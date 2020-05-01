|
Samizdata quote of the day
[Judge-only trials] also misses the actual point of a jury. We might think they’re there to evaluate evidence, decide what is right or wrong, to decide upon guilt of the accused. But they’re not. They’re there to decide whether a crime has been committed. Which includes telling the law, the judge, the politicians and the entire system to bugger off as and when 12 good men and true decide that this isn’t a crime.
Sure, the British legal system absolutely hates any mention of jury nullification. But that is what they’re actually there for. Which is why we shouldn’t do away with them.
– Tim Worstall
|
Unfortunately, that also leads to situations where innocent people are convicted even in the absence of any real evidence, because a jury is often even less rational than the society from which it is drawn. If you doubt this, check out the conviction of cardinal George Pell. Sanity only prevailed at the last level of appeal, and after a year’s wrongful imprisonment.
Does anyone claim any kind of trial is perfect? But I am more than willing to contend a jury trial is better for the reasons stated by Tim.
I have served on a jury – and part of that is keeping the legal principle that the Prosecution must prove their case in mind. A gut feeling that “he is guilty” is not enough – if the Prosecution do not prove their case, then the accused must be found innocent.
But Tim Worstall is talking about more than that – he is pointing to the basic problem of UNJUST LAWS.
One must remember that F.A. Hayek (drinking from the poisoned well of David Hume) was WRONG – liberty on this island was not some sort of “evolved” accident, the “product of human action, but not human design” – liberty on this island (or anywhere else) was the product of human design, intentional action by people who know what they wanted – and what they wanted was liberty.
For example, Sir John Holt – Chief Justice from 1689 to 1710 (yes he is the Glorious Revolution “Old Wbig” type).
Before Sir John Holt the accused in serious crimes appeared in court in chains (thus poisoning the jury against them) – and in such crimes as treason the accused were not even allowed defence council. John Holt took the legal fiction that the judge was the defender of the accused in a serious trial – and made it real, so real that it was eventually accepted that the accused could have defence council (so that the judge would stop attacking-the-prosecutor from the bench).
John Holt was not some impersonal “evolution” and nor did he represent some new “forces of production” (England was not an “industrial society” in 1689 – or in 1710). John Holt was a human being – a human mind (a soul) with intentions – and his actions were meant to further the cause of liberty, which is what he did.
But it is NOT just a judge that can do this. Unjust laws can and SHOULD be opposed by juries.
Both unjust laws – for example that the expression of certain opinions are “crimes” (the doctrine of the 1965 Act in the United Kingdom – but greatly expanded by later Acts), no jury should convict for such a “crime” because it is not a crime at all. Parliament (as Sir John Holt repeatedly pointed out) does NOT have unlimited powers – it can not make 1+1= anything other than 2 and can not repeal the fundamental principles of natural justice (the basis of the Common Law) as substitute its own insane whims in place of the fundamental principles of natural justice.
And something can be a real crime and still have UNJUST PUNISHMENT – a punishment out of proportion to the crime committed.
For example, Parliament (by a series of Acts) made the punishment for even quite minor crimes DEATH.
Steal a purse with a nice sum of money in it – DEATH. Not a flogging or something like that – DEATH. Steal a horse – again DEATH.
Juries often refused to convict when they had a “hanging judge” who was actually going to take the insane ravings of Parliament seriously.
This is why Sir Robert Peel (another flesh and blood human being – not a “force of evolution”) had the Acts of Parliament changed in the 1820s – because juries were refusing to convict when they had a “hanging judge”.
When the punishment is out of all proportion to the crime, or the “crime” is not really a crime at all – then juries should indeed NULLIFY.
The more levels of checks, the better. A jury interposes another layer of fact checking between the accused and the final verdict. As an attorney, I would never waive my right to a jury trial.
Almost all the arguments for judge only trials boil down to expediency and efficiency. I do not want an efficient judicial system. I want a just judicial system or as close to one as can possibly be managed.
One last point, juries are a lot harder to manipulate politically. Judges are typically sensitive to the political tides and currents. They are a lot easier to pressure into returning a ‘correct’ verdict than both a judge and a jury.
As for David Hume – remember he was David “Euthanasia of the Constitution” Hume. Going to that man for a account of Constitutional liberty is not a good idea – because he did not care about it.
Nor did Mr Hume believe that humans made real choices anyway (Kant was right about this – “compatiblism” is a hollow fraud), he used more polite language than Martin Luther and Thomas Hobbes, but he did not believe in human BEINGS any more than they did.
The despotic regimes of Continental Europe (of that time) with their torture to get confessions (which were admissible in court) and their lack of juries to limit the state make a lot more sense if you do not believe that people are really people.
Louis XV was a much nicer man than Louis XIV – but he did not reform France, both the economic system (dominated by government regulations and government backed compulsory guilds) and the legal system, remained that of the “Sun King”.
Given the recent spate of dodgy rape cases that were swiftly booted by juries, does anyone suspect that a judge trial might have seen a lot more convictions, especially if said judge had his/her eye on a promotion?
