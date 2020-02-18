“A citizens’ assembly on climate is pointless”, writes Stephen Buranyi in the Guardian, “if the government won’t listen”.
Perhaps a better person than I am would not have split the quotation at precisely that point. But no one who uses the phrase the “real will of the people” has any call to complain about misrepresentation.
This is what Mr Buranyi says a “citizen’s assembly” is:
Its conceit is that it offers direct access to the real will of the people: 110 citizens – chosen to be representative of the British population – attend sessions where they are briefed by experts on the issue; they then come up with a set of policies to solve it.
“Conceit” indeed. Mr Buranyi’s complaint is that the elected government does not obey this body. I would complain if it did. I do not see why the very atypical 0.00016% of the UK population who agreed to participate in this Citizen’s Assembly lark have any better claim to mystically represent “the real will of the people” than 110 customers of your local Wetherspoons who turned up last Thursday for the Curry Club.
Google Translate :
Weaselspeak : “Real will of the people” = English : “Real will of ME !”
Weaselspeak : “Legislative intent” = English : “What I, the judge, prefer”
We have a word for that in our Yiddish-speaking regions, even when it’s only pidgin Yiddish: Chutzpah.
You folks take two words to convey the basic idea:
Barking mad.
Luv, J.-J.R.
(Not to be confused with a Prof. J.R.R. &c., who got all exercised about the Ring of Power. F’r’eaven’s sake, why? When we got 110 Experts to explain why the Perfesser was WronG? [sic] )
A citizens’ assembly is how you appoint a New People when you don’t like the one you have.
Actually, citizens’ assemblies could prove useful if they followed the Athenian precedent. But I doubt that is what they intend.
I objected in strong terms about the unrepresentative nature of the “assembly” to my MP.
I got this response, which I take to be supportive:
Thank you for your email highlighting your concerns about the climate assembly.
I can understand your concerns about this project. I have reservations about
citizens’ assemblies and whether they can be said to have any meaningful
representative quality.
Responsibility for climate change rest with the Department of Business, Energy
and Industrial Strategy. I have contacted them to pass on your concerns.
The lady in question was removed from ministerial office in the most recent “reshuffle”, so perhaps she was considered insufficiently “on message”.
That phrase would be chutzpah if its writer had a clue.
Long ago, when Natalie and I contributed to the Biased BBC blog in the especially target-rich Greg Dyke years, she occasionally posted about the BBC’s often-seen on-message experts versus the seldom-seen off-message ‘experts’. They say that those who vote decide nothing; those who count the votes decide everything. Similarly, experts will not advise this assembly; those who decide which experts are not merely ‘experts’ will advise this assembly – or would in the unlikely event that any participant in it would ever condescend even to hear an ‘expert’.
Announcing that the Brexit vote would just be bypassed by the old established assembly that is parliament did not work out too well for the LibDems recently. One may hope this new assembly’s self-proclaimed authority will be yet harder to sell outside the bubble.
The climate assembly is total BS. The carefully chosen experts browbeat the ‘ordinary people’, and then the ordinary people parrot what the experts think.
Dear Miss Solent
Every day every person in the country participates in a series of referenda on ‘climate change’, when they buy a skinny latte, a plane ticket, a pair of shoes or a tankful of petrol, numbering billions of votes. The votes are counted automatically and the results are a consistent multi-billion eff offs, to paraphrase Mr Frisby. Even the most hardened “climate warriors” vote against the climate according to their prescriptions for the plebs.
That’s the real will of the people in action.
@ David Bishop February 18, 2020 at 9:14 am
So glad it’s in safe hands.
DP
“’Conceit’ indeed.”
One might almost describe it as “fatal”.
But they are CHOSEN. And briefed by EXPERTS.
The very best sort of Masters.
I believe that we already saw the results of a ‘citizens’ assembly’ passing its judgement on the question of ‘climate change’ – at Canning Town Tube station, a few weeks ago.
And then, slightly-more-recently, in a General Election, when the whole body of the citizenry roundly rejected the two parties that put forward a manifesto position on ‘climate change’.
As DP so cogently notes, the citizens pass their collective judgement on the issue of climate change, every day. One is starting to suspect that the proponents of this approach don’t like what the citizens are saying about their particular obsession, and are trying desperately to find some different citizens whose opinions will be more to their liking.
llater,
llamas
‘… chosen to be representative of the British population – ‘
Or to be representative of those who chose them.
‘… briefed by experts on the issue…’
That would be ‘experts’ selected to make sure the citizens of the assembly are fed the correct propaganda to ensure they come to the correct conclusions.
There is no such thing as the ‘will of the People’, real or otherwise.
There can be no single opinion or desire that could represent the variety of opinions and desires of tens of millions of people.
If they are serious about what the People want to do about the climate change scam, put it to a referendum when all the evidence and data can be presented, analysed, explained and debated in public – something that has never happened. It has never happened because the case for climate doom is noticeably threadbare.
Seems to me that the will of the people was to jettison the EU. Time to take a little “will of the people” break and watch the fireworks.
“A citizens’ assembly on climate is pointless”.
Actually it sounds like just the think for a failing meme like CAGW, but for the citizenry as a whole…not so much.
In fairness, the old citizens’ assembly, the House of Commons, hasn’t been working too well of late (although it is better than it was), so if we are going to do this, let’s do it right and have Swiss style Direct Democracy. If MP’s are going to respect our votes they need to be removed from the equation.
How to run a citizens’ assembly:
1. First rig the whole thing so that it can only deliver your preferred result.
2. Choose your selection criteria so that your 110 members of the Elect doesn’t include BRExit supporters and other “off message” individuals.
3. Choose your “Experts” so that there is no genuine counter argument to your preferred result.
4. Roll the (loaded) dice.
5. Profit $$$
It’s nice when the correct message to send is a P45.
Just today i thought of a possible reform: 1-term limits. No MP can legally be re-elected. After all, if they are career politicians, they are not representative.
Of course that presupposed a presidential system, with direct election of the head of the executive branch.
???
You mean better than before the last election?
Some more direct democracy would be good, as the Brexit referendum goes to show; but in a country as large as the UK, i submit that there cannot be much of it.
I politely disagree Snorri.
The trick is to have the direct democracy used as a veto. If you get 100,000 signatures, you can hold a vote to kill a government Bill or similar legislation on a topic for ten years or some other number…..
No more really stupid law it gets killed…..