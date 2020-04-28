Is Political Correctness most fatal to those with co-morbidities?

My team and I knew the president’s comments could trigger a backlash against the idea of UV light as a treatment, which might hinder our ability to get the word out. We decided to create a YouTube account, upload a video animation we had created, and tweet it out. It received some 50,000 views in 24 hours.
Then YouTube took it down. So did Vimeo. Twitter suspended our account. The narrative changed from whether UV light can be used to treat Covid-19 to “Aytu is being censored.
These days, politics seems to dictate that if one party says, “The sky is blue,” the other party is obligated to reply, “No, it’s not, and you’re a terrible human being for thinking that.” That leaves no room for science, in which the data speak for themselves, regardless of ideology, and only when they’re ready.
(Quoted from a Wall Street Journal article – paywalled, but relevant quotes are on instapundit.)
I read an article that mentioned Aytu yesterday.
In fact, the president’s reference was to Ultraviolet catheter technology. It was recently in the news and Dr Birx was unfamiliar with it. Here’s how it works.
The first link still works because it goes to Aytu’s own website. The second no longer does because it goes to Vimeo; today, it shows the VimeUhOh page.
One of the great questions of our time is whether the left is innately inferior to the right, innately more intolerant of all thought but its own, innately determined to live in its bubble and make others do the same, or else it is not and its current state is wholly an artefact of its current media power.
One view is that there is no such superiority in either approaches or statistics, that too dominating a control of the megaphone makes any group live in an ever-narrowing bubble. If Donald (in some alternative world that is so not this) could do more than just drain the swamp a bit, could actually transform its denizens into people as fervent for making America great again as they now are for cancel culture, then (according to this view) the right would take no more time than the left did to establish a mirror culture of censoring freedom-hatred, and would not generate significantly greater internal resistance than the left’s mavericks currently offer to those the left empower.
A rival view is that the innate vice of the left is lying but the innate vice of the right is violence. Hitler lied a lot and Stalin murdered (and tortured) a lot (arguably more than Hitler in his longer period of rule) but the most fundamental law of Hitler’s land was “Thou shalt kill” and the most fundamental law of Stalin’s land was “Thou shalt bear false witness”.
– Stalin killed like a gangland lawyer: if the inconvenient witness can’t be made to stutter out the prepared story in court then he’d better be fitted with concrete overshoes at the bottom of Lake Michigan, but the court case, not his death, is what matters. When the story is that socialist agriculture works, that means there are a lot of peasants to kill, but it doesn’t matter which individuals get shot, which die of starvation, which die of slave labour in the gulag, and which survive, so long as the useful idiots can go on thinking socialism is wonderful on the farm. It does not matter which of the “two traditions, as a dark age historian would say, about the death in modern times of the vice premier of the soviet state” are true – was he shot at once or left to die years later in a camp – because the story of his confession is what matters. The lie matters and to protect it communists replaced an encyclopaedia article on Beria with one on the Bering Sea, they scrubbed Beria’s image from a Metropole Hotel corridor’s photograph in the early hours of the morning after he died, they painted a smiling young man (or sometimes a woman in a large hat) over Beria’s image on giant posters of the ruling group in cities and towns across Russia. The lie is everything.
– Hitler lied like a general – pretend you won’t attack then do attack, pretend to attack on the right then actually attack on the left – but once the lie had achieved its practical effect, once the enemy were surprised and routed, he spent less time maintaining the lie. What mattered was maximising enemy casualties, tracking and killing every last one of the fleeing foe, treating “the flight of a few Jews from torture and slow death as a matter of the gravest concern”. (Although left-wing lying has much to do with it and also honest debaters may honestly debate, this difference in focus between the communist and nazi regimes is a part of why, although nazi is short for National Socialist, Hitler is perceived as right-wing.)
A third view is that the right is simply better than the left: more anchored in reality, applying principles more likely to produce good outcomes and better able to protect those who hold them from corruption. The right is to the left as capitalism is to communism. In a capitalist state, you will find some who are unworthily rich and some who are unworthily poor. In a communist state, you’ll find a lot more of both and a lot less wealth overall. Likewise with right and left (if your focus is the last century or two; most holders of this view would concede that, as you go further back in time, opportunities to make debating points that challenge it increase).
