Two snapshots of our times

1) Eurogamer reports,
PC Specialist ad banned for perpetuating harmful gender stereotypes
An advert for a bespoke PC retailer was banned for perpetuating harmful gender stereotypes of women.
The TV ad, below, for UK retailer PC Specialist, begins with a computer exploding, then shows three men getting excited over using a PC Specialist PC for gaming, making music and coding.
The Advertising Standards Authority received eight complaints from people who said the ad perpetuated harmful gender stereotypes by depicting men in roles that were stereotypically male, and implied it was only men who were interested in technology and computers.
PC Specialist responded to the watchdog to say its customer base was 87.5 per cent male, aged between 15 and 35 years, and “their product, branding and service had been developed for and aimed at that target audience and the characters in the ad therefore represented a cross-section of the PC Specialist core customer base”.
Ten years ago the Advertising Standards Authority would have said something like, “We just want you to stop portraying women as laughably incompetent at computers until a man helps them. Surely that’s fair? After all, some women are great at computers.” At that time it must have seemed ridiculous to make a fuss about freedom of speech when faced with such a reasonable request. But when the beast is fed it grows stronger.
2) And from the BBC:
Sheffield students paid to tackle racist language on campus
A university is to hire 20 of its own students to challenge language on campus that could be seen as racist.
The University of Sheffield is to pay students to tackle so-called “microaggressions” – which it describes as “subtle but offensive comments”.
They will be trained to “lead healthy conversations” about preventing racism on campus and in student accommodation.
Vice-chancellor Koen Lamberts said the initiative wanted to “change the way people think about racism”.
The students will be paid £9.34 per hour as “race equality champions”, working between two and nine hours per week to tackle “microaggressions” in the university.
These are described as comments or actions which might be unintentional, but which can cause offence to a minority group.
It gives examples of what it means by microaggression – such as:
“Stop making everything a race issue” “Why are you searching for things to be offended about?” “Where are you really from?” “I don’t want to hear about your holiday to South Africa. It’s nowhere near where I’m from” “Being compared to black celebrities that I look nothing like”
Rather than being about controlling people’s speech, the university says it is “opening up a conversation”.
Judging from the first two examples, they are allowed to open the conversation but you are not allowed to close it.
Judging from the first two examples, they are allowed to punish criticism of themselves and their mission first and foremost. (If time and their attention span allows, they can also take down in evidence and use against you anything they can portray as critical of some PC-patronised group.)
Closing the circle – making it hate speech to criticise the hate speech laws – is the desired endgame of the PC.
“Judging from the first two examples, they are allowed to open the conversation but you are not allowed to close it.”
They don’t say anything about being *not allowed* to answer back. One might wonder if this is the first step towards bringing in such a rule, but as things stand this is just them exercising their free speech.
I gather the university got criticised for tolerating racism, so this is them “doing something about it” in as harmless a way as they can manage. Assuming we’re arguing for free speech, that implies we must also allow their free speech, which implies they can start a conversation about racism if they like. So it’s not a move anyone can logically complain about.
I notice one strange omission from the list of examples. They don’t say that it is unconscious racism to reply, “You’re calling stuff micro-aggressions because you’re paid to!” Presumably almost any remark against racism by anyone at Sheffield Uni can now rationally be replied to thus – unless the university publishes the names and photos of those it employs in this endeavour, in which case there may be a tendency in anyone they approach to remember neglected tasks or urgent appointments, or talk voluminously about the weather. Perhaps the omission will be rectified in the next version of their instructions. 🙂
It’s like the Crowds on Demand rent-a-mob: if you known, or even just suspect, that’s who they are, it limits their impact – unless of course you assume, as I think any Sheffield student talking to them would be wise to, that dissenting from them may well have consequences.
Would it be microaggressive of me to offer the observation that for members of minority groups who set great store by their group ‘heritage’ it seems distinctly odd to object to being asked ‘where are you really from?’ You as an individual may indeed have been born in Stratford-upon-Avon but if you wear your hair in cornrows it would seem vanishingly unlikely that many of the ancestors in your family tree would have been neighbours of William Shakespeare.
If it is a question of loose phrasing – i.e. that the person so asked perceives an accusative tone suggesting that the questioner has an issue with that person’s presence in that place – then perhaps we could also ask whether, as a conversation-starter, a less specific question along the lines of ‘What part of the world would your ancestors have considered their home?’ would similarly be deemed beyond the pale. (Ooops. ‘Pale’- is that still OK?)
Eurogamer were on the losing side of #GamerGate so… 😆
Tax payer funded informers who demonstrate loyalty to the approved orthodoxy sounds very KGB and not remotely free speech at all.
Hopefully students stop attending and cut funding to this “institution”.
And what kind of Creepy weirdos do they expect to take this job?
The “Advertising Standards Authority” SHOULD NOT EXIST.
None of these unelected government bodies with the power to order people about should exist – this is what Chief Justice Hewart was warning of all the way back in 1929 (“The New Despotism”) – unelected people with the power to make up their own laws (under vague “Enabling Acts” from Parliament)
Remember the questions of “Tony” Benn (a socialist) – “who elected you?” in this case NO ONE, “How do we get rid of you?” in this case WE CAN NOT, ordinary people can not get rid of the “great and the good” who make up such bodies (including the “Electoral Commission” – which is even more dangerous).