There isn’t really a British legal system, there’s England and Wales with juries of 12, Northern Ireland with juries and then Diplock courts (judge-alone due to terrorism) and Scots law with its own quite distinct law, standards of evidence and verdicts, including ‘not proven’ and juries of 15. Scots criminal law stops in Edinburgh at the High Court of Justiciary (apart from a ‘Human Rights’/devolution power-grab by the UK Supreme Court). If you are convicted in Scotland, you can’t go to the Supreme Court (apart from the exception) and you never could go to the House of Lords to appeal.
I think that the zenith of the jury in England was the trial of William Penn, where the judge locked up the jury for contempt for failing to convict, a verdict overturned on a writ of habeas corpus. The jury should be sovereign in court, able to imprison the judge for contempt.
That trial showed that Magna Carta did not die in vain.
England’s tradition of jury nullification has a long & (mostly) glorious history.
We throw people in jail by the truckload for smoking a plant.
The sad fact is that its an tiny, tiny percentage of ‘innocent’ people that are getting railroaded by a jury that wouldn’t also have gotten railroaded by a judge – because that person did something that shouldn’t have been a crime in the first place or, more commonly, through prosecutorial misconduct.
Judges are even less of an impartial arbiter of court proceedings than the ignorant rubes in the jury box.
I have a few questions for Paul Marks:
1. did you read Hume’s essay, Of the Independency of Parliament?
2. did you read Hume’s essay, Idea of a Perfect Commonwealth?
3. did you read any of Hume’s political writings?
4. did you read any of Hume’s writings?
A few more questions for Paul Marks.
NB: unlike my first set of questions, these are not meant to be traps for the unwary.
1. did you actually read what Kant wrote against “compatibilism”?
2. what do you think about Thomas Aquinas’ theory of liberum arbitrium?
3. what do you think about Samuel Clarke’s concept of moral necessity?
Bonus question: I assume that you are not familiar with the Newell/Simon paradigm, but if you are, then i’d like to know.
@Matthew
Almost all the arguments for judge only trials boil down to expediency and efficiency. I do not want an efficient judicial system. I want a just judicial system or as close to one as can possibly be managed.
Evidently you are a lawyer, so let me pose my standard lawyer question to you. Famously Blackstone admonished us “let ten guilty escape lest one innocent suffer.” But is ten the right number? Should we let one hundred guilty go free lest one innocent be punished? How about a thousand guilty, or a million guilty? The only way we can guarantee that no innocent be punished (by the state) is to have no criminal prosecutions at all.
But of course if we have no prosecutions at all, (or if we let ten guilty go free) there are second order consequences to that. Those ten guilty could well go on an commit crimes that cause ten innocent to suffer. Does the innocent suffer less because he was deliberately harmed by the criminal instead of accidentally punished by the state? Should we adjust the ratio based on the likelihood of recidivism? (For example, someone who allegedly murders her husband for the insurance money is much less likely to murder again than a gangster who allegedly murdered someone in a bad drug deal. By the “minimizing total harm” approach, should the burden of proof be higher on the first rather than the second, since the consequences of an erroneous acquittal are lower? I don’t think it should, but I offer it is an interesting hypothetical.)
It actually reminds me a lot of what is going on in the world today. Do we lock everyone up in their houses in case an old person catches a virus and dies? Should we not balance that against the fact that locking people up in their houses kills them. (For example, I have read that in the US approximately 50% of people are not going to their chemotherapy appointments because of this virus.)
There is, I understand, an idea of 99% certain of guilt in a criminal case. But that is not realistic. You can’t really measure it like that. What you can do is put more an more barriers in place to increase the difficulty of a conviction, which, although a blunt instrument, does give you some ability to tune the ten guilty/one innocent ratio.
Of course that assumes that the legislature and courts necessarily act in good faith, which I doubt is true. One side wants less people in prison for political reasons, and the other side wants to be tough on crime for different political reasons. So perhaps to ask for optimization against any objective standard of “what is best and fairest” is whistling in the wind.
Nonetheless, I don’t know the answer to this question, presumably though, as a lawyer you have thought about it a lot, so I am curious to hear your thoughts.
@Fraser Orr, Justice isn’t a science and I do not think you can quantify it. It is necessarily imprecise. The Blackstone quote makes for a great talking point but as you point out it leads to a reductio ad absurdum argument. So let’s not go there. My counter question is how much justice are you willing to pay for? Should someone accused of murder (generally considered the most heinous crime) have access to forensic investigators gratis? Are they entitled to the counsel of their choice, again gratis?
I don’t know. Currently in both the UK and the USA, defendants can get representation for free if they can not afford it under certain circumstances. But they get very limited legal help when they do get it.
I’m willing to pay for the current s4et up in my local jurisdiction which includes the right to trail by jury.
In a democracy, isn’t that the essence of good faith? To do what the voters desire?
The reason why Jury trials rather than Judge-only trials are essential is (as Tim rightly says) the ability to tell those that would deign to rule us to get stuffed without resorting to rioting in the streets. The Jury box is one of the essential pressure release valves that stops us being French.
