Now, that’s what I call optimism!

“Council borrowed £1bn from taxpayers to bet on British sunshine”, report Gareth Davies and Charles Boutaud of the Bureau of Investigative Journalism.
Among Thurrock’s rundown council estates and neglected public parks, typical of many towns after a decade of austerity, there is nothing to suggest that over the past three years the local council has borrowed and then invested hundreds of millions of pounds of other councils’ money.
Under the direction of a senior council officer Thurrock borrowed from about 150 local authorities across the UK with little public scrutiny. These loans were not for direct funding of council services, or investing in infrastructure – instead they financed solar farms more than a hundred miles away.
Now, let us not reflexively roll our eyes upon hearing the words “solar farms”. While there has been some reason for the widespread perception that investment in sunbeams has about the same record of success as investment in moonbeams, the technology of solar power genuinely has improved in recent years.
Sean Clark, Thurrock’s director of finance, oversaw the investment of £604m in the solar industry, investments he says were prompted entirely by intermediaries approaching him with money-making opportunities. In an extraordinary interview with The Bureau, Clark wondered whether he had gone too far. At last count Thurrock owed other councils an unprecedented £1bn.
OK, now you can roll your eyes.
John Kent, the former Labour leader of Thurrock council, called on the current administration to come clean. He said: “People absolutely need to be aware that the council has borrowed £1bn – that’s billion with a b.” He claimed that the council had declined to give elected members or the public adequate details of precisely how it invested the money.
As you might have deduced from that, Thurrock Council is currently controlled by the Conservatives.
Come to sunny Thurrock, where the Tories splurge on borrowed money and it is left to Labour to be the voice of prudence! Or come to sunny Britain, which is the same except for the bit about Labour.
We even have the lefty trademark misuse of words investment and austerity.
The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which
The entities which loaned them that money should get their fingers burned. This will fix the problem in future episodes.
Please tell us that this great investment into “…the future of our children..” wasn’t made in Chinese
hardware.
But what about the full economic story? They borrowed a billion. So they have a liability. But they invested a billion. So they have an asset. What is the asset worth now? Are they insolvent or do they now sit on a fat gain? They have to service their loans – so what is the monthly cash out? However they also now own their share of the cashflow from electricity sold by the solar farms. What is that? Are they making a monthly profit or a loss?
Borrowing to ‘invest’ is crazy if that is current spending. This is clearly an actual investment. We have no information to tell us if it is a good one or not.
What is your point?
Patrick is right: this is an actual investment, not current spending, and in theory may have value equal or greater to the invested funds. We lack information about the actual status of this particular investment.
But we do have information about the probable current value of the investment: numerous examples of similar “green” investments that lost most or all of their value, and relatively few examples of profitable “green” investments.
Furthermore, we see that this enormous investment was made by a body of a sort which typically lacks the expertise to evaluate and manage such activities. The investment (with its associated risks) was never disclosed to the citizens of Thurrock, for whom the council was acting. Both of these conditions are commonly associated with heavy losses.
Some questions not answered arise.
First, since when have local authorities had the power to borrow from and lend to each other? This is the first I have ever heard of such transactions.
Second, why did the other local authorities lend money to Thurrock to be invested, rather than invest for themselves? That was a very odd proceeding. Did Thurrock offer or pledge generous fixed returns? It appears that Thurrock assumed all the risk.
Third, what were the political alignments of the bodies which lent to Thurrock? Were they also Tories? All 150? If so, this scandal “metastasizes” through the Conservative Party.
I say “scandal” because, even if this investment doesn’t crash and burn, the whole proceeding was grossly improper.
Finally, did any Thurrock councillors or staff receive any personal benefits from the promoters of this scheme? Dinners, vacations, event tickets? Opportunities to invest on highly favored terms in this or other schemes? If so, that means criminal liability.
For us ignorant Americans, what is the rough U.S. equivalent of a “Council” in Britain? Are these similar to city or county governments, or are they some other sort of creature?
gene:
probably more than you want or need to know:
Local government structure
Thurrock Council is a unitary authority in the east of England, bordering with Greater London to the west and the River Thames to the south.
“after a decade of austerity”
In what country was government spending cut? It was certainly NOT the United Kingdom. Some government spending was cut (local government grants from central government), but government spending was not cut overall.
As for borrowing lots of money in the hopes of government “Green” subsidies.
Well yes- after all the reason our bills are so high for gas and electricity is the “Green” taxes pushed by the “Conservative” government.
I live alone and use very little gas and electricity – I paid about 350 Pounds a couple of months ago, and now they want hundreds of Pounds more.
Thanks a lot “Conservative” government – although Labour would be exactly the same. The “Green Levy” on gas and electricity is justified by the “Green” subsidies for things such as solar power. Hence the poor (such as me) are taxed into the ground – as well as being denied the chance to work by the “Lockdown” (thank you again government).
Borrowing a BILLION Pounds in the hopes of getting on the “Green” subsidy gravy train – yes of course.
That or Real Estate deals.
The “bottom line” is that the various spending responsibilities that Central Government puts on local government (councils) can not be paid for by Council Tax (the local property tax would have to be into outer space to pay for them all). It is a game that the British governments have been playing since Disraeli put 40 spending responsibilities on local councils in 1875.
“Give the people XYZ” how do we pay for all this? “Shut up – it is your duty to help the people”.
Just about the only form of government spending that has been cut is Central government grants to local government – so local councils get desperate (and sometimes insane).
It would be fine to get rid of the grants if the spending responsibilities were got rid of as well.
But they are not got rid of – hence the desperate schemes.
Gene,
The short answer is that a Council in the UK is approximately equivalent to a city government in the US.
I can remember when local councils were not really allowed to borrow money – it was very much restricted.
But that was “freed up”.
People who believe that local government should be “free to borrow to invest” most likely think that New York and Chicago are well run. By the way the cities of Texas (mostly Democrat) are in debt up to the eyeballs as well.
Investment is spending your own money – taking the profit if your investment pays off, and personally taking the loss if your investment proves to be unwise (or unlucky).
It really is a terrible mistake to use the word “investment” when talking about central or local government.
The Constitution of Alabama has it right – local government should not be “free” to borrow,, because local government officers and local politicians are not PERSONALLY LIABLE for the debts.
The same is true of central government – for example if the Chancellor was PERSONALLY LIABLE for all this money he is borrowing, he would not borrow it.
The “lockdown” would never have been ordered if the Prime Minister (First Lord of the Treasury) and the Chancellor were PERSONALLY LIABLE for the borrowing.