PC Savage – paladin of wokespeech

Oxford’s UNWomen society gave its name a new meaning by no-platforming Amber Rudd last Thursday. Student Nadia Awad
“highlighted Ms Rudd’s reference to Labour’s Diane Abbott as a “coloured” woman during a radio interview”
in her explanation of why the remoaner-sympathising ex-Home Secretary had to be silenced.
Inspector: “Would Mr Kodogo by any chance be a coloured gentleman?”
Police Constable Savage: “WelI, I can’t say as I’ve ever noticed, sir.”
All those times I watched the Not-the-Nine-O’clock News sketch yet failed to realise that PC (in both senses) Savage was merely shocked at his superior’s using such a term.
I knew that the terminology merry-go-round is a major PC concern, but I had not realised that the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People had advanced so far as to make part of its own name unsayable – at least by those who who wished to be allowed to say anything else afterwards.
(What with her being set up by her civil servants over the Windrush scandal and now this, I may yet feel compelled to a slight sneaking sympathy for Amber – which, as demonstrations of how political correctness distorts reality go, really takes the cake! 🙂 )
I can remember when ‘coloured’ was an approved term. Now person ‘of colour’ is the only acceptable phrasing.
In my time ‘black’ has been both approved and condemned. ‘Black lives matter’, but I’m sure if I referred to Diane Abbott as black there would be people quick to denounce me.
This is all bollocks. Phrases are changed by the woke as one of their weapons against the rest of us,those of us who don’t keep up with the latest linguistic fashions.
There is nothing offensive about referring to someone as coloured.
If it keeps changing, they can keep taking offence, same old tactic is renewed to infinity.
This insanity can’t continue. The fantastic Mr Fox managed to say out loud on the BBC that racism accusations were now boring. We have to be over peak hate hoax by now…..
Could I maybe take offence – loudly outraged and highly vocal offence – at anyone who would describe me as ‘white’ instead of ‘person of pallor’ or ‘melanin-deprived individual’?
Is ‘white’ not a colour?
🙂
This stems from a misunderstanding of the rule. It’s not the phrase used to describe the color of a person, but rather the color of the person speaking the phrase that determines its acceptability.
It is hard to keep up. 🙂
I post about Amber yesterday and today the story is that Trevor Phillips has been suspended by the Labour party for islamophobia. That would be the same Trevor Phillips who, when chairman of the Equality Commission under Tony Blair, invented the word ‘islamophobia’, and under whose auspices that Labour government introduced the crime of hate speech in late 2001, with the need to combat post-9/11 islamophobia being the number one justification for it.
Whereas Amber Rudd has never given a sign of repenting even slightly her bubble bigotries, Trevor has shown some regret for stealing my free speech rights, to the point of making a documentary suggesting it wasn’t such a good idea. He has important things yet to learn, but for some time has been moving noticeably outside Labour’s comfort zone – today’s news is not the surprise it would once have been. Let me therefore, in a spirit of fairness, note that, when I say he invented the word ‘islamophobia’, he himself is keen these days to point out that, to be precise, he chaired a committee that invented the word ‘islamophobia’ and provided the reports and arguments with which the hate speech law was introduced. I know no reason to doubt that this is the pedantically correct way to put it.
It is a lot easier to forgive someone like Trevor, who has expressed some real regret over some part of what he did in a public way intended to have political effect, than someone like Amber, who AFAIK has yet to drop a hint that she’s felt any unselfish regrets. I desire no worse punishment of Trevor than that he see the funny side of the situation he is now in. 🙂
I think that PC Savage may have been ahead of his time with one of his arrests:
“Coughing without due care and attention”
That’ll soon get you locked up in isolation.
Possession of an offensive wife however is long off the criminal statutes….
I can think of few greater recommendations of character at the moment than a life time ban from Labour party membership.
Hopefully Mr Philips’ repentance will continue, publicly and effectively.
Black is an absence of light, therefore no colour. It is darkness, void, which is why the universe has Black Holes not Holes of Colour nor Coloured Holes.
We are well into the Age of Absurdity in which its rulers live without mirrors.