For a brief moment, my heart leapt with joy…

A few days after the recent election, whilst walking down the street near Chelsea & Westminster Hospital, I noticed this sticker & my heart leapt with joy. With enormous regret, I had just voted Tory as I live in what was the most marginal Labour seat in the UK (20 vote Labour majority), and it did indeed turn blue by a narrow margin (150 vote Tory majority). Suddenly I did not feel so bad about voting ‘Conservative’.
But upon closer examination, I realised that far from being a Conservative sticker, it was without doubt propaganda designed to produce the opposite reaction to the one I experienced. Not hard to understand the thinking, as to people who produced this sticker, it was inconceivable that anyone actually wanted to see the NHS privatised. Indeed, I do not either, I want to see it abolished completely, but I would settle for genuine privatisation 😉
I’d prefer privatization… especially if the proceeds are used to pay off some of the public debt.
But i suppose that the line about abolishing the NHS altogether was not meant seriously.
What was the margin in the most marginal Tory seat?
From what I understand about the efficiency of the NHS privatization is functionally abolition.
Slowly and inevitably our overfunded, overmanned and increasingly inefficient health service will increase its use of private facilities, resources and services. This development was berated below (Jan 8th, a quote from Jessica Arnold, who is described as “associate director of primary care for NHS Bromley clinical commissioning group”).
This will not be the complete reorganisation the author and many others including myself would prefer (I assume that is what “genuine privatisation” refers to), but it might be a start.
Yes, but no.
There are, obviously, many more sensible health systems around the world than the NHS, which do not suffer from the religious dogma of “free at the point of use.”
Nevertheless, because the need for health care is very unequally distributed, and because ill health is correlated with poverty, nothing seriously resembling a free market health system is likely to work to the satisaction of more than about 5% of voters. Consequently, in this galaxy, the state is always going to have its muddy foot right in the works. Insurance is part of any sensible solution, but it is far from a panacea, what with agency problems, and pre-existing conditions, some of which date from fertilisation. We could do a lot better than the NHS, but a free market in health care is never going to fly.
On the other hand, that other great bulwark of socialist welfarism – state education – is perfect for privatisation. There’s nothing at all about the technology or logistics of schooling (or education generally) that requires state provision, and only about 20% of parents need a subsidy. There are no serious economies of scale – no doubt a school corporation running 20 schools may have some scale advantages over a single school, but there’s no reason to believe that running a thousand schools gives you any advantage over running fifty. As for modern technology, e-lessons and so on, there are no barriers to entry at all.
Even if you don’t want to privatise school finance, privatising the actual provision of schooling should be a doddle with voucers. And with vouchers you can privatise bit by bit, without having to go nuclear.
If you want to privatise something, forget about health. Do schools.
E-learning doesn’t work. Humans need the human touch, even as adults. A very conscientious adult can make it work, sometimes.
The chance children will work when not directly attended is close to zero.
We’ve had distance learning via correspondence schools for ages. They don’t work very well, even if the parents are invested.
The dreams of distance learning taking over will remain that — dreams.
An that the ideal that computer programs will be able to replicate human teaching in the next couple of decades is hopelessly optimistic. Even Maths teaching is proving intractable.
But surely the NHS was “privatised” from the start? Are doctors not self employed, rather than employees? Is this not “contracting out”?
Doctors have a contract with the NHS, so that really not mean the NHS is ‘privatised’.
Frequently the Continential system, particually the French system is held up as THE model of ‘how things should be done’.
Yet, on the chyron of yesterdays pablum television news:- “Protests over working conditions at French hospitals have intensified after 1,200 medical staff threatened to quit their administrative duties in an attempt to force the government back to the negotiating table.”
Not everything is rosie in the fifth Republic.
PdH: “Doctors have a contract with the NHS, so that really not mean the NHS is ‘privatised’”
The general practitioner service is largely and has been since the NHS was instituted. GPs knew what their own self interest was at the time, and they are still pretty shrewd now.
Any health system requires thinking about who:
1. Pays
2. Regulates
3. Delivers
The beef with the NHS is all about 3 and its Stalinist monopoly uselessness. Private delivery via a competitive market is clearly going to give much better value for money. The religion aspect of the NHS is mostly around 1 (free at point of use principle). I’d like to see the NHS become a thing that controls payment and regulation but doesn’t actually deliver medical outcomes.
Will return to the increased use of private services it practiced before Blair (see this discussion, specifically point (1), paragraph two) and then perhaps increase further.
+1 as the more productive place to start (a) in general, and (b) given the current government’s manifesto.
I think that’s a sizeable underestimate – especially once we have ‘done schools’. 🙂
Swiss health care providers are wholly private. The government requires health insurance and taxes it (not very much) and the sum raised by that tax funds emergency and other treatment for those who cannot pay. Each of the 7000-or-so Swiss communes is aware that it will pick up the tab from this fund for aliens who cannot pay, so, to protect their own indigent, are swift to check that foreign residents are insured or can otherwise fund their health care – and have a generally stern attitude towards any immigrants who cannot meet this requirement.
In some ways (not in others), the Swiss system is less private than the US before Obamacare, but it might be a goal on the horizon for evolving the NHS. In the UK, the task of converting dependent voters to insured voters is not IMHO impossible but Lee is right that school vouchers are far easier.
Assuming Perry is right, and those stickers are black propaganda against the Tories (whose election speeches about the NHS must have annoyed “only safe with us” Labour speakers), then a quite separate issue is how one fights such black propaganda.
And a separate issue again is how one speaks of “black propaganda” in the US. In the country where one cannot ask for black coffee without clarifying, the expression “black propaganda” is presumably wide open to being misunderstood. Obviously it’s a form of fake news, but it’s a very specific form and merits a specific term. What is the American English for “black propaganda” (and for “grey propaganda” and “white propaganda”)?
Do I recall Jeremy saying that if Boris won the Americans would buy up the NHS? Just thought I’d tell you that we have all the packing crates assembled and we’ll be over shortly. 🙂