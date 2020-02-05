|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
Isn’t it time to tell our elites: “Enough!”
The battle for Brexit appears to have been won. The battle to save the internal combustion engine – and, more generally, to stop a regression to the eighteenth century – may be upon us.
– Schrodinger’s Dog
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Perhaps if they were given some sort of repetitive, insoluble task to occupy themselves the more normative population might be safe. Something akin to giving the jinn a hair to straighten, or even counting votes in Iowa might be enough to do the trick.
The Eighteenth Century was heavily dependent on coal, and upon charcoal made from burning all the trees.
To get zero carbon, you have to go a lot further back than that. Time of the Black Death perhaps? (14th)
Or maybe to the 7th Century?
Even the Romans were big carbon emitters: all those hypocausts! But no need for petrol or gas, plenty of slaves to do the work.
That’s a serious point BTW.
Slavery was abolished by the economics of energy supply, not wishfulthinking.
Remove the supply of economical energy, and a return to slavery is inevitable.
Though it will be called something else, to start with.
Can we have a politician willing to ban ‘bans’, and sack the useless drones whose jobs involve coming up with these proposals?
Tim,
I have a modest proposal…
How about we round up all the Greens and put them in hamster wheels to generate the juice for these electric cars. We can even have a little one for the Pippi Longstocking of Doom. It will be gruelling work and many will die but that’s where the Soylent Green has to come from isn’t it?
Much as I’d like to see them hamstering away, the “generate the juice” part of this gets to the heart of the real agenda. Because the idea isn’t to switch us all to electric cars; it’s to make sure we don’t have any cars. The power drain required to run all those future cars would be immense, and the greens have no intention of actually producing that power in the first place.
England was a society without serfdom, let alone slavery, under the first Queen Elizabeth, long before the industrial revolution. The industrial revolution occurred there, not elsewhere, because it was a more free society, not vice versa.
The industrial revolution gave the victorians the power to wage their long war against slavery elsewhere in the world. So Tim’s remark above is not exactly wrong – without ‘the economics of energy supply’ that powered the victorian age, their will to abolish it in places and cultures that had no desire to, and where it was still profitable to both the empire and the locals, would have lacked the power to achieve such an aim.
As regards ‘wishful thinking’, the movement to abolish slavery world-wide began where it did for the same reason the industrial revolution began there. If the UK had not become accustomed to being a free society at home, the evangelicals’ aspiration to abolish slavery more widely would not have occurred so strongly to them and would not have gained such wide support.
Gene,
You do appreciate where the term, “modest proposal” comes from?
Coal has been used in both Asia and Europe / Britain, for thousands of years.
High-“carbon” Romans?
The Romans invented concrete and used it in huge quantities everywhere they built stuff. Making cement from limestone requires a LOT of heat, so……….
They were also prodigious producers of all manner of metal products ALL of which require serious heat at least once in their production and in the fabrication of artifacts. Consider all the metals used in the weapons, armour and accoutrements of the Legions, just for starters.
All the tools required to build the roads and aqueducts that STILL stand today.
Kitchen cutlery?
Chains for the slaves?
Lead for the plumbing?
Then, on the other side of the planet, the Chinese were merrily engaging in sophisticated metal production and use in a similar time-frame, possibly starting a bit earlier.
There are not too many metals that occur naturally in exploitable quantities in their pure, un-oxidized form.
Eco-Nazis are a DEATH CULT. Ditto their enablers.