Platforms like YouTube and Vimeo protect themselves from liability springing from what gets published on their platforms by claiming to be common carriers, like a phone company or ISP. But they are clearly nothing of the sort.
I have a saved file copy of this for later publication in case this video is also taken down. This is not about whether or not you support or oppose the lockdown, this is about being allowed to say what you think about it and why. Here is the original video.
24 comments to Big Tech platforms – are they common carriers? Clearly not.
Thank you Perry.
Trump has appointed a LOT of judges. He will hopefully be re-elected and keep the Senate (and take back the House!? I can dream) which means a LOT more judges. Maybe, just maybe, we can win at least some battles, if not the war, against censorship by Big Tech, main stream media, et al. They are attacking the 1st Amendment in a serious, republic threatening way. We can’t just blog about this…their attack on us must have consequences, personal and costly. Am I still allowed to say I don’t trust Google?
This is not a first amendment issue. This is private censorship, not government. It needs to be stopped legally by challenging the assumption that these are unbiased utilities, but actively prohibit certain content. Therefore, they are liable for the content they do permit, just like newspapers are liable for letters to the editor that they print. Sue them all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary.
I have been saying this for a long time now. Either these communications platforms are more like a phone company, incapable of exercising editorial control over the communications that happen on their property, or they are more like a newspaper which can manage and curate the information that passes through their hands.
One or the other, not both. And I contend that if a platform is capable of, and in the habit of, removing “offensive” content, then they are clearly responsible for the rest of the content that appears on that platform. Legally, fiscally responsible.
While I am not usually a fan of legislation to fix problems, in this case I think a Federal law specifying that companies can either assert their property rights to their communications platforms, or their immunity to libel suits, but not both at the same time, is in order.
EDIT: Just to be clear, I contend that if a company claims to be a common carrier, the threshold for removing content from their platform should be a court order. Nothing less.
GregWA
April 29, 2020 at 10:48 pm
“They are attacking the 1st Amendment in a serious, republic threatening way.”
Mostly agree with your comment, but with one small quibble.
They’re not attacking anything. They’re merely exercising the power that We The Stupid People gave them when our elected representatives conferred immunity upon them without removing their viewpoint discretion.
And now it’s time to change that one small aspect of the development of the internet in the USA. Let them meet the same burden the electric company would face if it denied me service because of my politics.
bobby b
April 30, 2020 at 2:18 am
Let them meet the same burden the electric company would face if it denied me service because of my politics.
The same broad principle needs to be applied to banks and payment processors. The financial services sector cannot be allowed to continue denying service as a means of persecuting people for their political views.
GregWA: “Trump has appointed a LOT of judges. He will hopefully be re-elected and keep the Senate (and take back the House!? I can dream) which means a LOT more judges.”
If I had planned it, I would have devised a plan that would lock up Trumps supporters at home and away from his rallies, put many of them out of work and destroyed their businesses. What better way to demotivate them and make sure more Democrats turn out in November?
How could I do that?
How about I promote influenza into a horror bug. Then the MSM drums up a hysteria, which the ‘deep state’ obsequiously runs with. And as and when anything contradictory appears on google or Youtube, my chums in ‘Big Tech’ purge it immediately.
Sounds like a plan?
Anybody got a link to the original doctors video?
APL–Yes but a dumb plan. One likely to backfire on the leftists implementing it.
Consider though that platforms cite “community standards” when banning. If that were true, that they banned purely on complaints from other users, would that get them off the hook?
“If I had planned it, I would have devised a plan that would lock up Trumps supporters at home and away from his rallies, put many of them out of work and destroyed their businesses. What better way to demotivate them and make sure more Democrats turn out in November?”
You’ve got that the wrong way round. I can’t think of any better way to motivate Trump voters than to make them angry and feel threatened. The danger to Trump’s re-election is not the base, who by now would crawl over broken glass to vote for Trump, but the waverers – the people in the middle who switched from Obama to Trump. The danger is not that the threat is exaggerated, but that it isn’t.
