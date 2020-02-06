Trump’s predictable triumph…

I have a question for readers who watch US politics more closely than I do these days: given how the process of impeaching a US President works & the nakedly political nature of the whole thing, in view of the cold hard number of Democrats vs. Republicans in the US Senate, what sequence of events did the architects of this venture to remove Trump see that would result in a different outcome?
How could this not have ended in a victory by Trump and vastly increase the chance of him getting re-elected? Anyone care to explain the Democrat gambit? I mean, they must have assumed they could successfully depose the duly elected POTUS when they started this ball rolling, so what am I missing?
I think you’re making an incorrect assumption: that the Democrats actually thought it through that much. In reality, they’ve been driven so insane by Trump’s apostasy (remember that he’s a billionaire Democrat from New York who had the gall to run as a Republican and beat the DNC-annointed billionaire Democrat from New York who was supposed to win) that they are entirely incapable of thinking rationally. They’ve been calling for his impeachment from the moment the popular vote was held, even before he was actually elected by the Electoral College, to say nothing of actually being inaugurated.
I wouldn’t be at all surprised if they just try again after his inevitable victory in the next election.
The Democrats used the impeachment process for a number of reasons. In no particular order…
One, to generate continuous negative media coverage, fueled by carefully placed leaks insinuating Trump’s guilt, to erode support among casual observers.
Two, use the investigative process to uncover potentially damaging opposition research for the upcoming election.
Three, provide a counter-narrative to Trump’s numerous successes in domestic and foreign policy.
Four, placate the most ardent anti-Trumpers in their party to whom they had promised impeachment for approximately three years.
Five, attempt to force Republican Representatives and Senators into (by their metric) politically tough votes.
Six, gin up outrage and fundraise from their base of support.
Seven, insulate themselves from potential criminal investigations into Ukraine (i.e. any investigation is a political payback and unwarranted). You get the idea.
In the end, with the Democrats, any allegation of wrongdoing they make is always a case of projection. They assume President Trump is guilty of the things they accuse him because they would have done those things if they were in his place.
The only rational explanation I can see is that they thought there were enough “Never Trumper” RINOs to vote with the Democrats. They managed 1.
It seems unreasonable to suppose the whole thing was orchestrated by the Donald to demonstrate the Democratic incompetence. As Iowa has shown, why bother? 🙂
Lionel Shriver said at a thing I was at a while back that she thought their aim might be to drag it out so that it was still underway during the campaign. If that’s correct, it wasn’t a crazy strategy, but it doesn’t seem to have gone according to plan…
And in this case, because they (or at least, Joe Biden) literally did do exactly what they accused Trump of.
With a few exceptions, they could not be so deluded as to think that impeachment would result in Trump’s removal: it was an effort to score political points and engage/motivate their base (much of which did not turn out for the 2016 election …).
It looks like it helped the Republicans as much as it helped themselves, and possibly more.
These people live in their own world. And they truly believe that, after Obama, they would have the reins of power forever. Because even a different Republican President would have at least been on board with their ‘ever larger government’ agenda and comfortable with letting the civil servants do what they wanted.
So when Trump got the nomination they freaked. When he got elected they lost their minds. All this was simply a reality check for them. Which they seem to be ignoring. But that’s Progressives for you. These people don’t live in this world.
Keep in mind that Pelosi didn’t want this. She was drug in by the new extremist mainstream of the DNC.
Perhaps it was a way to remove Biden as a contender by accusing Trump of doing what Biden did, to draw the spotlight onto him [Biden] and his son so he resigns under public pressure. Once Biden withdraws, the way is open for HRC to step in as the saviour of the democrats from the excess of Sanders. Or they were just utterly incompetent.
+1 @SB. They have it about right.
I don’t think they expected to actually remove him from office (not the adults anyway, the crazy loons probably did), but they did think they could dirty him up a lot and damage his chances toward re-election.
Following up Agamemnon’s comment, I’m starting to see the phrase, “the Corbynization of the Democratic Party” show up more and more often. Hyperbole? Yes. Kernel of truth to it? Yes.
the Corbynization of the Democratic Party”
Well you have the same issue of Leftist Jews cosying up to Anti-Semitic Muslim extremists, united (temporarily) in their hatred of whitey.
I agree Pelosi was pushed into it. She had a cr@p sandwich, but this is for what she signed up. Once the decision was made to impeach she had to go forward no matter how poor her chances. And while she had little chance of removal it was not zero chance. Her best strategy was to get it to the Senate and then delay the reckoning. If she had been able to get witnesses and call for more documents the trial could have been on for months. After endless bad press maybe some of Trump’s 2020 voters would reconsider, maybe more than Mitt could be peeled away. Several months stoppage of the Senate’s confirmation of new federal judges would itself be a huge win. Should another Supreme Court vacancy arise during a trial a divided Republican party would be unable to stop the trial confirm Trump’s pick.
It was two things:
1) Election nullification began the first day. Accuse, smear and damage so that the effective operation of the Executive is impossible. (They perhaps forgot that he who governs least, governs best.)
