We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Civil liberty & Regulation · Environment · Slogans & Quotations

Overall it’s just that Birkenstock stamping on a human face, forever, again isn’t it?

Tim Worstall

April 22nd, 2020 |

5 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Niall Kilmartin
    April 22, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    I wonder, does putting free speech tenth and last in the list of dread threats to humanity mean they see free speech as the greatest threat of all, or as the least? I’m guessing the former. The other nine merely threaten the end of the world, or of humanity, or of something, at some near but regularly-extended date, whereas free speech threatens the credibility of regularly extending that date.

  • CaptDMO
    April 22, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    They can’t stamp on your face with Uggs if you smash their knees with a Louisville Slugger!
    Sorry, I don’t know the popula brand names of Cricket bats in UK.
    Metaphorically of course.

  • pst314
    April 22, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    “…does putting free speech tenth and last in the list of dread threats to humanity mean they see free speech as the greatest threat of all, or as the least?”

    I am guessing that they put it last so that first reading all the previous items, already popular with lefties, act to enhance the sense of a crisis that must be solved by abolishing dissent. Putting it first would not work as well.

  • Ferox
    April 23, 2020 at 12:16 am

    “In a world … on the brink of destruction … one small group of heroes … will save us all …”

    They are the stars of the film, how could they possibly be wrong? And if we oppose them, that makes us the villains. You know what is supposed to happen to the villains …

  • Fred the Fourth
    April 23, 2020 at 3:28 am

    The first nine are mere tactical beliefs, and could be replaced by pretty much any similar list.
    The last is about power and control, and is the absolute essence of the thing.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »