Duke Gorlois of Cornwall: “Lord Uther, if I yield to the sword of power – what will you yield?”
Uther Pendragon: “ME YIELD !!!??” (from the film Excalibur*)
We are yielding quite a few liberties to the dread virus – to the need to flatten the curve of disease to what the NHS can handle. Steve Baker’s speech says it well.
As regards mere money, the government will provide tide-you-over assistance to those whose cash flow cannot outlast these measures. Their loss will still be a net loss (and since all the government’s money is ultimately provided by us, the tide-you-over sum will one day be repaid with interest) but there is help for those facing outgoings with no incomings.
How about the liberty account? As we yield many liberties, could the state perhaps yield back a few others they have taken? Might the police who will now ask, “Is your journey really necessary under our latest emergency regulations?”, include all who were previously asking, “Is your remark really permissible under our modern hate speech laws?” Any chance the power of the state, when not enforcing the new rules, could be wholly focussed on fighting things the public consider criminal, not things the politically correct consider offensive?
It is a fair question (to the state, but even more to the ‘elite’ apocalypticists): if we yield to the danger of the virus – what will you yield?
—
* (Quoted from my old memory of the film. If I’ve remembered it right, I think Uther’s grammar is wrong here – it should be “I YIELD”.)
Let’s hope so, but … are you Brits really yielding any liberties?
Here one can see most clearly the difference between the classical-liberal and classical-republican notions of liberty.
For classical-liberals, Brits were always free to leave home and go about their business, because the government always let them do it.
For classical-republicans, Brits were never really free to leave home and go about their business, because the government could always have prevented them from doing it. (Though a degree of freedom comes from the risk of losing power at the following election, and other disincentives of keeping people at home.)
—-
PS: it seems to me that
“ME YIELD !!!??”
and
“I YIELD !!!??”
would be interpreted very differently by most people.
Excalibur is quite a good movie btw. Not faithful to the Arthurian canon, as i discovered later; but hey, legends are constantly retold! Even Batman is already being retold.
I can only cite JS Mill on this.
What of our freedom to murder our fellows? To poison the air? To engage in biological warfare? Is that a liberty we are being denied unjustly?
On the government’s interpretation, there is no issue. We have no automatic liberty to harm others, breaking quarantine harms others, so they are perfectly within their rights to prevent it. There may be shades of grey around the question of how do we decide whether an action constitutes a harm to others, and what if a person has a different opinion to the authorities on the question. Most people support the government, but of course a mere majority is not in itself sufficient to overide the rights of a single dissentient. There may be an argument to be made there. And also perhaps on the question of consent.
But so far as the stated justification is accepted – that it it is to prevent significant harm (potentially many deaths) being done to others, and will cease as soon as that no longer applies – I don’t think there should be any libertarian objection to the principle. Only perhaps to the way it is being applied.
Of course, if they decide to keep the powers after the crisis is over, that’s a different matter. But we’re not there yet.
@NiV
This is a good way of looking at things but please be careful. I know (I claim professional expertise here) that it’s not all one way. The economic hit will cause deprivation and health effects; the isolation will cause suicides. The lives saved may be almost exclusively measurable in weeks whereas the bad effects may last for a (shortened) lifetime. So the argument is NOT all one way. Trump, as is so often the case, has a major point – `is the cure worse than the disease’?
“So the argument is NOT all one way.”
Agreed. There are harms with either choice, which have to be weighed against one another. Just as you can kill in self-defence or in defence of others, for example. Again, it’s a question of how the principle is being applied in this case.
—
I just saw this, which seems to me extremely relevant to the question.
https://order-order.com/2020/03/24/steve-bakers-emotional-dystopian-society-speech/
Nullius in Verba – thank you for pointing to possible problems with J.S. Mill. One could go on for a long time about possible philosophical and political confusions – for example he said he supported political liberty (in the sense of rolling back the state), but then said that “everyone agreed” with local and national governments doing X,Y,Z more things (which was just not true – unless by “everyone” Mr Mill meant himself and his friends) and, philosophically Mr Mill does not even seem to have believed in the human person (he seems to have accepted the doctrines of Hobbes and Hume which deny the human person – the “I” or at least “reinterpret” the person so radically as to make the “I” a nothing) – but he was NOT as bad as you are implying.
