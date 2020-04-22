Overall it’s just that Birkenstock stamping on a human face, forever, again isn’t it?
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day
Samizdata quote of the day
Overall it’s just that Birkenstock stamping on a human face, forever, again isn’t it?
April 22nd, 2020 |
I wonder, does putting free speech tenth and last in the list of dread threats to humanity mean they see free speech as the greatest threat of all, or as the least? I’m guessing the former. The other nine merely threaten the end of the world, or of humanity, or of something, at some near but regularly-extended date, whereas free speech threatens the credibility of regularly extending that date.
They can’t stamp on your face with Uggs if you smash their knees with a Louisville Slugger!
Sorry, I don’t know the popula brand names of Cricket bats in UK.
Metaphorically of course.
“…does putting free speech tenth and last in the list of dread threats to humanity mean they see free speech as the greatest threat of all, or as the least?”
I am guessing that they put it last so that first reading all the previous items, already popular with lefties, act to enhance the sense of a crisis that must be solved by abolishing dissent. Putting it first would not work as well.
“In a world … on the brink of destruction … one small group of heroes … will save us all …”
They are the stars of the film, how could they possibly be wrong? And if we oppose them, that makes us the villains. You know what is supposed to happen to the villains …
The first nine are mere tactical beliefs, and could be replaced by pretty much any similar list.
The last is about power and control, and is the absolute essence of the thing.