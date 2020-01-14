Hollywood values

Yeah, it’s a soap opera, at least for us Americans. But what’s so fascinating about it, at least to me, is how the values of Hollywood, and one insecure, narcissistic American actress, have the power to shake the British throne. How threatening to denounce the Queen of England as a racist and a sexist is a thing that her grandchildren would do — and how it might work to manipulate her into doing their bidding. This reveals what real power looks like in the 21st century.
So writes Rod Dreher, piling on about Harry and Meghan (formerly of the UK Royal Family, so it appears at the time of writing). So much has been written and said that it is difficult to add much further. It is, however, interesting to note that one development in parts of the Web is how Harry is being used by “manosphere” commentators as an example of how not to behave and of the sort of mistakes men can make in selecting long-term relationships. There is, to give one case, a chap called Richard Cooper, based in Canada (I bet the Canadian taxpayers are delighted about having to look after Harry and Meghan’s security), and he has a site called Entrepreneurs in Cars. Another commentator who writes books about “red pill awareness” for men when it comes to women is Rollo Tomassi (this is his pen-name, and he’s a fan of the film LA Confidential, which is where the name comes from). Some of these men appear to be fans of evolutionary psychology, and make a big deal about the concept of hypergamy (the idea that women in their younger adult years look for “Alpha” males to have lots of hot sex with and switch to more tame “Beta” males as they reach the stage when they want to have babies, but still at times crave for the Alpha male, which is why they can quickly ditch a husband when they get bored, and are protected more than before by Western divorce laws, which tend to favour women in things such as custody of kids. As with all such notions, these are generalisations, and there are plainly exceptions). The take-away from all this is that Harry is very much now a Beta, having been a bit more of an Alpha male during his Army, helicopter-flying, dancing naked in Vegas, days. And as he becomes more Beta, and goes along with his wife’s social justice warrior views, and all the rest of this stuff, he loses his sense of self and assertiveness. Such men can lash out, or become addicted to various substances, or worse.
What interests me about the H&M case isn’t so much what it says about the pros and cons of a constitutional monarchy in this age (I am a supporter in the very limited sense), but more about what it says about the state of our culture. And as we classical liberals/libertarians need to remember, political ideas don’t operate in a vacuum. A culture that puts a premium on victimhood, that makes excuses, etc, is toxic for liberty and autonomy. In a different context, the desire of this young couple for “financial independence” would be congruent with a libertarian outlook if they weren’t also desiring to make use of an institution like the Royal family.
I actually feel some sympathy for Harry, in particular. He had no choice to be born a royal, and I for one don’t criticise him for wanting to get out of the limelight, so long as he does not try to play both sides of this situation.
One thing that strikes me is that Harry doesn’t seem, as far as I can see, to have any close male buddies that he can hang out with, for example. He has a brother (from whom he appears to be distant these days), but where are the mates, the guys he can fish with, drink beer with, play sports with and so on? Every man, no matter how happily married, needs to have such a network of pals. One thing I pride myself on is that I haven’t allowed my circle of friends to collapse after getting hitched. Social media is not a substitute. In Harry’s case, he was in the Army, and he went through the banter, teasing and discomforts of being a soldier. I cannot help but think that things went downhill for him when he left the Army.
Richard Cooper’s video is of great practical interest to hetero-men who are still un-hitched, because of the concept of red flags. I must investigate it further.
Right from the start, however, anyone could see 3 red flags:
* she is an American celebrity;
* she is an American feminist;
* she is divorced.
Apologies to divorced ladies: that flag is perhaps not as bright-red as the others. Certainly not all marriages to divorced women are doomed to failure — but a man must coldly take into account his rational chances of success.
Referencing his lack of male friends, someone like Meghan will actively work to isolate her husband from his former friends. This is for control purposes. She will then choose which male friends are acceptable to her, because they know not to ever take Harry’s side and will reliably report back to her if he steps out of line when she’s not present.
Snorri, as far as getting married to a divorced woman, you need to get a third party’s opinion of the cause of divorce. If violence or other abuse on the husband’s part is involved, it shouldn’t be an issue. If she just felt bored or was planning on upgrading her partner because she “deserved better”, BIG Red Flag.
Frankly, once Meghan has achieved her desired Celebrity/Woke/Media Status, she won’t need old Harry anymore as a fashion accessory and will oh-so-regretfully and publicly divorce him for maximum sympathy and media coverage. I give them 3 years.
I am a constitutional monarchist, but Harry and Megan bore me to the point of republicanism.
They can fuck off poor for all I care.
Queeny should show some fucking backbone for once.
