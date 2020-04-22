|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Earth Day thought for 2020
Just imagine the current Wuhan Coronavirus lockdown, not for a month or two, but forever, with government telling you when you can go out, when you can travel, who can work and what jobs are ‘essential’. Welcome to the NetZero future some people want for everyone.
If this message lodges in enough minds, the Chinese Bat Lung pandemic might actually have a substantial upside.
|
Of course, the lockdown is only half-way to the Greens dream future for all of us. To get the full effect you have to turn off your gas central heating (as they want to ban it) and switch off your electricity (as when we have no real power stations left, electricity will become a luxury item).
As I have often said the Greens are utterly evil . I have a modest proposal. We get them an island somewhere where they can set up their utopia. It can be self-funding – like a safari park. We can go and laugh at Monbiot feeding time when they tear Pippilongstocking limb from limb and guzzle the giblets. It will be such fun! And it is afterall what they want.
We are a long way from the green freakshows Universe. Mass deaths and reduction of the survivors to utter misery would be the reality.
Of course the globo-elite think they will step in with their Agenda 21 offer of techno-serfdom for surviving 1 billion of mankind.
Except not.
Once you start the wheel of real progress ( not “progressivism”) going backwards–it won’t remain in your control to stop where you like.
The inheritor of the Greenfreak future will be the Lord Humungus –not Polly fucking Toynbee.
The greens should be given constant reminders of the failed doomsday predictions of the first Earth Day.
Stony,
It has gone way past that. Way past that… I won’t say how far past in my mind because it would be very illegal. Or immoral – but I’m beginning to have had enough of that as well.
Unfortunately I think a lot of people will “learn” exactly the wrong lessons. The only thing I’ve learned for sure from all of this is, if you got to a restaurant that has a jar of mints by the entrance, never ever ever eat the mints.