The USA has just experienced a disaster with a death toll more than 15 times bigger than 9/11, and they’re only at the start. (Even in New York, the worst hit, only 20% have had it so far. You need to get to 60-80% before it stops on its own.) If they take the brakes off now, as many seem to want to, they could end up multiplying that death toll by 10. And that will mean that the campaign at the next election won’t be the economy and the wall, it won’t be trade and China, it won’t even be Russian dossiers and sex scandals, the headlines will be about how Trump killed half a million Americans because he couldn’t let go of the politics. And while his core base won’t believe it and wouldn’t care if he did, the former blue states who turned red for Trump will switch back. They’re already in virtual rebellion, with state governors refusing to open up in defiance of Trump’s edicts, and their people support that. Those people who Trump ‘abandoned to die’ and who lost family members won’t forget.
Trump’s position should have been that American lives are his top priority, that even if the science is uncertain that the risk of such a catastrophe is unacceptable and he is going to act to prevent even the possibility, that because of his success with the economy that they are starting off better placed to weather the economic storm, and more capable of bouncing back quickly after its over, and that American ingenuity will find ways to adapt. Seize the agenda. Seize the initiative. See where you’re going, get yourself out in front of the pack, and lead. An external threat against which the nation can unite usually leads to a huge boost in a leader’s popularity. (As with the effect of 9/11 on Bush’s popularity.) Partisan attacks against the leader then backfire, being seen as attacks against the national interest. If he’d done that, and found a way to take his base with him, he might have got the biggest majority ever at the next election.
A large part of his problem was the divided nature of American politics at the moment. Because he has been so continually attacked about everything, any adversity now gets automatically identified and interpreted as a partisan political attack. Because he had planned the coming election campaign around his success with the economy, an event that threatened to wreck the economy was seen as an electoral threat, (rather than as a massive opportunity, if he had the wit and agility to change emphasis). The behaviour of epidemics is counter-intuitive. They sneak up on you – they initially look less dangerous than they actually are, and if you manage to stop them before they take off it makes it look like a huge fuss made about nothing. Given that American politics for the last four years has all been a huge fuss about nothing, there was naturally a lot of suspicion that this was all some veiled partisan attack on Trump’s success, as if the rest of the world was in on it too. And instead of leading, Trump listened to his base and their suspicions and fears, and wavered, and dithered, and tried to pull back. And gave a lot of people the strong impression he didn’t understand the problem and wasn’t in control.
I suspect Trump will still win, but because of his lack of leadership against the virus it will be a lot closer than it might have been. The pandemic itself, and any damage it might do to the economy, was not a threat to Trump – it was a natural external threat which he could neither have foreseen nor prevented. His base wouldn’t care about missing rallies, and they’d figure they’d get their jobs back a lot faster under Trump than Biden. But if hundreds of thousands of people see half their family die around them in a matter of days, and can be sold the story that it is Trump’s fault, that’s a hell of a lot better for the Democrats’ prospects than anything they had before this.
Trump’s situation is actually quite similar to the one Boris Johnson had found himself in. Boris won the election with grand plans for an economic revival, rebuilding science, education and infrastructure, and opening up free trade with the rest of the world, and had his plans cut out from under him by the pandemic. Once he understood the full gravity of the situation, he instantly switched course, seized the leadership role on the response, and now his trust and popularity scores are through the roof. For an incumbent leader, it’s a huge opportunity.
Not fisking any more of your million word missives NiV–but the only person Johnson has to blame for his now reduced circs is Johnson and his own LMF.
I don’t know about Trump–he needs to reign in these shite-sucking democrat Guv’nors and end the LD quick–but it is now obvious that despite your claims of 2-3 weeks ago the mega-deaths aren’t arriving. Half of peoples families AREN’T going to die around them and voting for tyrannical marxistic scum isn’t going to resurrect either people or jobs.
“You’ve got that the wrong way round. I can’t think of any better way to motivate Trump voters than to make them angry and feel threatened.“
It’s not hard to imagine that a group of people who think their opponents are idiots would attempt a plan that requires its opponents to be idiots.
Which isn’t to say I believe it, but I can see how it could happen.