2) The eternal US trap of law and more law and then finding some error in defence that can be called crime. Kafka did all this some years ago.
There is a general problem with what I will call “the Left” in that they are transfixed by what they see as apostasy. It is a creed, a religion. They think themselves morally superior. And they are not, and now they begin to peek beneath the veil. The cognitive dissonance has certainly shredded Pelosi.
IMHO it was a combination of:
“Virtue” signalling, because their hardcore left base was demanding it:
(Hey if he’s really as evil as you say, why aren’t you doing everything humanly possible towards impeaching and removing him, even if success is not certain?)…
… and the profound visceral hatred of the man who dared to not only oppose but beat (even if by means of the Filthy cheating unfair Electoral College) It was Her Turn, by all that was Unholy…
…and one more element…
They want to try their best to harrass him into resigning, as a warning to all other potential future outsider candidates who might think they can come in and take over THEIR Swamp…
Try to Shame them, the whole Trump family, ….embarrass them, make their lives miserable and try to persuade them that they will be pariahs, lepers and outcasts to the ninth generation of their children’s children’s children…so no other “Other” person not born and bred to the DC Elite, will ever attempt such effrontery again. Silence any individual who might be foolhardy enough to think the Bureaucracy and the Intell Community and the rest of the DC Swamp would let them into their “Game.”
That is actually a pretty good bit of analysis, Knocko.
PdH: Thanks, but now that you have encouraged me I will not shut up.
“the nakedly political nature of the whole thing” is a great feature. The media, mandarin class, elected class, military and intelligence bureaucracy have all hated Trump and refused to accept the voter’s choice. Better to have a political impeachment option handy than have the mob resort to nullification or coup.
The best part is the political reckoning that may follow in November’s election. The Republicans are currently on a roll but have a sketchy history of seeking defeat. Remember Mitt was their standard bearer before Trump.
A Texan here. The impeachment was orchestrated by the Democrats for several purposes. Primarily, they absolutely had to have an impeachment before the elections to fulfill their vows to do so, which have been hanging fire since 2016. Next, it might have worked, who knows? And Pence was as dirty as Trump in this case, meaning he, too, could be removed from office, leaving Speaker Pelosi as President. That Trump and Pence were not at all dirty in reality did not factor into this, they were both impeachable under the ludicrous concept that exposing the corrupt practices of others is a violation of presidential duty. Finally, after the sham investigation in the House, asking the Senate to continue the investigation during the trial allowed blame to be placed on Republican Senators for the failure of impeachment – rather than on the inept Dems who created this debacle from whole cloth.
Not really before the next election at the end of this year. To remove him would require another ‘investigation’ by the House followed by another Senate trial.
Some things would have been greased with a Trump removal, but there would be others that would be digging their heels in to oppose an immediate second impeachment.
Had 2/3 of the Senate voted to impeach, it would have been interesting to watch the Democrats seethe as Trump won the election this November by an even bigger margin.
Giles: “their aim might be to drag it out so that it was still underway during the campaign” has a possible flaw as a strategy: it compels three of the five leading nominees on the Democratic side (Klobuchar, Sanders, and Warren) to spend a lot of hours sitting in the Senate for the impeachment proceedings rather than campaigning. Of course, you could assume that this was a cunning plan to kneecap Sanders and Warren, who may frighten away a lot of voters who might think “Oh, he doesn’t really mean that” when Biden proposes the same policies. But I don’t know if I’d credit the Democrats with that much cunning.
I would note, by the way, that if we’re talking about conflicts of interest as being an issue with Trump’s actions, what are we to say about those three Senators voting to convict? If they had any integrity they would have recused themselves rather than vote against a man they were running against. If they didn’t have to do that then there wasn’t anything wrong with Trump inquiring into Biden’s crimes either.
Pelosi didn’t want impeachment, and she fought it as long as she could. But the rank and file Democrat really, really wanted impeachment, and if she hadn’t gone ahead with it she would have lost her position in Congress.
They used impeachment hearings as an excuse to go on a fishing expedition into the Trump campaign and administration. There was always a chance they would find a smoking gun, so it wasn’t a completely stupid gamble. They can probably limit the damage, too, by accusing the Republicans of lock-step party line voting.
Being here on the ground in a deeply blue state, I doubt that the Democrats have correctly anticipated the results of their efforts.
The right-wing and libertarians I know (including myself) are energized and regard Trump as a much-needed fighter, even when they disagree with some of his policies. Their (and my) support for him is stronger than I have ever seen it before.
And the left-leaning folks I know are demoralized, not by the failure of the Democrats to remove Trump from office, but by the nakedly underhanded tactics they have employed, and by their childish, churlish, and blatantly dishonest statements and actions in pursuit of their vendetta. I know at least one man who loathes Trump but who was embarrassed into a bewildered silence by Pelosi’s tantrum at the end of the State of the Union address.
Predicting the future is a dangerous business, but if I was forced to place money down I would wager that we are going to see, in November, an electoral sweep on a par with the one you have recently witnessed on your side of the waters.