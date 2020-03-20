Destroying our economy to save the NHS?

This is probably one of the few places in the internet, never mind the regular media, where people can get to debate the wonders of socialised medicine without being under the burden of proving that they are not evil. In the UK, we have had since the late 1940s a healthcare system that dominates the field, with a relatively small private sector. The National Health Service, funded from tax and run as a monopoly, with politicians and civil servants allocating resources, was modeled, as so many post-war institutions were, on the idea of state central planning. The narrative of the time was that planning was the way to go, unlike all that messy, chaotic “laissez faire” that had been associated, however wrongly, with the Great Depression and so on. (Here is a good paper on the NHS by the Institute of Economic Affairs.) I can also recommend this book, by James Bartholomew on the many problems with the UK welfare state.
The NHS, like many of the other socialised medical systems in much of the developed world, faces the monstrous coronavirus. And so much of the current policy approach – the UK is going into more of a lockdown as of this weekend – is designed, so it is said, to flatten the potential surge of infections and deaths, so that the NHS and other systems don’t collapse. The cost/benefit calculation is being made that it is better to smash the world economy, to force millions into idleness, possibly for months, and tide them over with cash payments funded from vast amounts of debt, than it is to allow the NHS/other to be forced into a nightmare of running out of resources. In some ways I can see the merits of preventing a horrendous surge in deaths; I also think that saving the NHS and other models of healthcare is a sort of virility test of today’s Welfare States. Nothing can be done to admit they have limits, even if that means economic damage on a major scale.
That cost/benefit calculation may look just about defensible now, but what about in two months’ time, particularly if there is no real sign of a deceleration in the virus, but if the struggle to buy even basic household necessities leaves a lot of people in real hardship? I assume that farmers and others in the food production business are not being told to stay at home, but such is the level of madness about this situation that I wonder. I’d like to know how locking people in their homes for months is going to be enforced.
There are also health considerations to be taken into account by such a lock-down, particularly if it goes on for months on end. Humanity is not designed for prison, and those of us in relatively free societies (“relatively” being the operative word) will move from being restless to downright homicidal of this goes on into the summer and beyond. There aren’t enough police to keep everyone cooped up in their homes.
Those bastards in the Chinese Communist Party have a lot to answer for. And yes, COVID-19 began there, and it shows how derelict some of our media/political class has become that is frowned upon to point that out. (The anger is rising, and will have major consequences for our geopolitics.) It would be rather ironic to think that something unleashed by a Communist state, whether by accident or whatever, has put such pressure on Welfare State societies in the West.
Final point: I was due to give a talk tonight at Brian Micklethwait’s place about the recent calls for anti-trust assaults on the Big Techs such as Facebook, Google and Amazon, and I was going to look at parallels with the campaign to break up J D Rockefeller’s Standard Oil more than a century ago. One thing you can say about Rockefeller, was that as well as being a brilliant businessman, and philanthropist in the area of healthcare, among others, he also understood the importance of integrated supply chains in commerce. He’d have looked at our current predicament with interest.
The other scenario is that rather than loads of deaths and economic ruin–we have economic ruin and the massively enraging knowledge that the coro was another bubble of bullshit.
Very good news from the point of view of all of us and our loved ones. But nothing but trouble from the POV of how are we going to provide for ourselves, kin etc in the ruins of a mega-crashed world economy.
Johnathan Pearce: “Nothing can be done to admit they have limits, even if that means economic damage on a major scale.”
There you are, you know when the system the media claims must have no limits and which is funded from the economy that is being destroyed, that you’ve hit the limit.
Johnathan Pearce: “Humanity is not designed for prison, and those of us in relatively free societies (“relatively” being the operative word) ”
I think Johnathan, you can use the past tense there. ‘formerly lived in relatively free societies ..’
We already have the Blairite ‘Civil Contingencies act’, but apparently that isn’t enough for Boris. God knows why!
Johnathan Pearce: ” will move from being restless to downright homicidal of this goes on into the summer and beyond.”
Stand by for a huge rise in domestic violence, days rather than weeks. And if we have a hot summer, then there will be riots in every British city and I expect numerous European cities.
