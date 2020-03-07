We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

· Civil liberty & Regulation · Slogans & Quotations

Call a woman “shrill” and you might just end up in cage. Meanwhile, as I point out, this sort of “protection” disempowers women.

Amy Alkon, suitably reacting to this maggoty peach by Sadiq Khan.

March 7th, 2020 |

5 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Ellen
    March 7, 2020 at 10:52 pm

    Even if we outlaw misogyny, we still have a terrible problem with misandry. I see few calls to outlaw that.

  • Sean
    March 7, 2020 at 11:41 pm

    Funny – a Muslim calling one of the main features of his religion a hate crime.

  • Itellyounothing
    March 8, 2020 at 8:17 am

    If the government can approve rape gangs, it can approve some minorities traditional practices…..

    Like stoning. Or seminars not leaving home without a male relative.

  • Roué le Jour
    March 8, 2020 at 9:28 am

    It brings closer the day when non Muslims vote for Sharia just to get the women to shut up.

  • Mr Ed
    March 8, 2020 at 11:48 am

    If the government can approve rape gangs,

    I wonder if such gatherings will finally be outlawed as part of the Coronavirus terror.