@NiV 11:53am, “The USA has just experienced a disaster with a death toll more than 15 times bigger than 9/11…” You have compared a disaster with an attack, or have you inadvertently pointed out that both incidents are attacks? Certainly 9/11 was an attack, but to believe the CCP Virus was an attack you have to believe the ChiComms are smart enough to have anticipated it. Smart enough to think that the inter-species petri dish they call a food supply might might lead to viral outbreaks every 10 years or so, that they could control the information flow and the population associated with an outbreak, to let the virus spread within one province, and once they understood the likely outcome of releasing it (possibly a million deaths worldwide, but not 100M), let it rip. They didn’t have to manufacture the virus to do this; in fact the “naturally occurring” (nothing natural about a wet market) path is better since you don’t have to think about how to expose the population. I’m not saying this is true, it’s something like what you’d have to believe to think CCP responsible. But I do think there’s enough here that stinks that an investigation is needed, but there is no international agency that has the power to compel the ChiComms to cooperate and no agency that wants to do it. So, we’ll have to do it ourselves (US and its friends).
But you wrote something else that caught my eye: disasters. It’s true we just experienced something, at the very least a self-inflicted wound (the non fatal effects of our COVID response), with a death toll, 15 times bigger than 9/11. Of course, we experienced the same thing last year, multiple times: flu (24,000-62,000 CDC estimate for 2019-2020), car accidents (39,000 in 2019 and in 2018; source: ABC News, sorry did not look for a reliable source), etc. Car accidents could be reduced without shutting down the economy, just reduce the speed limit! Flu deaths could be reduced, probably not much since most of those who die probably have other underlying health issues like COVID-19 deaths, but probably could save 10,000 lives each year with better intervention and awareness? Even if it’s one life saved, can we put a price on that? (trigger question, short answer is yes). So, maybe the thing to notice is we are willing to tolerate preventable sources of deaths that are ~10x 9/11, every year. That might be worth discussing.
Something else worth discussing: the culpability of “the experts” in this, the government officials who followed their obviously ludicrous advice (well obvious as of at least a few weeks ago–time to reopen immediately and fully!), and how we’re going to prepare for the next outbreak.
Sorry for the double posting (I must not have pressed the right button), but it allows me to the rest of this post, this bit: COVID won’t even make the top 10 list of things that kill people in the US this year! And while there’s probably not much we can do about most of those 2,800,000 deaths, the USG just printed a couple trillion dollars and borrowed (from China?) a couple trillion more to deal with COVID. Had that money been spent on cancer research, heart disease prevention and treatment, and, and, or, I’m absolutely confident more lives could be saved than are involved in COVID.
@NiV 11:53am, “The USA has just experienced a disaster with a death toll more than 15 times bigger than 9/11…” You have compared a disaster with an attack, or have you inadvertently pointed out that both incidents are attacks? Certainly 9/11 was an attack, but to believe the CCP Virus was an attack you have to believe the ChiComms are smart enough to have anticipated it. Smart enough to think that the inter-species petri dish they call a food supply might might lead to viral outbreaks every 10 years or so, that they could control the information flow and the population associated with an outbreak, to let the virus spread within one province, and once they understood the likely outcome of releasing it (possibly a million deaths worldwide, but not 100M), let it rip. They didn’t have to manufacture the virus to do this; in fact the “naturally occurring” (nothing natural about a wet market) path is better since you don’t have to think about how to expose the population. I’m not saying this is true, it’s something like what you’d have to believe to think CCP responsible. But I do think there’s enough here that stinks that an investigation is needed, but there is no international agency that has the power to compel the ChiComms to cooperate and no agency that wants to do it. So, we’ll have to do it ourselves (US and its friends).
But you wrote something else that caught my eye: disasters. It’s true we just experienced something, at the very least a self-inflicted wound (the non fatal effects of our COVID response), with a death toll, 15 times bigger than 9/11. Of course, we experienced the same thing last year, multiple times: flu (24,000-62,000 CDC estimate for 2019-2020), car accidents (39,000 in 2019 and in 2018; source: ABC News, sorry did not look for a reliable source), etc. Car accidents could be reduced without shutting down the economy, just reduce the speed limit! Flu deaths could be reduced, probably not much since most of those who die probably have other underlying health issues like COVID-19 deaths, but probably could save 10,000 lives each year with better intervention and awareness? Even if it’s one life saved, can we put a price on that? (trigger question, short answer is yes). So, maybe the thing to notice is we are willing to tolerate preventable sources of deaths that are ~10x 9/11, every year. That might be worth discussing.