An individual with an infectious disease that can cause death is one thing – one can say “I am very sorry, but you will infect others – we must prevent you doing that” – it is a very hard case, but one can make an argument for it.
But an ENTIRE POPULATION? Where is the testing – who has the disease and who does not? Why does no one in authority seem to be interested in this?
In the very speech that is cited there is talk of “six months” or “a year” – indeed there is no end date on the in the Bill (now to be an Act) at all.
This is not America where it is certain areas of country and till just after Easter.
“Six months”? “A year”? The country would collapse in that time – one what not need to worry about the virus (although it may well kill me) as the population would died of other causes – such as starvation.
So even by the low standards of Bentham style philosophy this does not work – it does not even pass the “greatest good of the greatest number” test, let alone the liberty test.
And, by the way, why were the borders of this nation left open to the virus for months.
Why?
And no, chanting “racist, racist, racist, Diversity is our strength!” is not an answer.
Let us hope that medical science in such countries as the United States and Israel will actually provide real answers to this dreadful disease.
Snorri – you may be right about the “Philosophical Radicals” of the 19th century, Mr Mill (James and John Stuart) who followed the ideas of Jeremy Bentham, David Hume and Thomas Hobbes.
It is quite true that to such folk, human beings have no rights AGAINST the government (indeed they did not believe that human BEINGS existed at all) – and so they believed that Parliament could do anything it wanted to do.
But that is hardly the position of all Classical Liberals.
After all there was a long tradition in the Common Law, upheld by such people as Chief Justice Sir Edward Coke and Chief Justice Sir Thomas Holt (the classic “Old Whig”) that held that the power of Parliament was LIMITED not absolute. That there were basic principles that were beyond Acts of Parliament.
Of course you may mean such people when you say “classical republicans” – after all (by some definitions) one can believe in the MONARCHY and still be a “Republican” – as long as one holds that the monarch is no beyond the fundamental principles of natural justice than the Parliament is.
Hence the idea of the “mixed Constitution” (the Monarch in Parliament – not Parliament alone) and the idea that were limits on what Acts of Parliament can do.
Of course it came to be accepted that an Act of Parliament could do anything, say order everyone with brown eyes be burned alive, – but the American Founding Fathers were not the only people to reject such madness and evil.
There was a large number of Constitution Clubs in the United Kingdom up to the First World War, and the British National Rifle Association was bigger than the American one (much bigger).
Nor was their opposition to the “Divine Right of Parliament” or “the Divine Right of the 51%” theoretical – if World War One had not arrived, the nation might well have divided on the issue of “Home Rule” in Ireland by Act of Parliament.
The Ulster Covenant of 1912 is often dismissed as religious bigotry – and (sadly) there was some of that. But that is NOT all it was. It was actually, in part, a restatement of what the Ulstermen (and women) held Classical Liberalism (the Old Whig tradition) to be.
The Ulster Division was one of the most famous British Divisions of the First World War – but it was really organised before the First World War. It was a PRIVATE ARMY -the Ulster Defence Association, and it was not raised to serve Parliament – if need be it might have shot that Parliament to Hell, with a lot of help from people in England, Scotland and Wales (these people were called “Conservatives” or “Liberal Unionists” – the modern Conservative Central Office would have hated them, and the feeling would have been mutual). But the First World War intervened – so we will never know for sure.
Still let us turn our attention back to the present – if the situation sorted out by Easter then things will be O.K. (not for me personally – but for most people).
But if things drag on after Easter things may not be O.K.
