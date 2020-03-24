|
Samizdata quote of the day
“Two decades of the precautionary principle as the key policy tool for managing uncertainties has neutered risk management capacities by offering, as the only approach, the systematic removal of any exposure to any hazard. As the risk-averse precautionary mindset cements itself, more and more of us have become passive docilians waiting to be nannied.”
– David Zaruk, writing in an online science website which I hadn’t come across before until a commentator on this blog flagged it. Thanks!
Much though I have argued AGAINST “Black Pigeon Speaks” on many matters – he has a valuable insight into this.
In a recent Youtube film (I do not do “links”) BPS laid out how Japanese culture has developed to deal with a dangerous world, including a world of disease.
If they have a disease they wear a mask (a good one) to prevent infecting other people. They wash their hands with germ killing chemicals before touching things in a shop – and they wash their hands with germ killing chemicals afterwards.
They do not shake hands or kiss each other – they bow.
They do not (apart from a few lunatics) shout and scream at each other – no spittle in each other’s faces as in the West.
And on and on.
In this way they do NOT get rid of risk – risk still remains, but they MANAGE risk, they prevent it destroying their society.
And they were doing all the above BEFORE the present virus.
This is, partly, why it did not spread much in Japan. The shops are not shut in Japan, the people are not (unlike myself) under house arrest, and so on. “But Paul you can still go out once-a-day” (for the present).
Of course the Japanese also prevented (when they understood the threat) masses of people entering their country.
Some Western governments (blinded by their “Diversity is our strength” delusions) did not even try and seal the borders – they kept them open for months.
So people with damaged lungs (such as myself) are likely to be killed by the virus – thank you very much “diversity and inclusiveness”.
“But Paul we are like the Japanese in one respect – we will all help each other in a crises”.
Well let us hope that is correct – let us hope that the United Kingdom is still, at heart, the same country it was in (say) the 1950s.
I say bring it on. More lockdowns, more tyranny increase the possibility of jolting people out of their complacency just as a near death experience will. It’s as if the heat is suddenly turned up on the simmering frog which then abruptly realises the danger of its situation. When this is over there will he much less sympathy for the climate scam, men in frocks, toxic masculinity and so on. Without some shock to the system we will trudge to our end without so much as a whimper.
I suggest it’s more properly “more and more of us have become passive docilians waiting to be neutered“.