We need to take this pandemic seriously…

But…

March 24th, 2020 |

  • Mr Ed
    March 24, 2020 at 2:32 pm

    At school, I did read a theory that increased growth of ferns led to significant herbivorous dinosaurs dying of constipation. I had the indelible mental picture of a Diplodocus groaning away as it tried to have a dump, before perishing of terminal flatulence.

    And now we have this.

  • Matthew H Iskra
    March 24, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    I actually read that somewhere too… not ferns, but the growth of more woody plants. My imagination was more a Diplodocus looking at all the fibrous redwoods trees and dino-sighing as he tries to graze on the shrubs with teeth worn-out too early.

