Lockdown socialism eventually runs out of other persons’ money

Under Lockdown Socialism:
–you can stay in your residence, but paying rent or paying your mortgage is optional.
–you can obtain groceries and shop on line, but having a job is optional.
–other people work at farms, factories, and distribution services to make sure that you have food on the table, but you can sit at home waiting for a vaccine.
–people still work in nursing homes that have lost so many patients that they no longer have enough revenue to make payroll.
–professors and teachers are paid even though schools are shut down.
–police protect your property even though they are at risk for catching the virus and criminals are being set free.
–state and local governments will continue paying employees even though sales tax revenue has collapsed.
–if you own a small business, you don’t need revenue, because the government will keep sending checks.
–if you own shares in an airline, a bank, or other fragile corporations, don’t worry, the Treasury will work something out.
This might not be sustainable.
Arnold Kling.
Margaret Thatcher once famously said (to the fury of the Left) that socialists always run out of other people’s money. Same applies to locking people down for months on end. It will end. The issue is how high the rubble is going to be.
I could see a positive result from all this.
In Detroit a couple of years ago there were a group of residents who were outraged at the idea that they should have to pay for water service. Wasn’t that just a basic human right?
They didn’t connect their monthly water fees with the wages of the people who maintained that infrastructure, and the cost of the capital goods that were required.
Similarly, I think a lot of people in the modern world look at their light switches, their steel cars, the wood in their homes and furniture, the petroleum products on their shelves and in their cars, and don’t connect those things with actual labor and capital infrastructure.
But when the lights don’t come on, when no clean water comes from the tap, when there is no steel or wood to be had, I think that mental connection will become a lot easier to make.
A gruesomely expensive lesson, but it could be at least a small piece of value amidst all the destruction.
And now Ladies and Gentlemen, the truth is starting to leak out.
“Our New York City labor and delivery unit found 88 percent of infected patients had no symptoms”
Where, have I heard that before?
It’s starting to look as if somebody has perpetrated the most expensive and costly con in human history.
In the Tom Baker Dr. Who era, The Pyramids of Mars had a Zombie, Professor Marcus Scarman, whose animated corpse was used to free Sutekh from his confinement under a pyramid. When he had served his purpose, Sutekh, (the ultimate SJW and moral relativist) released his control, and poor Professor Scarman reacted much as I expect a lot of the British economy to react when the lockdown ends. The purpose of the UK lockdown is not to preserve lives and certainly not the economy, it is to protect the Conservative Party’s reputation (such as it is) for managing the NHS.
In a way, it is laying bare the absurdities of fiat money, the UK government can find £300,000,000,000 (but who’s counting?) to keep the economy going (or rather, to try to keep it looking like it did before the regulations came in), rather than letting it adapt to the drastically-changed circumstances. My fear is that people will say ‘Well if they can do that, they can pay my rent, mortgage, loan etc.” and the Conservative Party will come to enjoy having this ‘power’ to magic money out of thin air, and support businesses, meaning our Zombie economy will never be in a position to recover, and a downward and inflationary spiral will begin.
That’s interesting. I seem to remember that water meters were first installed in England as late as the early 1990s, to loud protests from the usual suspects about poor families having to choose between saving money and taking showers regularly. It was hard for me to believe that the English were so far behind the times, after over a decade of Thatcherism. But perhaps my recollection is faulty?
Snorri Godhi: “It was hard for me to believe that the English were so far behind the times, after over a decade of Thatcherism. But perhaps my recollection is faulty?”
I think previously, all provision, fresh water, sewerage disposal, was ‘on the rates’. In England that was split out to separate bills.
Ferox: “In Detroit a couple of years ago there were a group of residents who were outraged at the idea that they should have to pay for water service. Wasn’t that just a basic human right?”
Anyone can have water, it’s the most common compound on the planet. It is the clean bacterial, viral and contaminant free water that costs.
Another trope I see on some social media is how all this proves that the category of “essential worker” does not include businessmen and women. But it never crosses the minds of such folk (who tend to be hostile to enterprise and free markets) that things such as supermarkets, logistics business, farms, energy production and the like were in most cases set up by and managed by entrepreneurs (consider how shite these functions often are when run by States). People who think that entrepreneurs aren’t important, and should sit quiet while other things go on, are in for a rude shock. Come the end of the lockdowns, we are going to need business creators like never before, assuming anyone in government understands the point.
Mr. Ed, I think you’re quite right. It’s a racing cert that we are going to end the coronavirus pandemic with a much bigger, more intrusive state – and most people will be quite happy with it like that.
I work as an accountant and I’m currently tearing my hair out and grinding my teeth down to the gums in hammering away at this furlough business for our clients with the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.
On walking to work I saw one video billboard after another thanking the NHS for keeping Britain ticking, yes it’s the NHS that keeps the world spinning isn’t it.
