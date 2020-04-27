|
Samizdata quote of the day
Most white people (& indeed most people) aren’t obsessed with race. That is why the Identitarian obsession with racial taxonomies, and labelling everyone, just makes such folk seem like drunks peeing on a public sidewalk who then become indignant when others look at them askance.
– Perry de Havilland
Yes, but they have the ear of the State and sometimes its fist at their disposal.
Here is an amusing video illustration from Carl Benjamin (Sargon) on how ‘orcs’ trended on Twitter as some SJW took ‘orcs’ in Dungeons and Dragons to be a coded reference to people who are black, which makes the OP’s point well.
As Mr Ed points out the post rather overlooks everything that is important.
The Identity Politics “Diversity” totalitarians control almost every power centre – Conservative Central Office just as much as the Labour Party, and the major Corporations (Big Business) as well as the schools, the universities and the bureaucracy – including that of the POLICE and even the armed forces.
So telling us not to worry, that it is just a drunk propping himself up on a lamppost, is just not true.
I wish it was true – I wish there was no real problem. But it is not true – there is a very bad problem.
The “Diversity” (and so on) doctrines of the Frankfurt School of Marxism and Post Modernism (officially not Marxist – but with the same totalitarian objectives) have us by the throat – and they are choking the life out of us.
It is quite possible my remark overlooked everything that is important to you. But that was not your conversation, Paul, it was mine, and what I said is true, a rock solid social fact. That identitarians have “marched through the institutions” is also certainly true, but was not the conversation I was having and the quote stands on its own merits just fine.
Make your own points, go ahead, but do not tell me what I am supposed to be talking about.
The lesson that the American progressives have taught us – on the West coast, at least – is that there is no shame in drunkenly peeing on the sidewalk in broad daylight. Given that, why would they worry if their race obsession gives them that particular appearance? 😛
That is why they lose national elections outside the enclaves of the True Believers. The cultural disconnect is how Trump won, and also how Brexit won the referendum. Not for entirely the same reasons, because US & UK have different political cultures, but they do have that ‘cultural disconnect’ factor in common, and it is not trivial.
Also, I am far less pessimistic than Paul Marks (but then who isn’t?) as I see the culture war starting to go in kinda sorta the right direction.
You mean the cultural disconnect that allows them to call us deplorables out loud, and that allows us to laugh at them out loud?
Yeah, I’m hearing a lot more out-loud laughter these days. From some surprising sources, too. I remain optimistic.
“That is why they lose national elections outside the enclaves of the True Believers.”
Its also why they try to open the borders for anyone who can get there.
That track record of winning elections wont last. Neither will democracy when they get their way.
PdH: “Most white people (& indeed most people) aren’t obsessed with race.”
It’s not race, it’s culture. To persist in characterising every dispute as one of race, apart from being untrue is a Bolshevik ploy.
Really, Perry’s pet racists are for open borders? I hardly think so.
It is NOT about “race” (skin colour) and it is not about “gender” either.
If it was then, for example, the Home Secretary could get the Home Office report on Islamic rape gangs published – the Home Secretary has brown skin and is female, and the Home Secretary is opposed by white males in the Home Office.
Guess who the “Identity Politics” people will side with (clue it will not be the lady with brown skin). The Home Office will not even use the term “Islamic Rape Gangs” (see the Youtube video by Carl Benjamin “Sargon” on this) – indeed they call anyone who opposes the theology of these gangs a dangerous “extremist”.
It is NOT (according to the Home Office) the ideology of Muhammad that is “dangerous” or “extremist” – it is anyone who OPPOSES it. So the mass rape and enslavement can continue – the Home Office is “cool” with that. The old while males of the Home Office are “cool” with that – as is the rest of the left establishment (including my dear friends at Central Office).
And it is NOT (not, not, not) really about Islam either – these people (the left establishment which controls everything) despise Islam – they do not even believe in God. They have vastly less in common with and vastly less respect for the followers of Islam than I do – after all I believe in God and I regard Muhammad as a military and political leader of genius, and I agree with his stress on the family and on loyalty (and so on).
