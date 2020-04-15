Samizdata half-forgotten sorta-quote of the day

If there is a disaster, would you like people for hundreds of miles around to drop everything and make herculean efforts to get those worst affected exactly the sort of help they need most – even when the helpers have no personal connection with the victims? Would you like factories worldwide to rush to switch production to making whatever they are short of in the disaster zone?
You would? Then let people make money by doing it. You can either rely on the small subset of people who will seriously disrupt their lives to help strangers out of pure charity, or you can also get help from the much larger pool of people who who are pushed from vague thoughts of benevolence into action by the prospect of profit. Let them sell goods of which there is a shortage at a higher price and soon there won’t be a shortage any more.
My post was prompted by this story by Edward Thicknesse in City A.M.: Coronavirus: Calls for price controls dismissed as ‘economically illiterate’.
That’s the “Beta” solution, and it’s far better than nothing. But there’s an “Alpha” solution, which is even better – and it’s fairly close to your first suggestion. In my Quotes page is an incident – a particularly nasty tornado that flattened part of Kansas. All the sellers raised their prices on essentials like bottled water and flashlight batteries – but one chain maintained their standard prices and trucked-in extra supplies. That’s dependant on the roads being open, of course – but twenty years later you could still find people in the area who would only shop at that store, and were glad to tell you why. People remember things like that.
Elmer Keith in his book, mentions a flood that trashed the harvest in an area near where he lived. His father sold a lot of hay to those farmers – but he sold it at his normal rate, because “it ain’t right to take advantage of people in that situation.”
Y Knott,
That’s the “Beta” solution, and it’s far better than nothing. But there’s an “Alpha” solution, which is even better – and it’s fairly close to your first suggestion.
Oh, I quite agree. I’m no Randian, I admire altruism. The business-person who in order to help forgoes the chance to make a profit is doing a fine thing. The person who really does drop everything and rushes to aid another at great cost to himself is doing an even finer thing.
But governments that pass laws that mean that help can ONLY come from those people who are nice enough – and rich enough – to help without a monetary reward are doing a wicked thing. They are cutting off people in desperate need from a source of help.
(I don’t think you disagree with that. I’m just ranting because I feel such fury when I read of, for instance, Amazon, forbidding people to sell hand sanitiser at a higher price than usual because it is “price-gouging”. Great job, guys. You’ve made sure that the hand sanitiser won’t reach the people who could really use it right now.)
