The rewards of compliance

The headline you see when you click on this BBC new story is “Macau: China’s other ‘one country, two systems’ region”, but the headline on the BBC front page that takes you to the story is “HK’s model neighbour that stays loyal to China”.
The rest of the story follows that line.
We hear that Macau has the third highest per capita GDP in the world and that China “has expanded its economy phenomenally”. The government hands out cash to residents “as part of a wealth-sharing programme”. A lady called Mrs Lam – not that Mrs Lam – says of Macau’s relations with China, “We understand the boundaries quite well” and “there has been a big focus on improving the region’s economy as well as its education system”. Even the democracy activist found by the BBC says, when reference is made to the Hong Kong protests, “This dissent does not exist in Macau.”
President Xi Jinping of China is quoted as saying, “I wish to stress that the handling of [Hong Kong and Macau] affairs is strictly China’s internal matter, there is no need for any external force to dictate things to us.”
The article reads as if Mr Xi dictated it to the BBC.
Which he might well have, given the leftwing bias at the beeb. Baron Hall of Birkenhead aka Tony Hall the beeb’s Director General probably has a direct line.
Time the beeb was ousted from the nations pockets and forced to subside on subscription and revenues generated from the back catalog (already paid for in full by prior TV license contributions).
I bet “It Ain’t Half Hot Mum” and the other TV series cast into the outer darkness for being “politically incorrect” would soon get an airing if it could earn a desperately needed bob or two.
Time for the beeb to learn that desperate need.
Eh, make em start from scratch those TV shows have been paid for over and over. The BBC is a force for evil and should be discombobulated promptly.
A hefty chunk of Macau’s wealth comes from the megacasinos established on its territory. It’s far and away the richest gambling area in the world, surpassing Las Vegas by a considerable margin.
The BBC article reminds me of the history of China BBC television series by Michael Wood – I am not an expert on Chinese history (so I do know if he was lying about Chinese history), but I know the work of Dr Wood.
Michael Wood is a liar – I know that from his BBC television history of England, which was a tissue of lies. Not honest mistakes (the stuff was too blatant for that – for example claiming that the Poor Law Amendment Act of 1834 was the start of taxpayer support for the poor, that this was a thing of the modern world, when actually it was an effort to REDUCE the burden on the taxpayers in a system that had grown out of control, the key word is AMENDMENT, it was an effort to change, to roll back rather than extend, an existing system), deliberate efforts to deceive. “deliberate effort to deceive” is the definition of the word LIE.
Someone like Dr Wood would be the ideal person to hire for P.R. snow job – he seems plausible and is a good television performer.
I think that elements in the BBC (not all of – elements of it) and of the establishment generally in the West have a pro People’s Republic of China agenda – to be blunt, they have bought (the PRC has lots of money and is generous to its friends).
Even the Economist magazine (and people around here no how much I detest that publication) draws the line against supporting the vicious dictatorship that the PRC is – but other parts of the establishment do not.
There is also the question of laziness – it is just easier to go with official handouts and interviews, rather than do any real investigative reporting.
To be fair to Michael Wood his history of England television series did start with a warning.
Dr Wood walks among abandoned cars talking of the collapse of the Roman Empire – supposedly it collapsed because of “Imperial expansion”, “greedy bankers” and “climate change” – hence Dr Wood walking among abandoned cars.
The Roman Empire had been on the DEFENSIVE for centuries before it collapsed – “Imperial expansion” or “overreach” or whatever is bovine excrement.
“Greedy Bankers” – the Roman Empire had no system of fractional reserve banking (“greedy”) or otherwise.
As for man made global warming there were, of course, no internal combustion engines during the Roman Empire – so whether or not one believes in the present theory the walking among abandoned motor cars is absurd (perhaps meant to be absurd).
Dr Wood ends the section by saying (whilst basically winking at the camera) “remind you of anything?”
Of course what he has said remind people of the leftist talking points used about the United States at the time.
What Dr Wood was saying was really “if you know anything about history, switch off now – this is not going to be a history series, it is going to be political propaganda in line with the contemporary “liberal” left agenda”.
Which is fair enough – and I should have just switched off.
I had noticed the spin of that BBC article.
At first reading (and i read it only once) it seemed like typical BBC spin: no outright lying, but fraudulent all the same. The sort of stuff that made me stop reading The Economist.
That, I am sure, is not meant literally. Mr Xi would not be able to frame the narrative so skillfully; partly because English is not his native language, mainly because he has little if any experience in deceiving a Western audience.
But the article does read as though Mr Xi wrote the first draft.
Sure, but the idea of a tax hungry state which squeezed the last drop of revenue in taxes (literally “tribute”) to maintain the defences of the crumbling edifice that was Rome would be the last message that a shill like Michael Wood would wish to deliver, hence the bullshit about “bankers” and “climate change”.