If you want male friends, try not being a whipped little bit*h
George:
Agreed and amplified: any man needs a third party’s opinion on whether he is delusional about his prospective wife, whether divorced or not. And the same applies to women, i suppose.
On this, i must disagree: if a woman married an abusive man, then you must wonder what was wrong with her, and whether it is still an issue.
You might think, of course, that you will be able to deal with the issue; and perhaps you are right. But at least you should recognize the issue.
On this, there can be no disagreement.
“Every man, no matter how happily married, needs to have such a network of pals.”
Quibble: as one who is fortunate enough to be in a 36+ year “soul mate” marriage, much more strongly bonded to my wife than to any male friends, I take this more generally, that any male who has a network of pals ought not be forcibly isolated from them by marriage. Finding the partner of your dreams will doubtless cause a reassessment and rearrangement of one’s priorities, possibly to the natural reduction of the average time spent with male pals. Trouble arises only when that reduction is forced in some respect, in this case perhaps by an overbearing personality dictating terms of endearment to a weaker personality. As others here have, I too wonder how long that weakness will persist.
I don’t have an opinion on the monarchy, not having one over here, but I feel somewhat embarrassed for HRH. She’s been a fixed point over there my entire life. Pretty sure she doesn’t need this drama as we near the close of her reign.
“A culture that puts a premium on victimhood, that makes excuses, etc, is toxic for liberty and autonomy.”
Victimhood is a tactic for unrestricted power.
The part that stuck in my craw was the whole “working toward being financially independent” bit. Good god, she was a star actress in a massively popular TV show, and he is a royal prince who inherited ten million quid twice — once from his mother and once from his great grand mother. All that and he is still functionally the equivalent of living in his mommy’s basement?
There is no doubt the dude had balls, he insisted that he go on active duty as a tank commander in a hot war zone, despite the fact that he would be a major target and the fact that he had a perfectly good excuse not to go. Much as his Uncle Andrew did. My god, what has happened to the guy that his goolies have shrunk back up into his body? Army guys usually have a great group of friends — their old army buddies. I imagine they are embarrassed for him.
The whole thing is so un-British. If they want to live their lives that way, then more power to them. Go do it. But why make all this fuss? Why embarrass your whole family?
FWIW, I really liked Markle when she joined the firm. I thought she’d be a great addition, and provide a fun contrast to the rather stiff Catherine, much as Harry was a fun contrast to his rather stiff brother. But my god what a pair of whiny, entitled complainers. And what disingenuous crap to play the race card.
Yep, letting a feminist woman of colour marry on into the Royal proves they are all racist.
Can’t be they find narcissistic actress only temporarily bearable…..
0 for two on good outcomes from marrying Yank divorcees…… Now it’s a tradition.
Quite what Harry saw in Ms Markle is difficult to assess, he had after all the sort of cachet that would tempt most eligible females. However he made his choice and must live with it, or, that is, until she decides he is no longer useful to her. That aside, what annoys me, and that is the case, arises from the obvious lack of respect he has shown to the Queen. After all this stepping back could have been done quietly, a gradual process instead of trumpeting it for the whole world to see. Disappointing is not the word for this attitude, and as for the contemporary mantra where racism is alleged as some sort of justification, well that is far from from it. The expectation would have been that they are adults and could cope, although as we know all too well the need to be seen as a victim is overwhelming, especially for anyone who has even a hint of being none white. As for Harry, one has to ask what is he getting out of this marriage? He looks miserable, and her continually touching him as if to guide him as if he is an incompetent is downright creepy. Harry has become isolated, it will erode his inner self and in time destroy him as it has done other men before him whose wives have manipulated the instinctive traits in men that see them sacrifice all for their own family. It is all rather sad.
It is not really about “Hollywood” – accusations of “racism” and “sexism” (and “homophobia”, “Islamophobia”, “transphobia” and so on) are the standard doctrines of the education system (the schools and the universities) – and this is true in most Western nations (Germany, France, Italy Spain – where ever) not just Britain and the United States.
The schools and universities teach these doctrines (derived from the Frankfurt School of Marxism and French Post Modernism – which is formally different, but has the same agenda of destroying “capitalism” on grounds of “exploitation” and “oppression”).
The refusal to openly admit that these doctrines (“anti….” in the name of “diversity” or whatever) have a Marxist agenda is the root of the problem. The temptation is to say “well I will go along with all this – because I am not a bigot” which fails to understand that, to the modern education system and the media it creates, we are ALL “bigots” – simply by being born what we are.
“I want a quiet life – I will just go along with all this” does-not-work as the demands just become more and more extreme if one keeps giving in to the demands.
“Unless you do X you are an ….ist and are guilty of a phobia”.