“One could go on for a long time about possible philosophical and political confusions – for example he said he supported political liberty (in the sense of rolling back the state), but then said that “everyone agreed” with local and national governments doing X,Y,Z more things (which was just not true – unless by “everyone” Mr Mill meant himself and his friends) and, philosophically Mr Mill does not even seem to have believed in the human person (he seems to have accepted the doctrines of Hobbes and Hume which deny the human person – the “I” or at least “reinterpret” the person so radically as to make the “I” a nothing) – but he was NOT as bad as you are implying.”
Do you have references to those? I don’t recall seeing him say that.
I had no intention of implying that Mill was in any way bad. I’m a great admirer. But Mill himself discussed how applying the principle could lead to difficult judgement calls, and I think it is only fair to recognise when that applies to this case. Given the extremity of the choices – hundreds of thousands of deaths versus economic ruin for many businesses – and the major uncertainty and dispute over the epidemic projections, there can be no doubt this is a hugely difficult choice for any Prime Minister to take.
I can certainly understand the positions of people on both sides.
“But an ENTIRE POPULATION? Where is the testing – who has the disease and who does not? Why does no one in authority seem to be interested in this?”
With the test they had up to now, you can’t tell who’s *had* the virus, you can only tell who has it now. So unless you test everyone in the country every few weeks, which would be enormously expensive and a logistical nightmare, it doesn’t actually help.
And as a method of tracking the progress of the disease it doesn’t work either, as until the proportion of the population who have the disease exceeds 1%, you need huge sample sizes to get enough resolution to measure such tiny proportions. Again, not cost-effective.
However, they have recently bought 3 million antibody tests that can determine whether you ever have had it, which is much more useful. It will enable people to effectively be given a permanent certificate of immunity and allowed back to work. I understand they’re starting with health workers and then other essential workers, but this is something that could be expanded, especially in the final stages of the epidemic.
And as I suspect the proportion of the population that have at some stage been infected has now passed 1%, it may also be now worth doing random samples to track progress. I have no special insight into the government’s thinking, but it would make sense to me.
“In the very speech that is cited there is talk of “six months” or “a year” – indeed there is no end date on the in the Bill”
My understanding was that the original bill had a sunset clause to nullify it after 2 years, and that they have been adding amendments to also have reviews every 6 months. Baker’s suggestion was to limit it to 1 year instead and if necessary to debate an extension. I can see the case, but I think there may be a risk that such measures seem less bad once one is used to them than when one is introducing them for the first time from a mindset used to liberty. I’ve got no view on which risk is worse.
““Six months”? “A year”? The country would collapse in that time – one what not need to worry about the virus (although it may well kill me) as the population would died of other causes – such as starvation.”
The Imperial College paper that highlighted the problem of the NHS running out of beds proposed that one solution would be to turn the lock-down on and off. You lock-down to slow the rise and keep the numbers within the capacity of the NHS, then as the numbers fall you drop the measures, then as the numbers rise again you lock-down again. It has been suggested that this might have to go on until a vaccine or other treatment is available, which could potentially be in 18 months time. Hence the choice of time limit in the bill.
If it turns out Hydroxychloroquine or one of the many other drugs being trialed works, it might all be over by May or June. (I’m not sure of the logistics of making and distributing billions of pills so quickly – but I’m very dubious. However, I can’t say it’s impossible.) But until that’s been demonstrated, this is just in case it doesn’t. We could be stuck doing this for a very long time.
Food distribution is classed as essential work and still allowed.
Reference for sunset clause.
https://order-order.com/2020/03/23/government-attach-six-month-check-amendment-emergency-legislation/
My uncle works as a truck driver. He tells me that for now, they have basically repealed all the nanny-state regulations about working hours, mandatory breaks, etc. and have told them to just run run run.
It seems at least possible to me that when this is all over some people are going to point to the fact that things were able to work in the absence of those regulations and question whether they are needed at all … might not their de facto repeal be extended indefinitely?