There were environmental effects that impacted Rome, to be sure, but it was more a case of Rome being enormously lucky when it came to climate during their early regime. Towards the end they were simply less lucky.
The same luck with climate brought also brought about disaster in the form of plagues, the Antonine Plague of 166 to 180 and the separate Plague of Cyprian from 251 to 270 probably wouldn’t have had the same impact and spread in the more typical, cooler climate of the areas under the control of Rome. Greater access and movement within the empire probably contributed to the spread of disease.
The final death of Rome was more about Hun expansion pushing the Goths Westward. This involved neither hidden bankers, being “stabbed in the back” by Jews, nor some mythical climate disaster caused by Roman CO2 or lead smelting.
It’s all very well attempting to put the fall of Rome into a modern context, but Micheal Wood is outright lying from start to finish in order to fulfil a modern reinterpretation that aligns with a cultural Marxist agenda. Nothing more.
Portugal gave the people of Macau Portuguese citizenship. The UK left her Hong Kong subjects high and dry. Of course, some of the elite who now run Kong Kong for the Communists do have British citizenship/residency. Carrie Lam and her family being an example. This is just one reason people in Hong Kong are pissed off.
Do they still have the Christmas services, broadcast live on TV, in MACAU?
Caught one there a couple of decades ago. Didn’t understand a word of it, but those people in that little church could REALLY sing.
The street food was excellent, too. Not basic Cantonese nosh, but heavily influenced by the ingredients and spices the Portuguese picked up in Africa and South America.
Macau is small and easy to control. Anyone in Macau wishing to protest China would get on the 45 minute hydrofoil to Hong Kong and protest there.
That statement – that if you want to do something you go to Hong Kong – is true of everything else. When I visited Macau (some years before 1997), it was obvious that it had gambling, some forms of which were banned in Hong Kong, to give it an economic raison d’etre.
I am not surprised that, as HK protests persisted, China decided to make tiny, sleepy Macau a Potemkin Village of “one country, two systems”. I share the OP contempt that anyone would fall for it.
A friend of mine tells me that some people from formally Portuguese Macau are in Venice (a city he knows well) and are running shops.
I wonder how the “Social Credit” system treats Chinese citizens who go to Macau to gamble – or is that just for overseas people?
John Galt – quite so Sir.
The finances of the Empire start to get out of line with Septimius Severus – his decision to increase military wages.
But, up to the time of Dicoletian the position is not impossible – he really throws the economy over the cliff. A massive increase in government spending (mostly on an enlarged military – with lots of Emperors), state ownership of a lot of production, tying people to the soil (as de facto serfs), imposing de facto compulsory guilds on almost every urban trade….. and on and on (even efforts at general price control – the ultimate madness).
Rome itself, the actual city, was also a money pit – a large population who (in the madness of the late Republic) had come to expect government subsidies.
The Church desperately tried to carry on the system – on a smaller scale (the population of Rome collapsed with the fall of the Western Empire).
Pope Gregory “the Great” got estates far away from Rome to send food which he then distributed to the people – thus creating the idea that the Church would use tax-and-spend to finance the poor in Rome.
This meant that Rome became famous for the poverty on the streets – indeed Whig Classical Liberals used to point at Rome, and the Papal States generally, as classic examples of bad government encouraging an idle population. Although there was also their general Protestant dislike of Roman Catholics at work in their attacks.
A later Pope Gregory even confiscated the property of every family in the Papal States who could not prove (with documentary evidence) that their family had justly acquired their property (try proving that everything you own was “justly acquired” – it is not possible), he “needed” the money to help-the-poor and engage in cultural and scientific education and scholarship – the Gregorian calendar (created by his scholars) is named after him.
The Papal States became know for poverty and banditry – Pope Leo XIII (the man who wrote the Encyclical of 1891) had been a governor in one of the Papal possessions in his youth – and he came to the conclusion that the rich were bandit chiefs, which may have actually been true in the area he governed. Perhaps he should have asked himself the question of WHY (IF this was the case – IF) it was the case that the rich the Papal States tended to get rich by criminal activity – rather than productively developing landed farming estates and manufacturing.
A State (government) that denounces the dishonesty of the population – should, perhaps, have a good hard look at ITSELF.
China is also known for these sudden confiscations of property – great businesses develop with “cutting edge” technology for the time, but then some Emperor of some dynasty has the business enterprises confiscated – and China goes into decline.
Statism (regulations controlling prices and so on) and state ownership of manufacturing and state “redistribution” of landed property are common causes of the decline of various Chinese dynasties – because in China there was no lawful way to challenge the state.
The same was true in the Roman Empire – iF some despot such as Diocletian wanted to steal your factory (or whatever) he could, and there was no way you could lawfully oppose that.
Extremely interesting, Paul. Thanks! 😀