My own opinion, FWIW, is that all three are true. I think the right compared to the left would resemble capitalism compared to socialism even if the MSM and the tech oligarchs were more balanced. I think that a degenerate-right culture will typically manifest more in a trend to violence than to lying, while a degenerate-left culture’s stereotypical indicators will be the reverse. And I support free speech because I think that while some political movements, like some people, have stronger characters than others, the power to silence criticism is a very dangerous temptation to any.
What definitions of “Left” and “Right” are we using here?
There are lots of different axes of political thought that have been identified with “Left” and “Right”. The Nolan chart identified economic freedom and personal freedom varying independently – the left was identified with high personal freedom and low economic freedom, while the right vice versa. Another axis is the traditionalist (keeping society the same) associated with the right versus reformist (improving and advancing society) with the left. A third axis is is the hierarchical (right) and egalitarian (left) model, originally associated with preservation of the monarchy, respect for traditional institutions and authorities, versus overthrow of the monarchy and ruling elites, with everyone “created equal” and no deference required. A fourth axis is the moral one, rooted in religious traditionalism: harsh measures against ‘sin’ and ‘immorality’ – drinking, gambling, prostitution, homosexuality, perversion, obscenity, blasphemy, etc. – being perceived as characteristic of the ‘Right’, while liberalisation is associated with the ‘Left’. There’s the purely economic view – free markets versus welfare socialism.
Different people use different terminology, and the terms shift over time and depending on context. For example, is Fundamentalist Islam ‘left wing’ or ‘right wing’? It’s hierarchical, traditionalist, morality-enforcing, with more emphasis on restricting personal freedom than economic. It would appear on a lot of views to be ‘right wing’, despite the modern left having bizarrely decided to support it. How about the Christian Church – from Catholic to Puritan to the Westboro Baptists? Or Moses? Left or right? If we go back 60 years, to when homosexuality, obscenity, and blasphemy were illegal here, and the BBC ran in fear of Mary Whitehouse, when ‘Life of Brian’ was censored, was that censorious culture ‘left wing’ or ‘right wing’?
I think it would be useful to make it clear what we mean by the terms up front, in a (no doubt futile) attempt to avoid misunderstanding. 🙂
President Trump mentioned a malaria drug, he was not the first, and the media fell over themselves to mock the idea, and most people who listen to the media consider the idea absurd by extension.
However, there are 300 clinical trials planned involving that malaria drug globally, so thats at least 300 medical institutions and their medical and scientific staff who are willing to take that suggestion seriously.
The credibility that is being eroded is the credibility of the main stream media, who have been grinding ideological axes because they can no longer distinguish the limits of their ideology, the silent majority are willing to let the medical scientists answer, a process they know takes time.
Did not expect to find myself in broad agreement with Nullius on this issue — but i do! 🙂
Broadly speaking, i think that the “traditional” understandings of “the right” can be reduced to 2: authority and tradition.
(Vice versa, “the left” can be understood as opposition to authority and/or to tradition.)
Note also Mussolini’s implicit definition of “the right” in The Doctrine of Fascism: the “right” is authority, the collective, and the State; its opposite is individualism and (classical) liberalism.
The fact is that authority and tradition are not always on the same side. Nowadays, authority is claimed mostly by “the left” while “the right” defends tradition.
If we take “the right” to be the party of authority, then we have to accept that all the ideologies listed in my previous comment today are “of the right”:
Divine Right of Kings;
Social Contract;
General Will;
Class Struggle;
Social Justice.
If we base our definition on tradition, then only the Divine Right of Kings is unambiguously an ideology “of the right”.
But that does not make me any more inclined to accept it.
Nullius in Verba (April 28, 2020 at 3:02 pm), I invite commenters to use their own definitions (explicitly or implicitly) to express whatever opinion my post raises in them.
1) Plenty can be said about the incident that prompted my post without bothering with the particular reflection it raised in me. Commenters are most welcome to give their own reactions about the abrupt deadening of links, the “party of science” or many another aspect I chose to pass over.
2) The title asks whether having too much power over the megaphone merely exposes the left’s leaders’ innate vices, or worsens those vices, or alone causes those vices in a not innately corrupt movement. A related idea is whether some political attitudes have a stronger character than others (e.g. as capitalism makes for a better economy than socialism) or whether inability to silence dissent is the whole explanation of why one party at one time is a better ally of freedom than at another.
A commenter with something to say about that – either as regards left and right or some quite different distinction – will have their own opinion of what degree of definition their comment does or does not need in order to be understood by the average reader.