Johnathan Pearce: “Those bastards in the Chinese Communist Party have a lot to answer for. ”
Yes. Their lock down of fifteen Chinese cities in mid January tells us they new about the situation in late November or December. Not one travel advisory to foreign governments warning not to travel to China.
Johnathan Pearce: “He’d have looked at our current predicament with interest.”
Is there not one European businessman or financier thinking, ‘there is an opportunity here’?
Today, the US is in a Second Great Depression with unemployment at 25% and rising and a stock down by a third and falling. COVID-19 in the US is expected to peak by the end of May, with new, but declining, cases through the end of August. By then a large fraction of the service sector (70% of the US economy) will be bankrupt, and many of those businesses will never reopen.
The Russo-Arabian oil war has added to the depression. At $25/bbl no American oil company can make money. Frackers are insolvent at $60/bbl, and most of them are going away, with a large reduction in oil production.
The Great Depression gave us fascists, nazis, communists, and militarists, and they gave us a world war.
Turchin, strauss and Howe, and others predicted a major crisis in the 2020’s, but their predictions were based on endogenous factors, not a world pandemic.
On the one hand— when reliable statistics are collated it will be no more than a bad year for seasonal flu. The ‘pandemic’ is one of information and our media: we know too much in too much detail, precision is not accuracy, accuracy is not significance, nor relevance. We will have trashed our economy and much else because we are not grounded, we have no balance and sense of proportion.
One the other— ‘this time is different’, nothing will avail, in the end the face-saving of the NHS’s will be of no matter, the damage and dislocation will be more profound than that —the new Black Death?.
And between those poles— it is understandable that at the individual level we will value our lives and those closest too us as ‘priceless’, but we should expect our goverments to be made of more rational stuff.
For my part I despair to see people —friends I thought level-headed— swept up in this hysteria.
Here in Estonia, the number of new cases is already decreasing. Yesterday was the 1st day with new cases in the single digits since March 11. Today we are back to double digits (16) but that is down from a high point of 56.
I know, the numbers are too small for reliability, but they strongly suggest that no drastic measures are needed if action is taken early. But the UK is way past that point.
There is, of course, also the fact that you cannot easily parcel the UK into units of 1.3M people and close the borders between those units. (Not that the borders here are **completely** closed.)
There is also the fact that Estonian public debt is itself in the single digits (as percentage of GDP), so that the government can borrow to compensate for several month’s loss of income, and still maintain a debt/GDP ratio much better than the UK. (Not to mention Italy.)
It’s early days yet, but the small nations are generally coming through this better than the large ones so far. Isolated ones better than connected ones.
It will be interesting to see if this leads to a decrease in a desire for projects like the EU.
Because the split is not authoritarian/liberal, and many of those coping best haven’t gone into lock-down.
(I might add that I don’t trust the Chinese figures in any way at all. Their apparent control of the situation is more about looking good so that their borders will be opened for trade than any genuine rate of the disease. I’m sure it’s spreading slower, but the magical drop isn’t credible.)
Chester:
Seeing how helpful Germany has been to Italy in the past weeks, i should think that there has been, at best, no increase in enthusiasm for the EU.
Not just in Italy: in all countries where people have been paying attention.
Snorri–A worldwide crash/Depression Doug Casey-style –will leave no one untouched.
Unless Estonian trades only unto Estonian ,your foreign trade will take one Hell of a hit. As everybody else will be broke.
“The other scenario is that rather than loads of deaths and economic ruin–we have economic ruin and the massively enraging knowledge that the coro was another bubble of bullshit.”
what is the number of UK COVID-19 deaths where, in retrospect, you call it a “bubble of bullshit”?
For my part, if UK COVID-19 deaths stay under 2,000, this was a “bubble of bullshit”, and heads need to roll, in the media, in the political class, in the public health policy bureaucracy for starting a panic.
Fat–If the people who died were going to die very shortly anyway and very, very few actual NEW cases have died–as with the INIH figures showing 3 actual pure coro virus deaths out of 300+ examined “victims”–then I call it a bubble of bullshit in relation to the economic damage done and to be done. Plus the large number of other extra deaths that damage will cause.