Everybody gets to be racist eventually

The latest newly discovered racist is Trevor Phillips.

Trevor Phillips, the former head of the equalities watchdog, has condemned Labour’s decision to suspend him from the party over alleged Islamophobia, while defending his view that the UK Muslim population is “different”.

Phillips, a pioneering anti-racism campaigner who previously chaired the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), has been suspended from Labour pending an investigation and could be expelled.

To me, the remarks in question seem to have an honest attempt to engage with the fact that the attitudes of the Muslim population do differ sharply from the UK average – surely a matter of public interest. Some here, remembering Mr Phillips previous role as head of the Commission for Racial Equality and his lifetime of commitment to the ideal of enforced equality, will speak of karma and say “what goes around comes around”. I disagree. As a matter of policy and humanity, when someone starts to move in the right direction we should not rebuff them.

March 9th, 2020 |

6 comments to Everybody gets to be racist eventually

  • Niall Kilmartin
    March 9, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    Phillips has much to repent of and has repented some of it. This repentance began after (well after) 2010, i.e. after he lost the power to steal free speech from us and be in control of the process of doing so. He has described something as far back as 2007 which he, years later, admitted “should have given me pause” (quoted from memory) but it did not at the time. As against that, his later lack of formal power has not prevented him from going public in his warning documentary and other acts clearly intended to have some remedial effect. He has tried to undo such of the evil he did as he has so far recognised was evil.

    I can believe that some of his later insight arose from being able to stop rushing around, stand back, look at how it was turning out and think. It was not just his seeing speech-control that he himself no longer controlled, but that may have helped. He would not be the first to discover that no longer looking down on things from a position of power gives you a more rounded view.

    Natalie is right that we neither should make it, nor would benefit from making it, hard for enemies to change their minds. As I said in the thread before

    I desire no worse punishment of Trevor than that he see the funny side of the situation he is now in. 🙂

    That restrained karma he merits in spades.

  • Phelps
    March 9, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    I thought it was the Trevor Phillips from GTA5. I was going to argue that he wasn’t racist because he hates all people equally, but then I realized it was another Trevor.

    This Trevor is ABSOLUTELY racist.

  • Snorri Godhi
    March 9, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    Everybody gets to be Hitler for 15 minutes.

  • Nullius in Verba
    March 9, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    “As a matter of policy and humanity, when someone starts to move in the right direction we should not rebuff them.”

    ‘Starts’? So far as I know, he’s been saying this sort of thing for a long time.

    http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/uk/4752804.stm

    As far as I can see, he believes (and has for more than a decade) in racial and religious non-discrimination, combined with integration, free speech, and tolerance. One of the original goals of the CRE was “To encourage greater integration and better relations between people from different ethnic groups.”

    The meaning and mission of the movement have drifted since then. It’s not that Trevor has “started to move”, it’s that he has *not* moved with the times, and is now out of fashion.

    While I don’t agree with much of the approach he espoused, it was less illiberal in its goals than most such schemes.

    As he says in his reply to the letter suspending him, the interesting question is ‘Why now?’ He’s been saying this stuff for a long time. It’s nothing new.

  • Mr Ed
    March 9, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    Did Genrickh Yagoda‘s staff at the People’s Commissariat for Post and Telegraphs note how he seemed rather contemplative about his former job and how he seemed to wonder if would all end well? Half a World, a good lifetime and many orders of magnitude removed from this situation, but a comparable one nonetheless.

    Feel not pity for Yagoda, nor indulge in whimsical reminiscences of the good old days before Yezhov and Beria, but just remember that the time for him to have stopped his plans was October 1917, not September 1936.

  • John Galt
    March 9, 2020 at 11:51 pm

    I thought it was the Trevor Phillips from GTA5.

    Trevor Phillips from GTAV has the advantage of being an equal opportunity racist. He hates everybody equally for any reasons which seem to apply at the time.