The correct response to this is to say “shove your Frankfurt School of Marxism doctrines where the sun does not shine”.
There is not such thing as “Political Correctness gone mad” – as “Political Correctness” is Marxism (although the modern mutated sort of Marxism – it still has the same agenda of destroying the “capitalist” West) it can not “go mad” as it is mad to start with – and it is nothing to do with it being “taken to an extreme” as it is extreme in its very essence.
“We must spend more money on education”.
“Why are the young so left wing these days?”
People who come out with both these statements, i.e. do not understand what is being taught in the schools and universities (or think what they teach does not matter), drive me to despair.
Divorce LAWS don’t favour women, or men either, in matters of custody or anything else. They are carefully written to be entirely neutral.
The people who administer those laws, and the culture in which we all live, may be different. And the nature of men in the aggregate may help explain what appear to be disproportionate outcomes.
But it’s not the laws themselves, any more than laws about pay favour men.
What this whole thing highlights is the problem of “What to do with the spare(s) when the heir to the throne has secured his line by having multiple children?”.
Under primogeniture (which no longer applies to the UK throne) it could aptly be described as “The Prince Andrew problem”. Given that the problems of Prince Andrew have been resolved by stripping him of his duties the problem has now passed onto the next generation (i.e. “The Prince Harry problem”).
The biggest problem here though is “Too many pigs for the tits”.
Maybe if we didn’t give airs, graces and highfalutin titles to the sundry nth suns and daughters of the monarch they could work for a living rather than being welfare dependants for the monarchy, paid for by the taxpayer.
If Beatrice and Eugenie weren’t “princesses” (what does that mean anyway nowadays), then who would care who they married or what they did?
Up to a point I agree. But some “spares” are a good idea. You never know when a tyre bursts and you need to fit a new one, so to speak. It’s also helpful to spread some duties around as folk get into old age. But that’s not Meghan’s thing: duty is a bit old fashioned and even a bit oppressive.
It is anomalous for me to be interested in celebrity gossip, but i really think that there are lessons to be learned here, though they have little or nothing to do with politics.
Here is another video of interest, and please note that this is from a woman.
Of special interest to me was the bit about Meghan’s ‘narcissistic smirk’ (beginning at about 3:25). I was blind to it: I thought that one could trust somebody with a smile like that. At least, before finding out that she is an American feminist.
So, i learned something i didn’t know about human nature.
@ Frazer Orr …
“All that and he is still functionally the equivalent of living in his mommy’s basement?
It is a simple explanation. The British Royal family is, in fact, INDIAN
In reply to Paul Marks (January 15, 2020 at 9:34 am)
I don’t know about the present, but in my time, Frankfurt Marxism was virtually absent from Italian schools. Teachers did not hide their politics, but their politics were far from uniform. Fascism, Christian Democracy, and communism (Leninism) were all represented. In fact, my estimate is that there were more fascists than commies amongst Italian school-teachers. Which fits in with the last few pages of chapter 8 of The Road to Serfdom, about public-sector workers supporting fascism/nazism in reaction to the working class supporting socialism/communism.
My view is that 5 heresies of orthodox Marxism are of most historical interest:
Leninism;
social democracy;
Italian fascism;
German nazism;
Frankfurt Marxism (aka PC fascism).
At least the last 3 seem to have been supported enthusiastically by public-sector workers.
The first 2 as well, in some times and places.
Tell that to the numerous dads that have been subject to “parental alienation” by cupcake. Sure, I get the point that it is not the law that is wrong, but the administration, but that doesn’t really help, does it?
Think what women who want a marriage will have to offer to be worth the risk?
Given men are turning away from entering a marriage seems to be a growing trend, female behaviour in aggregate will end up being more constrained than ever…..
Not advocating endless war between the sexes, just watching the inevitable response to uneven application of divorce law.
I am happily married, but there seems to be a lot of lonely cat women wandering about my age cohort..
You sure about that? Because I see no obvious sign of that happening thus far, at least in the under 30’s age group. In the over 30’s age group there is a lot of regret and anger, but no obvious signs of changing behaviour.
However, this is not my problem. As the Poles say “Nie mój cyrk, nie moje małpy” (Trans: “Not my circus, not my monkey’s”)
No, Western divorce laws favor the kids in such matters.
The whole “What is in the best interests of the child” is just a legal fiction. The reality is that the mother is granted SOLE custody in the vast majority of cases, regardless of representations by the father or the expressed wishes of the children, the only exception being serious alcohol/drugs dependency, neglect or abuse.
If they genuinely wanted to do what is in the best interests of the child then the rule would be 50/50 shared parenting unless distance / work commitments make it impossible.
Don’t piss on my back and tell me that it’s raining.