I have more than just a sneaking suspicion that a few of our clients are claiming to be unable to work when they just want a tax payer funded holiday at 80% regular pay, sit at home kick your feet up and insist that you can’t go to work and the government needs to send you money.
One client I suspect is trying to get a business interruption loan to pay off his existing debts.
Absolute chaos, though it’s more interesting being at work than home I guess.
With apologies to Ned Flanders…
We’re all fuck-diddly-ucked
Six months from now the living will envy the dead.
I do not believe this is a party political matter – at times such as this all the parties just do what the officials and the “experts” tell them to do.
The spirit of Sir Charles Trevelyan and General Douglas Haig is dominating at the moment – the worse the results of a policy (such as putting taxes UP in Ireland at a time of crises in the later 1840s, under the slogan “Irish Property Must Pay For Irish Poverty”, or frontal infantry attacks on prepared defences in the First World War) the MORE the policy is followed.
Government spending here was out of control even before the virus – now the level of government spending is essentially in outer space.
The government holds that this is fine – because the Bank of England will print them as much money as is needed to fund the government spending.
This is the level of thought that their very expensive “education” has led them to.
New Zealand has a Labour led government – but at least the country can feed itself. We can not.
“But we can print money and buy food!”
Oh you vile creatures (as Noel Coward would put it), you ignorant-ignorant-ignorant people.
The New Zealand PM is from Labour, but Labour can’t be said to be “The Government” in any real sense, just as the 2010-2015 Tory/LibDem Coalition wasn’t.
If Jacinda Ardern tried to pull any of that leftist crap out of the closet then the coalition would dissolve pretty damn fast. As it is there is an election due on 19th September 2020 (if Coronachan doesn’t screw that up as well), I doubt that Jacinda will be seeing a second term.
The approaching economic disaster has been visible for weeks.
It is now slowly emerging into public consciousness. Better late than never.
Mr Ed–they can magic up money–though Banker Sunak can’t grasp that a state taking 16 wks to process a dole claim in normal times can’t boost bureaucratic bullshit tenfold in 6 weeks. But they won’t be able deal with the anger that inflation, stagnation and depression will create.
My faith that our societies will eventually regain their senses is devastated when I remember that, 19 years later after ONE GUY attempted – unsuccessfully! – to blow up an airplane with a bomb in his shoes, I am still required to take off my shoes to merely enter nearly any airport terminal.
One guy. Two decades later. Humiliation theater still in place and stronger than ever.
We’re f*cked.
To build on Ferox’s point –
The folks in Detroit who insist that running water is a basic human right and should be free didn’t go away a couple of years ago. They’re still there, just as loud and demanding. They just got the Mayor to announce that unpaid water and sewer bills will not result in service shutoffs for the period of the coronavirus lockdown(s). And who knows how long our good Governor is going to try and punish us for having the temerity to question her orders?
Some backstory on Detroit water. The water supplied by the Detroit Water and Sewer Department is justly-famous in this part of the world for its quality. The DWSD supplies drinking water to a large suburban area surrounding the city – it used to supply the city of Flint, some 50 miles away, until the city of Flint had a better idea . . . . . .
And for years its sales of water to surrounding suburbs were at prices which were elevated to subsidize customers within the city of Detroit. Detroit city water within the city limits was/is famously cheap, as little as $10 or $15 a month for what amounted to a limitless supply. This was possible even with the notorious corruption and featherbedding within the DWSD – an organization, which, until a couple of years ago, employed 3 full-time farriers – horse-shoers. The suburbs could always be relied upon to pay the bills. And it was tacitly-understood that the city would probably-not shut off water service for something so trivial as an unpaid bill.
Not so much with the Sewer part of the equation. As a result of some truly-awful corruption (even by the standards of Detroit) in the 1990s, the sewage treatment part of DWSD’s activity has needed more and more money to keep operating, and they can’t sell this service to the suburbs. As the tax base shrinks, the problem gets worse. This is how you can get people on the TV waving a ‘water bill’ for thousands of dollars and crying the blues about how the cruel and heartless city is shutting off their water supply. What they’re actually waving is a bill for water and sewer service, which has likely been accumulating unpaid for months or even years. The DWSD finally grew a spine and realized that they were headed down the drain if they kept carrying tens of thousands of customers who didn’t pay their bills and never would, and they began to use the only sanction they have, which is to shut off water supply. There’s no practical way to shut off sewer service.
There is, it might involve sewing. but the Constitution thankfully forbids cruel and unusual punishments.
And more seriously, thanks to you and Ferox for the very informative posting. These tales have lessons for all of us.
As I recall, prior to metering residential property owners were charged “water rates”, which were related to the value of the property. Indeed even now I think not all properties are “metered”.
Thanks to APL and mickc for reassuring me that my memory is not yet infirm!
I assumed the plan was to borrow trillions from China and then renege on the obligation? No?
