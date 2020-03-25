“President Trump can’t do right by some critics no matter what he does. For three years he’s been denounced as a reckless authoritarian, and now he’s attacked for not being authoritarian enough by refusing to commandeer American industry. The truth is that private industry is responding to the coronavirus without command and control by the federal government.”
The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board. Unfortunately, no-one is likely to find a cure for Trump Derangement Syndrome this side of the heat death of the universe.
I have taken the liberty of adding this excellent comment by Ross Clark, in the Daily Telegraph today. He seems to be one of the saner voices out there:
The year 2020 has already brought many firsts: never before has the British population been confined to home, nor has a UK government previously offered to pay the wages of private sector staff. But here is another: it is the first time that Donald Trump has stood out as a rare voice of reason amid a cacophony of panic.
At any other time, and coming from anyone else’s mouth, the statement “We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself,” would hardly raise an eyebrow. It is surely a principle which ought to be baked into all government policy. But, no, it aroused instant condemnation from the President’s critics.
As for his hope that he could get the economy roaring again by Easter, it led to an eruption from senators who appear to be enjoying the global emergency, are who have no doubt sensed that coronavirus could be the black swan event that succeeds where impeachment failed.
Sure enough, Trump has not bathed himself in glory over coronavirus, foolishly calling it a ‘hoax’ at one point. But he is right to recognise that there is a balance to be struck between fighting the disease and maintaining a functioning economy. So far, much of the developed world has embarked on a course which pursues the former to the total exclusion of the latter.
Last week, our own government published a dossier of the modelling which has informed its policy on coronavirus. There was plenty of epidemiological evidence in there, yet not a single paper modelling the economic effects of a lockdown. It is merely assumed that what will almost certainly be a steeper decline in economic output than either the 2008/09 crisis or the Great Depression can be put right by oodles of public money, much of it printed by central banks.
I am sceptical: what is this crisis going to do to the entrepreneurial spirit of millions who invested time and their life savings to set up businesses only to find them forcibly closed by the government? It is going to take a long time to recover that.
The most foolish remark you hear made in these situations is “lives are too important for money”. As Trump quite rightly points out, unemployment will itself cost lives. So, too, will social isolation. There are 7.7 million Britons who live alone, many of them elderly. There will be a serious cost to life now that enforced confinement will reduce them to the point of invisibility.
In any other situation, the Left would be jumping up every five minutes to claim that poverty costs lives. How often have we heard this fanciful figure that Tory ‘austerity’ has cost 130,000 lives over the past decade? That is nothing compared with the toll we face from mass unemployment.
Philip Thomas, Professor of Risk Management at Bristol University, calculates – in a study which has yet to be peer-reviewed – that if a lockdown causes the economy to shrink by more than 6.4 percent then the recession will have cost more lives than coronavirus itself. I would say a 6.4 percent shrinkage in GDP is on the seriously optimistic side.
We don’t normally seem to have a problem balancing the needs of medicine with those of the economy. We could save lives by going into lockdown every winter – the US Centers for Disease Control estimates that seasonal flu kills between 300,000 and 650,000 people annually.
But we don’t because we know the economic havoc would be even worse. Covid-19 is a serious disease, and one to which we began this year with no resistance. But its most damaging effect has been to destroy our ability to make a trade-off between medicine and the economy.
Having the same answer for every question is simple and saves thinking.
The cure will be a Democrat President. And that President will be Andrew Cuomo, the only Democrat who can (and will) beat Trump.
Cuomo certainly seems keen on massive nationalisation, which goes down well it appears with a thicker sort of Blue State voter at the moment, and there are a lot of them. Whether he does beat Trump is up for debate.
What is certainly true and welcome to see is that Di Blasio, the NYC mayor, is every bit as terrible as London’s Khan.
Josh Bernstein has the measure of Mr Cuomo:
https://youtu.be/2iQBJmjyFbs
As he says in his intro: President Trump could cure cancer tomorrow and rescue kittens from a burning building and the left would still call him a piece of shit.
The Donald’s crime: governing whilst being Trump.
No, TDS will be cured when the next Republican President is elected and Trump will be compared favorably to him or her.