Something else worth discussing: the culpability of “the experts” in this, the government officials who followed their obviously ludicrous advice (well obvious as of at least a few weeks ago–time to reopen immediately and fully!), and how we’re going to prepare for the next outbreak.
OK, as a libertarian on the other side of this situation, let me state the case of the communications platforms.
I run a web hosting company. We’re tiny by comparison to YouTube etc, but someone can put up a website for very little money and there are way too many sites being created and updated per day for us to police. The other day, someone who was paying us $5/month put up a site, let’s say it was http://www.fred-bloggs-is-a-murderer.com. Fred Bloggs wrote to us and asked us to take it down. We did.
Should we have done differently? Should we have left ourselves open to enormous legal fees for the sake of $5/month?
The right to free speech means that you do have the right to shout “fire” in a crowded theatre. But it also means that if you did so falsely, the families of those killed in the ensuing stampede have the right to sue you to oblivion.
In the case of YouTube, or my own company in the situation above, the person who published the message might be right, they might be wrong. But one thing is sure, if they’re wrong, the publishing platform will be named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
So if you provide an online publishing platform, should you be forced to publish everything that people submit? Should Samizdata be forced to publish every comment that some rando posts here, no matter how libelous? If they take a view on how libelous a given comment is and choose to publish or not based on that, have they then accepted legal responsibility for every other comment that they do let through?
The concept of a common carrier is nonsense when it comes to any online publishing system, because it happens over a period of time. The postal service transports a given package once and then they’re done; the telephone company handles a call once and then that’s it. An online publishing platform can have content submitted once, then have it sent to thousands of people over a long period of time. At some point later they might be informed that it’s legally dubious. Prior to that point their situation might be be similar to the traditional common barriers. But after that point they need to balance up the risks — what will they lose in a lawsuit about this — with the rewards — what are they making in ads/hosting fees/whatever.
If YouTube host a video that challenges the mainstream view on CV19, and people watch it and believe it, and then it turns out to be mistaken and they die as a result, who do you think they’re going to sue? The doctors who published it or the billion dollar corporation? Do you think that the shareholders of Alphabet, who ultimately own YouTube, should be on the hook for insane legal costs for a thousand dollars revenue tops for that number of views?
Platforms ultimately will be held responsible for what they continue to publish after they have been informed about it. Even if it’s not in the courts, it will be reputational.
They should not censor stuff up front (beyond the normal stuff to stop spam), simply because sane content moderation at scale is impossible, but once something has been pointed out to them, they have every right to take it down if the potential downside of keeping it up outweighs the upside to their bottom line. Or indeed to their personal ethics.
Isn’t YouTube’s defence the same one we bloggers have when it comes to libelous comments in the comment zone? I know I’ve missed a hefty bullet or two on that count. If we got rid of that protection, I’m pretty sure I’d have to close down shortly after.
Isn’t YouTube’s defence the same one we bloggers have when it comes to libelous comments in the comment zone?
Sort of, Mick, but…
I know I’ve missed a hefty bullet or two on that count.
… I am also quick to take down manifestly defamatory comments. But I also take down comments that exceed my personal “what an utter cunt” test. I do that unapologetically & not infrequently, which brings me to suggest both YouTube & I might have difficultly claiming to be analogous to a common carrier as we take stuff down for purely editorial reasons, which it to say, we disdain certain lines of discussion, not just in cases where said discussion might lead to defamation or other forms of legal liability.
No one seems to be suggesting the medical discussion YouTube removed was defamatory or fraudulent or even fell foul of various national “hate speech” laws that assorted nations have on their books (& talk of “1st Amendment” is only relevant within the USA, whereas YouTube has global exposure). No, it seems that these particular medical professionals had their content taken down entirely because it contested a mainstream opinion advocated by a great many governments & NGOs like WHO (whatever WHOs opinions is today, a moving target for sure). So it seems to me this might greatly weaken an argument in court that YouTube are acting as anything even remotely analogous to a common carrier, with all that then implies.
my personal “what an utter cunt” test.
