far too many students to go deeply in debt.
I pray every university rededicates itself to providing the best instruction at a reasonable cost to the largest variety of students cherished in a warm, welcoming environment that celebrates a true diversity of ideas and free inquiry. May students always come first, and may all educators be Good Samaritans who make a special effort to see no student is lost due to institutional neglect.
Note: we last heard from Douglas back in 2009.
As they say at smalldeadanimals.com:
“What is the opposite of diversity?”
“University”.
I’m pleased to see this article by an actual academic. I’m ecstatic to see an actual academic writing such an article under his own name! People like this are the light shining from still burning beacon of western Enlightenment civilisation.
We need to clone this bloke and get him teaching at several unis at the same time!
In this otherwise excellent post, I would critique only
What he says about easier cheating in online tests is true, but students can come to campus occasionally to sit invigilated tests – and to visit the professor’s room in person, and they can also visit online to ask questions in tutorials.
One-line courses have some potential to escape, even to diminish, the power and mere numbers of administrators. Simply bankrupting all but the deeper-pocketted universities by online competition is one strategy to achieve the professor’s goals – or, by the threat of it, to persuade existing universities to give a damn about them.
There are things to learn about running online tutorials. I presented some of them here. Expanding on what I wrote there, an obvious tutorial (or lecture) rule would be that turning on your camera, like turning off mute, should mean you are thinking of asking a question -like holding up your hand or looking obviously about to speak when present in person – and not otherwise be done.
Newly hired junior faculty often have interviews with department chairs and college deans about expectations. A number of years ago, one such novice was told by our dean that the expectation was simple: bring in at least $300,000 per year of externally funded research. There was no discussion of teaching quality, nor of advising graduate students, not even of publications. It was a straight dollar criterion.
When I started at my job in 1972, the university emphasized teaching. Research was desirable and rewarded, but it was not the only thing. By the time I retired in 2007, research dollars were the only thing. Teaching, service, even publications, were threshold items. A certain (often vague) minimum was necessary simply to keep the boat afloat. But they were not considerations in hiring, tenure or promotion.
@bob sykes
A question for you, since you evidently know what you are talking about… If, as you say, the focus is on bringing in research dollars, then I must presume that the faculty is bringing in big research dollars. If that is the case then why is the cost of a university education going through the roof?
My oldest is about to start college, and I really wrestled with this subject. He is an exceptionally bright kid, but at the cost of a university education I honestly wonder if it is worth it.
I am sure it isn’t worth it for the vast majority of people who go there. In fact, I often think that the process of separating them into a bubble of insanity, separated from real world concerns is actually damaging. Do I really want to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to have my kid indoctrinated to reject and hate everything I believe?
BTW, I know Scottish Uni is free, and English Uni is cheap, but to give you Brits an idea, a typical four year college degree here costs about $160k, and from a highly prestigious school, twice that.
But I am curious — if you had a bright, capable high school senior, would you recommend them going to college?
Kudos to Dr. Young for the admirable sentiment, but I would ask if he (I looked up the profile, and will impudently assume *his* gender) sees a plausible path “from here to there” not for every, but just for a single large private (e.g. Emory, also note) or public (UGA) university. Neither school mentions “free” or “freedom” in their defining documents, and at UGA free speech appears to be tightly regulated by a policy that says, among other things:
I have taught with Douglas for 20 years. His views on the need to protect liberties are always well thought out and presented in such a ways as to allow the student to make their own decisions. He encourages analytical thinking, extended research by the student to get information for themselves, and a love of freedom and a desire to protect those freedoms that are slowly being eroded by governments in general.
I am proud to call him my friend and colleague.
Those in the education business have always talked like Dr. Young, but you can go all the way back to Socrates to find that in practice they generally focus their actual work on molding their raw material to a preferred shape.
That’s what the customers want.
Thank y’all so much for your kind comments and especially for not only taking the time to read the essay but thinking about it seriously enough to share your own observations and experiences with universities. As frustrated as we are with the present state of “higher” education, perhaps we should recall Mark Twain’s declaration that “I have never let my schooling interfere with my education.” Best wishes always, and may each of you make a marvelously melodic May!
No, not really, a great many have always been quite explicit that they want to create New Socialist Man or alternatively worker cogs for British Steel/General Motors. And I once had a (university) professor once straight out say to me “we are in the diplomas business”. And at public school (that’s private school to you, Yanks 😛 ) I was told several times “we are in the business of getting you to do well in exams so you can get a good job”.
“Your speech is cancelled as it represents a threat to public safety. It provokes violence.”
“Violence? By whom?”
“Us.”
I well remember eldest son describing his first few lectures in 1st-year chem class at a highly-regarded university. 130 students in a theater, listening to an uninspired (and uninspiring) grad student with unrecognizable pronunciation drone on down front from his notes for 55 minutes.
There are classes and situations that are worth experiencing in school. Forty-odd years ago, when I went to college, they were the rule. They are becoming rarer.
Nothing wrong, for many, in a life working – being productive, creating value – as a cog for General Motors. There’s value in a tech or engineering or finance education and the presence of vocational value doesn’t somehow cheapen it.
Thank you Professor Young – an excellent piece of work.
Sadly in a system dependent on government backed “student loans” your noble aims are likely to be defeated.