The people in the Home Office (and Central Office – and so on) despise Muhammad and they despise his followers – they just want to USE them for the Progressive cause (even though the followers of Muhammad are NOT “Progressive”), any ally against the “reactionary” West is fine by them – the wealthy background white males of the Home Office and-so-on (including Central Office).
“This is only important to you Paul”.
Well unless you are planning to move out of the United Kingdom it had better be important to you as well – and where are you going to move to?
Almost every Western country has the domination of the institutions by the “Progressive” – and these Frankfurt School Marxists (or Post Modernists) call their opponents “racists”, “sexists”, “homophobes”, “transphobes” and “Islamophobes” for such crimes as opposing Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030.
Let us say their opponent was female, brown and Muslim – that would MAKE NO DIFFERENCE AT ALL.
Let us say that their opponent was black and transexual – again that would MAKE NO DIFFERENCE AT ALL.
The opponent would still be “racist”, “sexist”, “transphobic”. “homophobic” and “Islamophobic”.
And might well be arrested and punished for these so-called crimes.
Even if you moved to Budapest in Hungary (as John O’Sullivan did) you would find that these leftists now control the city.
People with the same ideology as the insane and evil rulers of San Francisco, New York and London now control Budapest. The international “liberal” elite (the Economist magazine and the rest of the Usual Suspects) were gloating about this little take over some months ago
So where are you going to go? The Moon?
Have you forgotten about the international space treaty?
The left (even in the 1960s in control of the American bureaucracy – as well as that of the opponents of the United States) closed off that escape possibility many decades ago.
If any of the above is not true – then why this morning can I not turn on a single television news station (out of the dozens allowed to broadcast to the United Kingdom) that is AGAINST the “Social Justice” and “Diversity” crowd.
There used to be one (one) television station that opposed them (at least some of the time) – now even that is not allowed in the United Kingdom.
About 20 television news stations – and not one (not one) opposing the mass house arrest of “Lockdown”.
Instead they are just full of Orange-man-bad lies. Pushing the latest lies about President Trump (all 20 or so stations), whilst SUPPORTING (not opposing) the totalitarian Fascism of “lockdown”. That is the “choice” of media we are offered on the television in this country – and yes indeed there are media sections in the various international agreements (such as the one we signed up to in 1992 – thank you John Major) about eliminating dissent, and pushing the Progressive line.
If crushing dissent is about COVID 19 – why has the British bureaucracy been committed to this task (the task of brainwashing the population, especially the young, and crushing dissent against the Progressive cause) since at least 1992?
It is NOT about the virus. Just as it is NOT about “race” or “sex” or “gender” or whatever.
It is about POWER – it has always been about POWER.
To take an image from “George Orwell” (Eric Blair) the aim of the international “liberal” elite (including the Home Office and Central Office and so on in this country) is a boot coming down on the face of liberty.
A boot coming down on the face of liberty – for ever.
As is often pointed out….
President Trump has been “head of the American government” for more than three years- how many government departments does he control?
The correct answer is – NONE. Not even the military.
There are Progressives in middle management roles in all the departments (including the military). People that the President has never heard of really control most things – day-to-day (people who hate him, hate his family, and above all HATE AMERICA). People with much the same Death-To-America opinions as the mainstream media and the education system (the schools and universities), they hate “reactionary” America – and their loyalty is to the “international community” and “world governance” as long as it is “Progressive”
So the Progressive line of policy continues – with grants of taxpayer money to organisations who would like to utterly destroy the “reactionary” United States (and burn Donald J. Trump and his entire family – alive). And many regulations continue to be pushed.
It is true (I do NOT deny it) that President Trump and some (some) of the people he has appointed to high positions do sometimes resist some of it – the irony is that it is they (not their opponents) who are “The Resistance” – but they do not oppose it very well or very competently. Perhaps because they do not fully grasp the level of evil that dominates the education system, the media, and the bureaucracy (both government and corporate business bureaucracy).
Still even incompetent resistance is better than no resistance at all – which is the case in the United Kingdom.
In the United Kingdom the very organisations that are supposed to be resisting the left establishment that controls the institutions are themselves PART OF THE LEFT ESTABLISHMENT.
