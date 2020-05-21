Security against what?

“China proposes controversial Hong Kong security law”, reports the BBC:
China is proposing to introduce a new security law in Hong Kong that could ban sedition, secession and subversion.
And:
Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, which provides the territory certain freedoms not available on the mainland, does require its government to bring in a security law. It had tried to enact the so-called “sedition law” in 2003 but more than 500,000 people took to the streets and it was dropped.
I would have welcomed more information on this mysterious clause in the Basic Law that requires Hong Kong’s government “to bring in a security law”. On what timescale? Who is the judge as to whether a security law does or does not meet this mysterious requirement? Oh yes, and SECURITY FROM WHAT?
But that paragraph was a model of robust independent reporting compared to this one:
A mainland source told the South China Morning Post that Beijing had decided Hong Kong would not be able to pass its own security law and the NPC would have to take the responsibility.
That makes it sound as if Hong Kong’s parliamentarians were not clever enough to pass this law, or that they were dodging the “responsibility” of passing it the way a negligent father might dodge his maintenance payments. To be charitable, these are the words of a “mainland source”, that is, a man whose tongue is operated from a distance by a controller with a joystick, but why does the British Broadcasting Corporation let pass without challenge the Orwellian language of the Chinese Communist Party? We do not have to do that. We are not in the EU any more.
Hong Kong Basic Law Article 23.
“…why does the British Broadcasting Corporation let pass without challenge the Orwellian language of the Chinese Communist Party?”
In the words of Bob Dylan, “How come you have to ask me that?”
Bobby B,
Thanks for the link. As I thought, “security” here means “security of the ‘People’s Government’ against the people of Hong Kong”.
decnine,
Quite. Many claim that some of Orwell’s inspiration for the atmosphere of the Ministry of Truth in 1984 came not from his copious research into what was going on in the Soviet Union, but from his time working in the BBC. That’s probably a little unfair to the Beeb, but still…
Does anyone have an idea of what the realistic costs/damage might be from a nuclear war with China? In the spirit of Herman Khan–maybe better to fight it now than 20 years from now.
No comedians please.
When Hong Kong was handed back to China, there was an agreement that the ex Colony would be a Special Administrative Area for 50 years. That period still has some way to go. The current activities of the CCP show that, despite what they agreed on, they were lying, and have shown time and time again, how little they can be trusted.
The People’s Republic of China a vicious dictatorship – and the Communist Party dictatorship all over the world, not openly but by pushing its type of government (but with a bit of window dressing).
This evil is firmly supported by most international “governance” bodies – and by most of Big Business.
This is unfortunate.
The PRC “Social Credit” system is also the de facto goal of most of the international establishment – government, and business.
The education systems and “mainstream” media also push this evil.
It does not matter if it is the ruler of China, a Western teacher or academic, or Big Business type (such as Mr Bloomberg or Mr Gates) or the “mainstream” media – they all have the same objective.
Tyranny. That is NOT the word they use (not at all) – but they the people of the world to do as they are told, and have no choice. And that is tyranny.