3) I’d rather read what commenters say, and then comment myself well on in a developing thread, than leap in early with more than I’ve posted. So bye for now.
What do you mean when you say ‘right’ and ‘left’. As you admit – Hitler was as left-wing. In fact, fascism was a reaction to people thinking socialism didn’t go far enough.
Its not that ‘right-wingers’ are more prone to violence – look a the current violence in America, Canada, and Europe – who is throwing bricks and hitting people with bike locks? Who is throwing firebombs? Who is calling for the murder of their political rivals? Not the ‘right’.
In any case, it really isn’t a ‘left-vs-right’ ‘lie-vs-violence’ divide. Both the left and the right are perfectly willing to use lies and violence. Its a POWER thing. Both sides are willing to use whatever tools are available. The modern left is just become more comfortable because the right has assumed certain tolerances that were hard fought for – we may hate Nazis but we’ve shown that we’ll let them have their say. The Left is breaking that down because they assume that since they don’t fly the swastika that they’re not Nazis and therefore must have the moral high ground and having that ground means they can do anything they want.
That thinking leads to purges, genocides, suicide bombers, throwing people out of helicopters, concentration camps, whatever. Left/right has nothing to do with it. Its all about amoral people willing to do whatever it takes to amass personal power. They’ll do anything, say anything.
IMO its an innate problem in *humanity*, not in their ideology or who has control of the megaphone (though the latter can certainly sharpen it).
I think that is a very bad definition of left-v-right. Maybe tradition versus opposition to tradition. But both sides are amazingly authoritarian. Both sides are opposed to any authority that isn’t their own.
There is a Times headline: “Coronavirus tracing app will be ready within weeks, MPs told”
Sounds to me like the USA gun lobby sarcasm: “When seconds count, the police will be there in minutes!”
Keep safe and best regards
“The title asks whether having too much power over the megaphone merely exposes the left’s leaders’ innate vices, or worsens those vices, or alone causes those vices in a not innately corrupt movement.”
In other words: ‘does power corrupt, or merely attract the corrupted?’?
I’d tend to turn the question around, and ask what it is that leads people to oppose authoritarian measures, since I’d consider authoritarianism to be the historic human instinctive default, and liberal ideas had to be invented or learnt. People learn their attitudes from the culture around them. In a liberal culture, all people to some degree learn their liberal beliefs from the traditions of the society they live in. In an authoritarian culture, some people learn to be authoritarians from that culture, including many of its victims (who aim simply to switch places with their ruling class), while others of their victims come to advocate freedom. It’s not that those in power are corrupted by power, but that they have less opportunity and motivation to learn the lesson needed to oppose that corruption. Freedom always makes much more sense to the downtrodden.
On the concept of a “not innately corrupt movement”, I consider the specific political goals to be independent of the methods, in the manner of the Nolan chart. People have different sets of norms and beliefs about the right way to live, and separately from that, they can believe those norms should be adhered to voluntarily or that people should be compelled to conform. For any given movement, you can separate the two components, and imagine a movement with the same norms for proper behaviour but a liberal attitude to enforcing them. If this counts as ‘the same’ movement, then it can be described as not innately corrupt. If the methods are part of the definition, then the corrupt version is a different movement from the non-corrupt one, and the distinction is innate. There is a sort of Nolan chart for each issue – one axis the norm in question, the other axis whether it should be voluntary or compulsory.
Authoritarians (on either side of any issue) seek power to use it – to be able to enforce their norms. So power certainly attracts the corrupted. The pressure to seek power so it cannot be used is much rarer. But the equilibrium between being authoritarian or liberal is maintained by how likely you are to be a victim of it, so those in power experience less pressure to be liberal and so become more authoritarian, and as society becomes more authoritarian, so does everyone in it. Power corrupts – and not just those with power, but the victims too. But it doesn’t have to be so. If your cause is freedom itself, then the exercise of power to defend freedom can both shield against authoritarian challenges and make those challenges less likely to arise. But it’s important not to get that mixed up with these orthogonal issues. Left and right is irrelevant. It distracts, divides, and weakens the cause of freedom. The only fight that matters (until it’s won) is authoritarian versus libertarian.