It’s very selfish of me, and I wouldn’t want to see this site or Perry get sued, but to see that test judicially adopted and recited by lawyers and judges across the Common Law legal world would be ‘to die for’. 🙂
“Should we have done differently? Should we have left ourselves open to enormous legal fees for the sake of $5/month?”
The issue is that if you’re a common carrier, then only the person who put it up is responsible for the content, and only they can be sued, because you make it clear to everyone that you are not policing it. The carrier is not open to huge legal fees, because they are given immunity to prosecution regarding the contents.
If you police it, even if only some of the time, then *you* are responsible for the decision to leave some things up and take other things down, so you can be sued for your decision to take it down, or not, to police it or not. If you make it known that you’ll take down misinformation or libel, then people reading it have an expectation that what they read isn’t misinformation or libel based on *your* reputation and brand. If everyone knows it’s not policed, then people know to beware.
Common carrier immunity is a good idea both from the point of view of free speech, and also for enabling new communication technologies at scale for the public benefit. But the price of it is that you have to leave it unpoliced. If you want only the person who put the words up to be entirely responsible, then you have to give them full control. If you take partial control of what they say, then you have partial responsibility for what they say.
Moreover, if you take it down on the grounds of it being libel or misinformation, that itself could be taken as a libel – you are in effect calling them a liar or criminal, and it can have a direct financial impact on them if they lose advertising revenue or sponsorship as a result.
In the case of YouTube, or my own company in the situation above, the person who published the message might be right, they might be wrong. But one thing is sure, if they’re wrong, the publishing platform will be named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
Certainly worth pondering. However, these chaps are essentially advocating the policies implemented by the Swedish government. But you or me advocating such policies is not the same as implementing them, which only a government can do. So even if the Swedish/Anti-Lockdown approach to this pandemic ultimately proves to be a disastrous failure, it’s really hard to see how mere advocacy can lead to legal liability.
Say some government policy is introduced, one that I as a private person happened to advocate online in the past, which is then widely thought to have caused economic woe or an uptick of the murder rate in Bognor Regis, can I be sued in court for having suggesting such policies on YouTube or a blog? Can I sue people pushing the Catastrophic Global Warming narrative in 5 or 10 years if their predictions are falsified by reality? Somehow I doubt it. This is not the same as defamation or criminal fraud.
Well, well, well. Isn’t this topical. If the article at the link’s to be believed, one of Australia’s wig and gown set has just ruled that Google is a publisher.
“You have compared a disaster with an attack, or have you inadvertently pointed out that both incidents are attacks?”
No, I’ve pointed out both incidents are disasters, one deliberately instigated, one not. Intent makes no difference to the cost.
My point was that the USA took the deaths on 9/11 very seriously, despite it being a lot fewer deaths than a bad flu season. The *political* impact of those deaths was huge. So in the current situation, where a lot of people are counting and seeing those COVID-19 deaths as an unfolding national tragedy bigger than 9/11, the *political* impact can be proportionately greater. And people will no more take your argument comparing it to flu seriously than Americans in 2001 would have taken such comparisons being made about 9/11.
“Of course, we experienced the same thing last year, multiple times: flu (24,000-62,000 CDC estimate for 2019-2020), car accidents (39,000 in 2019 and in 2018”
You can’t compare a year to a month.
And you can’t use the mild results that happened as a result of slamming the brakes on to argue that you shouldn’t be slamming the brakes on. Even with the lock-down, late and inadequate as it was, you had 50,000 deaths. Without the lock-down, you could easily be on your way to north of two million deaths.
Flu doesn’t cause many deaths because most of us are already immune to most varieties. It spreads a little until it runs out of susceptible people to infect, and then fizzles out. So far as can be determined, virtually nobody is immune to SARS-CoV-2. If it is allowed to proceed to herd immunity, but where everyone who needs one gets a hospital bed, about 2 million people will die. If it is allowed to rip through the population so fast you run out of hospital beds, then up to ten times that many could die. The fact that hasn’t happened (yet) because you *did* lock down is not a sane reason for thinking that measures to stop transmission are unnecessary. You can certainly argue about whether lock-down is the *only* or *best* way to do so, but if you don’t start at least taking it seriously you may well end up paying the political price next November.