As for the University of Sheffield – politicians are so proud of expanding the number of students in “higher education” and so indifferent to the stranglehold that Marxist “Diversity” has in the education system.
A “conversation” is the last thing these Collectivists want – other than a “conversation” that is total-agreement with all their doctrines.
Any dissent from their “Diversity” Collectivist Totalitarianism is PUNISHED – that is their “conversation”.
In the United States a key change came under the Obama Administration (Barack Obama and his associates were masters at pushing the Frankfurt School agenda, by seemingly “little” moves) – when the universities were told that speech could make university an unpleasant experience for “minority” students (including women – why are actually the majority, not the minority) and, so, universities were encouraged to crush Freedom of Speech.
Of course, once universities (or anyone else) gets in the habit of censorship they carry on doing it – Barack Obama is gone, but his censorship policy carries on without any need for government encouragement any more.
Harry Miller (a former police officer and co-founder of Fair Cop) produced a very educational video : The Police Told Me To “Check My Thinking”.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YUuZMyqhUUk
It shows how a pressure group’s “guidelines” become UK Police “policy” and then are enforced as “unofficial law” (crime non-crime)
Does anyone know how far his FairCop group has got with its application for Judical Review?
I wonder how we will tell our DNA to “think correctly”.
* Two X chromosomes: you are a woman
* One Y and one X: you are male.
Or will biology and all medical science text books have to be rewritten?
The same people who complained of the ‘racism’ in the first place and so assisted the colluding administrators to offer them.
This playbook goes back to the late 60s and was satirised in “The History Man”. I quote the relevant verse from a good poetic summary of that book’s plot:
My bolding makes my point.
Nullius in Verba writes,
I do indeed wonder if it is the first step towards bringing in some sort of penalties for the other parties in the “conversation” if they either refuse to take part or respond in an unapproved manner. I wonder in the way that a country that sees the neighbouring hostile power mass its armies at the border wonders if maaaybe it would be a good idea to look to its defences.
The University of Sheffield is paying people to initiate these “conversations”. The university will at the very least require its employees to report back on what they did to earn their wage. Do you think it will accept, “Oh, I tried to start a chat about structural racism with some people but they didn’t seem interested, so I let the subject drop”?
“Really, the only logical response to the second example is for everyone not entirely in sympathy to speak as racistly, as sexistly – as objectionably – as possible.”
I would suggest instead that somebody starts a similar campaign starting conversations on Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Belief. If anyone uses language that disrespects or offends against other people’s Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Belief, then we employ someone to challenge them on it to a ‘healthy conversation’ about it.
Also, broaden the discussion to other cultures and groups. Point out that the laws on sexism and racism don’t take sides, so straight white males are also protected from offensive remarks and implications. Ask how many of the faculty are politically right-wing, and ask what they’re doing to address this lack of diversity. Philosophical beliefs are also potentially a protected category. And so on. They’re offering a debate, so use the opportunity. Educate them.
Kicking back doesn’t work very well, because that gives people the impression that you only disagree with their goals (who to kick) rather than their methods (kicking people). It also gives independent observers the impression that both sides are as bad as one another. “A plague on both your houses.” You have to defeat them on their methods first – only then can you hold a civilised debate about their goals.
“Or will biology and all medical science text books have to be rewritten?”
You’re waaay behind the times! They were all rewritten 30 years ago. See Chapter 8 of Matt Ridley’s book ‘The Red Queen’ published back in 1993, discussing the science done in the 1980s.
“I do indeed wonder if it is the first step towards bringing in some sort of penalties for the other parties in the “conversation” if they either refuse to take part or respond in an unapproved manner.”
I think that was what they were expected/intended to do by those criticising them. Instead they did this.
The curious thing is, if they had brought in the rules first, then this is what we would have recommended they do instead. We have free speech so that when one of these controversies about how society should be pops up, we can debate the pros and cons, understand the arguments and the evidence and people’s reasons and motivations, and maybe negotiate some sort of consensus. We don’t want anyone, from either side, telling us we can’t even discuss this. And maybe as a result of holding these ‘healthy conversations’, people may be able to learn about the arguments for free speech and freedom of belief. They won’t if you don’t ever talk about it; if you don’t ever allow them to talk about it.
Thus, this scheme looks like exactly what a free speech advocate would have come up with in response to the criticism about pervasive ‘racist microaggressions’. Debate, not shutting people up.
I’m with Natalie:
As I remarked above, this is an old playbook, much in use today. I find the naivety that would imagine an adversarial rather than collusive relationship between the accusers and the University that will now pay them hard to credit.
If anyone can get the University of Sheffield to pay for starting such conversations, then Nullius’ point is established. Until that happy day, replying (unpaid) by making the discussion about free speech is indeed one tactic. Using the payment issue to discredit the sincerity of the woke conversers is another. A third is replying “Well, if you truly thought that was a micro-aggression then I’m sure you’ll accept my micro-apology.” A fourth is being ‘racist’ in the sense of refusing the demand that you believe in or apologise for the ‘unconscious micro-aggression’ you’re accused of but do not agree you were guilty of.
The last seems the fastest way (for those brave enough) to discover whether these conversations are indeed consequence-free or, as Natalie suggests, the woke conversers will report back, and the names of the insufficiently woke will be noted, and so on. Time will tell.