I don’t wholly agree, but then I’m an optimist about human nature. I think the instinct is otherwise (I’ll avoid the word liberal, since it has different a meaning here to our friends across the water in the US), and I’d venture that the growth of spontaneous mutual aid groups in the past few weeks would back me up. I would say that we’ve been cowed (which may be a *measure* of agreement with you) into accepting authoritarianism, to the point where it’s really scary to venture outside of it – but that it’s not a default, nor a natural position. Just one that we’ve been indoctrinated into.
The Nolan Chart is a good starting point for Keep It Simple Stupid primer to a more nuanced belief in politics as opposed to pure left vs right, definitely, but it’s not the end. Snorri is correct to note that *traditionally*, right was pro-monarchy and granted-privilege, but that it no longer necessarily means that in popular usage. And you of course are right to note that left can mean *opposition* to entrenched social norms that are leveraged to keep vulnerable groups under the boot. So in that sense, the 2 axis system makes sense.
But people conflate top-right (for clarity: top being authoritarian, although I’ve seen it reversed) with bottom right – they think that capitalism as it exists today under all of the state-granted protections is a free-market – or they conflate top-left with bottom-left – they think that the general upswell in support for people with previously criminalised attributes, and associated negativity towards those who don’t agree with that support, as equivalent to living under Stalin’s USSR.
The ONLY thing that matters is: are you in favour of authoritarianism? Whether that’s direct (law) or indirect (state-granted-privilege)?
A lot of people say no to the first, and then prevaricate (or don’t understand, or just deny) the second.
I think your post is interesting to talk about, but here is where it goes off the rails a bit. Hitler is the eponymous bad guy, the generic villain. Stalin is in a sort of quasi-land where leftists will admit he made some mistakes but still think his actual policies were pretty good.
This is why Hitler is re-written as “right-wing”, which is absurd on its face – modern political propaganda from the left-controlled educational system and media. They need Hitler to be a right-wing bogeyman.
The notion that Nazi-ism is a right-wing philosophy is not the end product of some kind of thoughtful taxonomy of politico-economic analyses … it is a straightforward propaganda effort some 70 years in the works. The leftist media needs Hitler to be right-wing so that they can classify him (and by extension them) as the Enemy. And they are embarrassed to no end that he was a Socialist. But let’s be clear, the only people to the left of Hitler were waving red flags around and actually talking about the abolition of all private property with a straight face.
Also, whatever the situation might have been historically, in the USA today the left is by far the more violent wing. It’s not even close.
That’s the point, though. Did Hitler give the means of production to the workers? No. So he’s not a socialist (under one definition). He killed the socialists, and consolidated power under the state (so he’s right wing).
Did he consolidate the means of production under the state? Yes, arguably. So he IS a socialist, under another definition; one that says socialism is state ownership of the means of production.
They’re both valid.
Was he an authoritarian? Oh. Right, yeah. Yeah, he was a twat. As was Stalin. STATISM IS THE ENEMY.
Dunno about the USA. Stats-wise, it’s certainly a close call over here.
All of you shootings in the US, they were all leftwing, were they? Look like alt-right to me.
But, as I said. Left and right are fluid, and can be redescribed to suit.
“Did Hitler give the means of production to the workers? No. So he’s not a socialist”
So he’s not a Communist.
Communism was the end state of the workers owning the means of production. Socialism was an intermediate state on the way to Communism, in which a dictatorship of the proletariat (the state) owned the means of production on behalf of the workers. Under Hitler, the original owners often still owned the companies (and hence the risk), but the state controlled them.
But in a sense, both National Socialism and Fascism were modified successors to Communism, created when it became apparent that Communism wasn’t working as Marx had predicted. Marx said that Capitalism would collapse under its own contradictions, as it drove the poor ever deeper into poverty and exploitation, and out of the ashes a new revolution of the workers would arise. But instead, Capitalism was making the poor richer and more prosperous, and the collapse and revolution seemed to be getting ever further away. As with all cults when their prophecies of the end times fail to come true, beliefs shifted to ‘reinterpret’ the prophecies to make them true again. Hitler argued that Marx and the Communists had got it wrong, but his variety of leftism was only a modified version of the same. A close relative and successor, just as the modern day Labour party is an even more distant descendant and successor. It depends how purist you want to get.