Cuomo isn’t an option. He’s not running.
And Fredo wouldn’t win if he did.
The arrogant bastard WOULD be a big hit in a worldwide “Win the opportunity to punch this cunt in the Face” contest however.
TDS will be cured on the same day envy no longer drives politics.
Never.
How do you bribe a president richer than any of the supplicants?
He refuses to be a puppet. Intolerable!
No, they’re not talking about Fredo but about Sonny.
Santino to you.
The Ross Clark piece excerpted above says
Even the website Snopes agrees that the above is a false accusation:
It’s somewhat amazing to me that one can hit the trifecta of Snopes, Factcheck, and Politifact debunking a calumny, and yet the lie remains in the background knowledge of even friendly media to re-appear in odd places like the article we’re discussing.
DOuglas2/Unknown (March 25, 2020 at 8:51 pm) anticipated me by 24 minutes. The claim that Trump called the virus a hoax is just another crude media lie. It is very revealing that an otherwise sensible and right-leaning UK commenter, writing in a right-leaning paper, nevertheless fell for it. It’s not the first time I’ve noticed that UK people who are sensible enough on UK politics, but are media dwellers rather than blogosphere dwellers, can be rather easily taken by the US left on points of detail, even as they see through its philosophy.
Have any US commenters noticed the same thing in reverse?
This whole idea that “lives are more important than money or convenience” is plainly wrong. Nobody actually believes this, though it is very satisfying and virtue signalling to say. We could save tens of thousands of lives if we build cars like tanks, and put speed restrictions into them so that they couldn’t go over five mph. That would save the 40,000 road deaths we have in the USA each year. We could also ban cigarettes and unhealthy foods. We could make everyone walk around in a hazmat suit so that they don’t spread germs.
All of these things would save lives, but everyone recognizes, even if they don’t admit it, is that these things are always a trade off. Everything has two sides to it and being excessively risk averse is just as dangerous as being cavalier. The FDA is the poster child for this. Their choice to deny access to drugs that were widely used elsewhere because it didn’t meet their gold standard of “safe and effective” meant that people died because they weren’t allowed to take the risk. Somewhere I while ago I did some research on this and documented about three million people who died in the US due to lack of access to drugs widely prescribed elsewhere in the past fifty years.
One example is a drug called tPA with is used to treat acute patients of ischemic stroke — one of the most common causes of death. I don’t remember the exact numbers but the FDA did not approve this drug for nearly a decade during which it was available in Europe and Japan, and during that time the lack of this drug has been calculated to have caused something like million deaths, plus enumerable others who suffered devastating morbidity as a result of the lack of access to this drug.
And it is instructive to understand how we got here. Really the foundation of the FDAs power lies in the matter of a drug called thalidomide. This anti nausea drug was widely approved but due to its usual bureaucratic bungling, the approval was delayed by the FDA. Unfortunately, in the meantime it quickly became apparent that it caused birth defects when taken during pregnancy (by an unfortunate coincidence of events, pregnant women often suffer from nausea, and so took it in disproportionate numbers.) The problem was actually discovered by the private medical sector and soon locked down, but not before tens of thousands of babies were born with horrible defects.
The FDA, who weren’t smart, just slow and ineffective, polished their halo in a “a stopped clock is right twice a day” kind of a way, and found they got a lot more praise for preventing disaster by banning rather than approving, opportunity cost is not something the FDA considers. And so we have now, the FDA, the hardest place to get a drug approved, and we are all dying because of it. That Trump managed to push the FDA to get trials of Covid related stuff going quickly is a testimony to his remarkable effectiveness. One could almost hear the disgruntled groan from the FDA officials as he pushed past their super glued level of inertia.
BTW, thalidomide is still widely prescribed as an anti-emetic and a few other uses, though not, generally speaking, to fecund females.
This amazes me too. Also, Trump didn’t claim that white supremacists were good people, and he didn’t say that he liked to grab women by the pussy. He didn’t even tell anyone to take fish tank cleaner to cure their coronavirus.
But all of those things and more are still routinely repeated as established, indisputable fact in most of our media organs every day.