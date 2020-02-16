Down the slippery slope

I was in Ankara on December 23 last year, in the commercial centre of town in the middle of the day. I walked past a street with a number of cafe/restaurants. I realised I was hungry. I sat down at an outdoor table, looking away from the street. I ordered a sandwich. My sandwich came. It was mediocre, but satisfied the “I am hungry” problem. (This was slightly disappointing of me. Turkey is a country of terrific food, and one should plan one’s meals better than just going for the nearest food when one finds oneself hungry). I got out my phone and started reading a book on the Kindle app as I was having my lunch.
After an indeterminate period of time, I realised I was hearing a high pitched scream behind me. It was probably a woman, but I couldn’t be sure about that. I turned around. There was an almost literal phalanx of riot police, separating the public from what was going on. There was a police van on the other side of the riot police. The person who was screaming was somewhat violently pushed into the van. The rear doors of the van were then closed fairly violently. The van drove off. The riot police then dispersed. They looked like this was heavily rehearsed, and this was something they did every day.
There was no riot. There was no demonstration. I don’t know how this started, because I was looking in the opposite direction and I was distracted until I heard the screaming. This looked like a well planned operation to grab a particular person off the street. In broad daylight. In the middle of a busy city. So that people would notice.
When I saw that this was happening, I noticed that other people in the cafe were taking pictures with their phones. So I briefly stood up and took a picture with my phone. The police were looking in other directions. One day I will get myself into trouble doing things like this, but in this case, well, I think the police wanted to be noticed. By locals, at least. Maybe not foreigners such as myself.
A few days later, after visiting a few wonderful archaeological sites in parts of Turkey, I was on a bus travelling along the Turkish Black Sea coast from Trabzon to the Georgian city of Batumi. During this journey there were two stops at police checkpoints. At the first one, a police officer got on the bus and everyone was required to show ID. The Turkish people had bar codes on their ID cards scanned electronically by a reader being carried by the police officer. (I held out my passport – the policeman looked at it and nodded). At the second one our ID documents were taken off the bus and into the police checkpoint building, before being brought back on the bus.
When you book a train ticket in Turkey and you are Turkish, you don’t even need a ticket. You simply give your ID card number when booking the train, and when you board they scan the ID card and associate it with the booking.
Turkey tracks the internal movements of its citizens electronically. They do it like this if you catch a bus or train or plane. If you drive your own car, I suspect it is done with number plate recognition.
Turkey is a wonderful country full of magnificent things. I visit often. It is also a police state, and a very nasty one.
I enjoyed my trip to Turkey, but I felt some relief when I reached Georgia. A much freer country.
Thank you for this posting, but I think the terminology may be wrong, aren’t the Turkish travellers showing their loyalty cards, rather than ID cards? 😉
My first thought on reading this is imagining, if she were still PM or Home Secretary, Mrs May’s concerned nods as her officials explained how this scheme worked as she dreamed of introducing it here, wondering how quickly it could be implemented, and the standing ovation that would follow at the Conservative party conference. I am not certain that this spirit has been diminished by recent events. The older Georgians would remember the Soviet Internal Passport, and recognise the scheme immediately, and also the people disappearing off the street. (Note to self: Get some Georgian wine.)
And had we hoped that a camera in every pocket would be some form of check on police abusing their powers?
The last time I was in Turkey, in European Istanbul, when the Blairite Kemalists were still in charge, I had heard that Asiatic Turkey was very much a highly-policed State, justified by the PKK insurgency, and I heard of tourists in eastern Turkey (iirc historic ‘Armenia’) being woken in their hotels at night by police raids as routine. Perhaps the police practices are more refined and ubiquitous?
I was in Istanbul (“the european side”) in the early 1980’s during martial law – soldiers on every corner with wonderful WWII tommy guns, looking quite bored. I don’t think any of the Turks I lived with thought they were there for any nefarious purpose. Nowadays my Turkish friends are very closed lipped on the current state of security and I don’t push.
NB: there was a midnight curfew and while people took it seriously it was understood that as long as you were on your way home there was latitude. We did not push it.
-XC
Turkey was never a stable democracy. It was a place where, when democracy fell over, the military would launch a coup, set democracy back on its feet, and set it off to totter on for a while before it fell over again. This was far from being an ideal situation, or even a good one, but it was still better than the alternative.
Now we’re seeing the alternative it was better than.
Dear Samizdata Illuminatus
“You simply give your ID card number when booking the train, and when you board they scan the ID card and associate it with the booking.”
It will be so much simpler when the livestock are chipped and pinned in accordance with the Biblical handbook:
Rev 13:16-17
” And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”
Amen.
T. May for HomSec.
DP
That succinctly expresses my own understanding of the Kemalist history.
There are alternatives that would be even worse than this alternative – or would they? This post reminded me of Saddam’s street-killing programme in Iraq. At the start of 2003, one of the few more honest, less narrative-bound British journalists visited Iraq and interviewed a woman whom the Iraqi state served up to him to tell some prepared story of western atrocity. He then cleverly asked her not “Does the street-killing programme exist?” (that would have told her the regime was denying it outside Iraq) but “Do you approve of the street-killing programme?” She instantly assured us she did and told a horrible story of a woman she had seen decapitated by state operatives in one of her local streets not so long ago, assuring us “She was a bad woman” and etc. (Let those of us criticise who feel completely sure they would act differently while knowing that the dead woman was now past help and that saying or looking anything less than delighted about it meant a one-way ticket to Uday’s torture chamber.)
From her description, the street-killing of the other woman was pretty quick. One wonders what is now happening to the no-longer-seen woman whose scream Illuminatus briefly heard.