There is also the basic fact, of which you are doubtless aware, that the Collectivists are just better at “academic politics” (indeed at “office politics” generally) than we are.
John O’Sullivan was said that any institution is not formally dedicated against the left inevitably comes under the control of the left – and I would go further…..
Even organisations and institutions that have the express purpose of opposing Collectivism become dominated by Collectivist ideas and practices – unless they have a clear understanding of pro liberty principles.
Such statements as “we are pragmatic” are essentially suicide – organisations or institutions that think of themselves as “pragmatic”, “going with the times” (and so on) are very easy for the left, for the Collectivists, to take control of.
Specifically in American academic history I would point at two men.
Richard Ely – who defined “Academic Freedom” as the right of an academic to push for “Progressive Social Reform” meaning ever bigger and more controlling government – but NOT the right for an academic (or a student) to argue for the ROLLING BACK of “Progressive Social Reform” – Richard Ely was determined that such “Reactionaries” be excluded from academic life, even going so far as to try and exclude the leading free market economists of his time from associations of economists.
The other man I would point to would be Professor (later President of the United States) Woodrow Wison.
Woodrow Wilson tried to redefine freedom as government control – his “New Freedom” turned the ideas of the Declaration of Independence and Constitution of the United States on their heads. Much as the “New Liberals” in the United Kingdom reverses the meaning of the word liberalism – so that it now meant the state as “liberator” by ever more government spending and regulations.
Professor Wilson argued that the goal of education should be to make students as “unlike their fathers as possible”.
It never seemed to occur to him that the principles and beliefs of these fathers (the people who created the United States) might have any value.
In short none of this just appeared from no where in recent years – when we deal with the totalitarianism of modern academics and university administrators we are dealing with the development of the ideas of such people as Woodrow Wilson and Richard Ely.
Not relevant to the context of the comment, bobby 😉
A favorite theme of the speeches of President Calvin Coolidge was that the people who regarded themselves as the most “modern” “Progressive” and “cutting edge” were actually, often without understanding it, trying to drag back the modern world to the despotism of such men as Louis XIX (the “Sun King”), or even tyrants such as Diocletian and other late Roman Emperors.
And, President Coolidge would continue, those people who considered themselves the most “tolerant” and “open minded” were the most savagely intolerant and closed minded to any expression of thought they considered “Reactionary” and against Progressive-Social-Reform and Social-Justice.
And before anyone replies with the attack that Calvin Coolidge was famously “uncultured” – President Coolidge did not, like President Kennedy, have to put up an elaborate facade of understanding Classical leaning – President Coolidge actually could understand it, making his own translations of the Ancient Greek texts.
Nor did President Coolidge have to rely on “interpretations” of the great figures of American history – as he had read their speeches, letters and journals for himself.
Sorry. Surrounded as I am by worthy land-grant colleges and universities, I get a bit annoyed when their staffs seek to elevate their own self-images by denigrating the vocational value (and indeed mission) of their institutions.
There is a confusion at the hear of the university position bobby b.
At least in Britain universities tend to try and justify themselves by pointing to supposed economic benefits they bring.
The bring no such benefits – not in the liberal arts, and not NORMALLY in the sciences either
As you point out, economic gains tend to come from vocational training. And, quite possibly, that is best NOT provided in a university context.
The objective of the liberal arts is more the cultivation of the individual person – and that may or may not be best done in a university setting.
I believe what Professor Young to be saying is that the liberal arts colleges are not even trying to help create what used to be called a “liberal gentleman” – someone with both knowledge and (even more importantly) the ability to think critically (not just trust what they are told). A person with independent judgement.
If the liberal arts universities are no longer supporting the cultivation of independent judgement (the ability to stand against the crowd – when there are rational and considered reasons to do so) then the very reason for their existence is gone.
For almost two thousand years the principles (principles – not always the exact words) of such works as “The Consolations of Philosophy” by Boethius, “On Obligations” by Cicero, and the “Meditations” of the Emperor Marcus Aurelius were the common legacy of the educated person in the West. Now they are dismissed as the work of “dead, whist, cisgender, males” by the “educated” people of our own time.
This is cultural death – and it will, in time, lead to mass physical death.
Typically, in the US, we’ve drawn a distinction between (I’m making up my own terminology here) the “gentleman’s school” and the land-grant school.
The gentleman’s school did everything that you list. It taught people “how to think”, it educated about the past, it introduced systems of thought, and it created intellectual blank slates, ready to go out in the world and be worthy.
The land grant schools – well, here’s Encyclopædia Britannica‘s description:
Before you scoff and say “ah, vocational schools” – The University of Minnesota system is a land grant school. Many of the best-known US universities and colleges are land-grant schools.
The Act made our educational system into one that gave practical help and support to our society beyond teaching philosophy and arts and gentlemanly thinking – these schools’ missions revolve around providing practical help and education to their surrounding societies. Especially in agricultural areas, these schools supplied critical training and research in areas that matter to us.
But many academics would rather their product be specifically “valueless” – i.e., they scoff at practical education as “vo-tech school” – like high school shop class. They would rather be part of something loftier, and so they do their best to divorce their role from their founding mission.
All of which I type just to explain why I bristle at Perry’s seeming disparagement of that mission. And, all of which would have been more meaningful if that was what he meant.