It’s arguable that Germany did pretty well economically – you don’t take on the rest of Europe and nearly win if you’re an economic basket case. The issue with the Nazis was not their economics, or where they were on the left-right spectrum, it wasn’t even their racism and anti-semitism and homophobia and so forth, much as people have tried to make it about that since. That’s to confuse the orthogonal issue with the real problem, which is that they were authoritarian. People spend so much time shouting about the evils of the specific policies they wanted to enforce – racial purity, socialist economics, nationalism – and see any modern echoes of those policies as the danger, and never recognise that it is authoritarianism in *any* cause that is the real danger.
Authoritarianism in a racist cause was the danger then, but authoritarianism in the anti-racist cause is the danger now. But people don’t see it that way. They identify Hitler primarily as racist, so see racism as the problem. They don’t identify him as an authoritarian, and thus don’t see authoritarianism as the problem. It’s not the norms you want to enforce that are the issue, but the fact you want to enforce them. Same with those who identify him as a socialist, a leftist, a statist, or whatever your beef of preference is. The axes orthogonal to the libertarian-authoritarian axis are all a distraction.
We have people living in cities, and people living outside of cities. At least recently, cities have definite Democratic majorities, and farms definite Republican tendencies. These seem to read as “left” and “right”, and considering most of the Marxists are Democrats, that’s a reasonable definition. (“Left” correlates pretty well with Marxists.)
Now people who live in cities tend to think in terms of groups, and are convinced fast talk, intelligence, and going with the zeitgeist is the way to happiness.
People in the country can’t believe that. They know you can only prepare for a storm, you can’t sweet-talk or bluster it into going away. Crudely, the Left thinks that talk can get you what you want. The right knows what happens usually doesn’t care what you want. They’ve lived with nature long enough to know it’s bigger and stronger than they are.
Over here in the U.S., there’s no sign of a violent right. The KKK, often said to be on the Right, was always a Democratic Party brown shirt movement, only with white sheets instead of brown shirts. The thankfully few self-avowed white supremacists sometimes try to act like they’re Republicans, but invariably there comes a point when it becomes clear that actually, no, they’re Democrats. There are some militias here and there, but McVeigh basically destroyed their reputations — no sane person with a job wants anything to do with them, thank goodness. (Though nowadays there’s a lot of jobless, but hopefully that won’t last and we won’t see a revival of right-wing militias.)
Of course, Republicans are said (by Democrats) to be right-wing. Is that the sort of lying the left engages in? I suppose those who want to see a pox on both houses won’t care, because a pox on both houses yo.
Maybe in Europe there’s a real, violence-prone right wing?
Meanwhile antifa is on the violent side. And economical with the truth.
I’d never link any hitlerian right wing to capitalism. I suppose I’d accept “liking capitalism” as “right wing” if we have to accept a left/right dichotomy — a binary. But I don’t accept that there’s only left vs. right. The racist “right wing” fanatics certainly aren’t in it for capitalism. Hitler and Mussolini were not capitalists or for capitalism (State capitalists, surely they were, but that’s not the same as capitalism). Hitler was ostensibly a socialist, but of the sort that hated communism — very confusing, and perhaps that was a lie meant to attract the less-lefty? Almost certainly — the only leftist aspect of Hitlerian policy was unyielding authoritarianism.
This reminds me of Peron. Was it Marquez who said that Peron was on the left, the center, and the right? As I understand it the Peronist movement, via its sub-movements, has spanned the spectrum and literally fought each other on the streets, though all Peronists have been authoritarian, Peron himself especially.
It seems to me that the real split is not between left and right, but between authoritarianism and… not-authoritarianism. Is there a name for the latter? I don’t like “libertarian”: it carries too much ideological baggage. Perhaps even libertarians on this blog might agree to that. “Libertine”, perhaps? Most people tend to have some authoritarian impulses, sadly.
Well, as I said, under one definition of Socialism. The term “socialism” predates Marx by some time (I *think*, but am not certain, that it can be traced back to Henri de Saint-Simon), who died when Marx was 7 years old. Several competing theories of socialism were developed, both state- and non-state, but the one most popularly used now is, of course, state-socialism in the sense you used it.
(I myself use it in that sense when I’m with people I’m not familiar with, as it saves time).
But then there is the competing form of socialism, espoused by such luminaries as Proudhon, Kropotkin, Lysander Spooner, Josiah Warren, Benjamin Tucker, and so on – all of whom vehemently opposed Marxism, statism and stereotypically “socialist” policies such as the command economy (just as an example).
Definitions can be twisted to suit.
A bit like when someone says “Property is theft!” and someone says “Property is freedom!” 😉