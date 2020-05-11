If you ever for a moment doubted that we are ruled by lunatics, let this dispel such notions:
The BoE said last week Britain’s economy could shrink by 14% this year – the most since the early 1700s – due to the government’s coronavirus shutdown, before growing by 15% in 2021. But the central bank warned there were risks of an even worse performance.
Haldane said in the longer term, Britain needed to put its net-zero carbon target and boosting growth in underperforming regions – as pledged by Prime Minister Boris Johnson before the coronavirus crisis – into its growth strategies.
Net zero is the most insane anti-economic notion conceived in the last few decades, a literal rejection of modern energy intensive technological society. The idea that the economic fallout caused by the Wuhan coronavirus lockdowns can be alleviated by making energy more expensive and travel less accessible is like, well, drinking bleach or fish tank cleaner to ward off said virus: the behaviour of genuine authentic unalloyed idiots.
The only way to put net zero carbon targets into growth strategies is to utterly repudiate net zero policies in favour of actual economic growth.
I would also tend towards questioning the timing. The economy shrinks by 14% in a few months, and the BoE wants to discuss…..global warming ?
Seriously ? Or rather, not seriously. We are not being governed by serious people.
AFAIK one of the quickest methods to restore some living standards and growth back to the economy is to cancel the CCA in its entirety.
Meanwhile in China:
“China approved nearly 10 gigawatts of new coal-fired power generation projects in the first quarter, roughly equal to the amount approved for all of last year, amid a broader scramble to jump-start an economy hobbled by the COVID-19 epidemic”
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/05/10/china-fires-up-coal-power-plant-to-jump-start-economy/
Not lunatics, but monsters. What makes them monsters is not that they want the innocent to suffer but that they have monstrous ideas about what counts as guilt.
It would make sense to build nuclear power plants. It would even make a sort of half-witted sense to build nuclear power plants “To reduce carbon emissions!” However our enlightened and independent thinkers[1] are still following their Soviet marching orders to oppose all things nuclear, so as to prevent President Reagan from stationing missiles in Europe.
[1]Of course they are enlightened and independent thinkers. Just ask them.
I think that the climate crisis crazies are panicking. The virus and the resultant lockdown has distracted attention from their hobby horse, the lockdown has given people an idea about what their green new deal will be like, and there is a good chance that people will have more important things to worry about now.
And the new advice on travelling to work? Drive your car, don’t use public transport! YCMIU
John Redwood covers the implications of this, and manages to keep a straight face throughout, although the laughter is obvious.
I think the whole Green bandwagon has been upset, and is now in decline. Take a while to go.
All that is needed is for the 80% subsidy to be dropped to 50%, or 20%, or 0%, and people will realise that if you don’t make stuff, then there is no stuff. (Musk gets a public statement right!)
The free trial of “our zero-carbon future” will have convinced everyone of its misery and madness.
The ecoloons are getting ever more desperate and shrill.
Tim the Coder (May 12, 2020 at 9:19 am), I certainly noticed that Boris said “car” before then adding “or, if you can, better still by walking or bicycle” (quote from memory). Given that car, not public transport, means some roads will be crowded at rush hour, encouraging those who can to walk makes sense. If the bikes are on bicycle-tracks or the roads are wide enough, encouraging them also makes sense – not so sure about bikes if too many at once mean they are actually competing with cars for finite road width. I feel sure many noted that the word ‘car’ came first.
The brutal reality that a car makes a great social distancing mechanism is a problem for the greens, one of several the virus raises. I expect we’ll hear little enough about any of them from the MSM.
‘The BoE said last week Britain’s economy could shrink by 14% this year – the most since the early 1700s…’
‘Could’… that word again.
I spy Computer Model.
John B,
It turns out that, compared with today, the computer models of the early 1700s were far more accurate.
NTDW The Acts of Union.
The good news is you’re doing better than Net Zero!
That’s also the bad news.