There is still some dissent here (one can see it the “Daily Telegraph” most days – the so called “establishment” newspaper is actually the dissent against the establishment), but no real resistance in government.
I wish there was – but there is not. Or very little. I doubt that most ministers have any grasp of the basic fact that “the experts” (including the “scientific experts”) are totalitarians whose aim is the utter extermination of liberty.
Most of the leaders of the Progressive (i.e. Totalitarian – for that is what “Progressive” really means) forces are actually “straight, white males” and always have been.
The charges of “racism”, “sexism”, “Islamopbia”, “Transphobia” and so on – are just a tactic (at least for the leaders of the Progressive International Totalitarian movement – if not for their mislead followers, who are sometimes sincere).
In case I am accused of being to “Anglocentric” let us look at what has been happening just a few miles away – in France.
Many weeks of “Lockdown” Fascism – people only allowed out of their homes with WRITTEN PERMISSION – which they have to show on demand to police officers (it is the same in Putin’s Moscow).
Police officers, waving firearms, bursting into a Church because a priest was conducting a service for seven (7) people.
And on and on – the banker regime of Macron has shown itself to be utterly Progressive (Totalitarian).
Who has resisted this? Mostly the Muslim community – they have not kept the police out of their communities, but they have made it clear that they will not allow Macron’s thugs to treat them like dirt – the way Macron’s thugs treat everyone else.
And I fully support the Islamic community in making this clear to the Macron regime (now that will confuse the Guardian newspaper and Central Office).
If the French government announces any major retreat today (to come in early May) the French people should thank the Muslim community – who are almost the only people to have shown any backbone in their relationship with the state.
Fundamentally I would agree. Edmund Burke said of the French revolutionaries that when it came to improving the economy and suchlike serving of the people they pretended to care about, they were happy to espouse any quack’s ridiculous ‘modern’ nostrum, but when it came to gaining control of the state they used all the tried and trusted methods known since ancient Rome and Greece
The extraordinary crudity with which the nominal pretexts are switched on and off to serve party needs, do indeed shout (shout!) that it is all about power.
Paul would have written “Do indeed SHOUT that it is all about POWER.” I, of course, prefer the reading style offered by my writing style, but readers and fellow commenters doubtless have their own preferences: chaq’un a son gout is a very proper libertarian sentiment. 🙂
APL (April 28, 2020 at 6:41 am), I guess you were being sarcastic but the point got lost, at least for me – I had no idea who “Perry’s pet racists” were (or whether they were or were not really or sarcastically in favour of open borders). I’m not sure other readers would have either. (If the joke is now too old to be worth elucidating, by all means just ignore this comment.)
Agreed! Please note that this is what i have been saying for a few years with different words, using the concepts of ruling-class theory. The ruling class used various narratives over the centuries to justify its power, and grabs for more power. Just a few examples: Divine Right of Kings (Mandate of Heaven, in China); Social Contract (not so bad in the Lockean formulation); General Will; Class Struggle; and now Social Justice.
SJWs are the henchmen of the ruling class; or more properly, of the establishment, since only the majority faction of the ruling class use Frankfurt Marxism to justify itself.
One more piece of evidence that the Social Justice crowd doesn’t care about Muslims, or women for that matter: the way they deal with honor killings is denial. (Who was it that mentioned honor killings a few years ago on Samizdata?)
Needless to say, i do not agree with Paul Marks’ pessimism, especially when he tells us about countries that he is not familiar with.
I really, really hope Nikki Haley runs and is elected the President of the US after next.
The progressives are going to tie themselves in knots trying to explain why a brown female of recent immigrants with a good track record in government is unsuited to become President. The contortions will be marvelous.
I just wish Ted Cruz was a more likeable guy.
Native Americans didn’t care about immigration either. And then suddenly they had to and it was too late. Whites aren’t better for pretending race is invisible, they are foolish and suicidal. All of a sudden they’ll notice… at the point it’s too late.
Human evolution is one culture displacing and then destroying the others it competes with. Whites are not even holding their ground on that score.