In New Zealand, at least, secondary schools and universities are most certainly not “shut down”.
My daughter’s university courses started again this week.
I am teaching longer hours than usual at my secondary school. Yes, it is distance learning. And no, it’s not as good as being in a classroom. But it sure as hell is a lot of work.
(I’ve been massively surprised at the uptake by the students. At least 75% are buying in and doing reasonable amounts of work. They are finding it hugely stressful because for a 13 year old boy staying on top of a schedule by themselves is a big ask, but they are trying. And decent amounts of learning are happening, especially with the seniors.)
Even in our modern resilient technological economy we still need the tide to recede to find out who has been swimming naked.
Negative prices in the oil futures market. Perhaps I should buy next years heating oil now.
It is I suppose, rather like an infestation of termites. The outer structure of the building looks sound, but inside in the supporting superstructure, those blasted termites have been eating away at your foundations. You suspected as much twenty years ago, but preferred to cover it up with a coat of paint. But now your house is in the process of collapsing. What do you do?
APL
Well, a brief plan for the UK would be:
1. To ensure that bust businesses go bust so that the Zombie businesses stop consuming capital, so no support.
2. To stop inflating the money supply to allow for price stability.
3. To dismiss every public sector worker, rehire no more than half on new terms, salary cap £60k with no pensions (they can save for their own).
4. All public sector pensions are capped at £12k total per person, enough to get by.
5. Every quango (a public funded body that performs government-like functions) is abolished.
6. Every statutory duty of the State is abolished.
7. Scrap a shedload of regulation.
8. Reform the civil legal system to simplify litigation, abolish imaginary claims.
9. Abolish local government, a modest fund to bid for roadworks etc., bin-emptying done by contractors. Vouchers for schools. Social care vouchers too.
Any more ideas?
Mr Ed: “Any more ideas?”
None of those idea’s are acceptable. They’ve all been put forward over the years. And at one point many of them were Right of center Tory party (UK) doctrine. Anything that strikes at the public sector will probably be deemed racist, too.
Otherwise, I think that’s a good starting plan.
Abolish VAT. Road tax only for roads.
Why are we wasting electrons? The scum of BlueLabour aren’t going to do any of these.
They will print £ to try and re-flate the bible. Just look at the silly bastards performance so far.
While I think there is a lot in Paul’s sentence above, Mr Ed (April 21, 2020 at 10:51 am) has a point worth discussing. Although I suggest
definitely needs the word ‘only’ after ‘not’, the claim following
relates to a thought I have had (and will now share FWIW).
Margaret Thatcher decided she was never going to lose an election because of the NHS, so on the practical side she merely did what she could to manage it. She gave it the increased-from-her-Labour-predecessors funding that that bureaucratic organisation needed to function, while devoting her time in power to reforming other aspects of British government. On the rhetorical side, she was that less common kind of politician who was not in the business of deceiving herself and so did not deceive the public even when being ‘polite’. Occasional remarks about the wonderful doctors and nurses in the NHS were perhaps seen by her as the truth, if not the whole truth, about her feelings towards it (after all, there are many admirable doctors and nurses in the NHS, some of whom are my relations, and don’t get them started on how it’s managed). Her friends and enemies alike were never left in much doubt that if she’d been in power four decades earlier she would never have created it.
Much more recently, Boris, Cummings, Gove – the Vote Leave head management in 2016 – made a decision – a decision which is discussed very openly by Cummings and is implicit in others, that winning the Brexit referendum required a ‘take back control’ message on immigration and many another sovereign freedom – and ‘spend our money on our priorities – like the NHS‘. That crucial battle was won 52:48 and would have been lost without the NHS part of the message (or so they and their enemies alike believe, and I do not claim to be a better psephologist than Cummings). I saw, understood and accepted that strategy. I did not of course like it in mid-2016 or later, just as, in the election late last year, I did not of course like sacrificing any chance of a Brexit-party-led realignment to the need to rout the remoaners by voting for a Tory party that had been purged a bit, but not enough. Summarising, Dominic Cummings’ remark that
was part of the strategy that brought me Brexit, and the remoaners rout in the election late last year.
Thus we reach the present (‘about time!’ any who are still reading may feel 🙂 ). Three years of remoaner cheating gave us a more exposed and discredited establishment, purged some Tories and even floated the idea of moving CCHQ out of SW1 and up north where it might become saner (alas, this is on hold during lockdown). But it also meant Boris only finally became PM at much the time as the virus was stirring in Wuhan. The government, so recently elected on this Brexit-campaign-derived mandate, was abruptly threatened with Italian-style triage and the NHS overwhelmed.
All of which is my long-winded way of saying I think Mr Ed has a point insofar as I believe it was not only about doing what the experts said. Both consciously and unconsciously, ‘NHS overwhelmed’ was a headline this Tory government was even more unwilling than any prior one to see in the second quarter of their administration.