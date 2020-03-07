|
Samizdata quote of the day
Call a woman “shrill” and you might just end up in cage. Meanwhile, as I point out, this sort of “protection” disempowers women.
– Amy Alkon, suitably reacting to this maggoty peach by Sadiq Khan.
Even if we outlaw misogyny, we still have a terrible problem with misandry. I see few calls to outlaw that.
Funny – a Muslim calling one of the main features of his religion a hate crime.
If the government can approve rape gangs, it can approve some minorities traditional practices…..
Like stoning. Or seminars not leaving home without a male relative.
It brings closer the day when non Muslims vote for Sharia just to get the women to shut up.
I wonder if such gatherings will finally be outlawed as part of the Coronavirus terror.