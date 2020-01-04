Five, six, seven, eight, who do we assassinate?

Please try not to get arrested, but in the shadow of the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, might it not be interesting to have a discussion about the rights and wrongs of assassination?
Most states, most of the time, follow a rough convention that important government employees – heads of state, government ministers, top brass et cetera – of State A do not assassinate their counterparts in State B, however wicked those counterparts may be. President Trump has shown himself indifferent to that convention. He could be praised for his courage (including personal courage: his own risk of being assassinated has obviously gone up) or damned for his disregard of the evil consequences that are likely to fall on others. In a world where national leaders target each other, wars are more likely.
Or are they? Did the fact that men like Soleimani could kill minor employees of other governments, not to mention civilians, without much personal risk, actually smooth the path to war? It does seem unjust that those steeped in guilt are sacrosanct while relatively innocent spear-carriers are acceptable targets.
Here is another question for us and anyone watching us to ponder. Many people have argued strongly over the last few hours that President Trump was right to break the convention of the immunity from assassination of senior state employees. But I have heard no one argue against the convention that only senior state employees can order assassinations.
Rogue regimes don’t play by the rules.
Best their senior folk fear their deaths if they pick a fight.
Ours too!
If the leaders think they might die, they are slower to pick a fight.
I’m not sure the convention to not assassinate leaders applies during war time: Hitler was keen to kill Churchill, and vice versa.
Soleimani was overseeing military operations in another country. He was effectively at war then.
It is true that Iran might escalate, but I doubt it.
Firstly, they are already quite happy to do such things (the White House was an original 911 target, albeit not Iranian nutters). Given their bombing of Saudi oil, their fingers in the Iraqi, Syrian and Lebanese conflicts and their internal repression at home, how could the Mullahs escalate?
Secondly, decapitating democratic leaders doesn’t have anything like the same effect — the likes of Soleimani running the show for 30 years doesn’t happen. Someone just steps in without much of an internal power struggle in the West, because power isn’t personal. Yes, the President has a lot of power, but his term is only 8 years maximum.
Thirdly, if they do successfully assassinate a senior US figure, then their enemies will be only more firmly resolved to get rid of the Mullahs. Who would want an enemy on their border that is going to do that? The Saudis are itching to do it anyway. Likewise the Israelis. Meanwhile the Iranians have zero friends, having an ability matched only by Russia of managing to piss off all their neighbours.
Let’s be fair here – the rest of American government hasn’t abided by that convention *at least* since 1986 and Reagan’s attempt to assassinate Qaddafi.
Of course, like Bush’s ‘pre-emptive defense’ and the outcry when India used the same excuse, its one rule for us and a different rule for the rest of you.
In any case, Soleimani was in Iraq -not Iran-, coordinating attacks on our embassy. That made him fair game. If killing him had required killing him in Iran that might have been different, maybe, but him being in Iraq at the time made the matter an absolute no-brainer.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Now, I’ve an idea: remove the sanctions on Iran by removing their origin: Iran’s nuclear weapons project. Bomb Natanz, Fordow, and the other facilities, to smithereens. Use small-yield nukes if need be — I won’t mind, just leave them with nothing, then drop the sanctions.
And if they insist on military aggression anyways? Then revisit whether assassinating their leadership in Iran proper is ok — we might decide that it is!
It’s the “try not to get arrested” part that bothers me most.
@Chester: the U.S. assassinated Yamamoto during WWII.
Leadership assassinations during WWII were very difficult to pull off with the technology of the day, but Yamamoto was traveling by airplane, and Ultra had the info, so taking out that plane was easy enough to do. That assassination almost certainly did not hasten the end of the war, but then, maybe it did — how would one prove such a contention?
So if we’re looking for precedents, there’s one. I’m sure there’s others, no others as notable come to mind from the 20th or 21st centuries.
It depends somewhat on whether the ‘war on terrorism’ is technically a war. If so, the laws of war allow the killing of combatants, which may certainly include leaders directly involved in directing military operations – although it forbids doing so by treacherous or perfidious means (e.g. pretending to be a non-combatant). No problem there. And counter-terrorist conflict is firmly in the grey area on the edge of the laws of war.
In peacetime, there is the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons. It’s somewhat murky whether a military commander engaged in organising terrorist atrocities against another state counts is a protected person under the UN convention. As head of an outfit the US has declared to be a terrorist organisation, I think it would be pretty hard for Iran to argue that case without having its own activities abroad coming under legal scrutiny. And it’s not like the Iranians obey international law on conflict, anyway, and there are (or at least used to be) provisions in the treaties that they only protected you if you obeyed them youself. But ‘tu quoque’ isn’t a good argument for the US either.
There is also Article 51 of the UN Treaty which forbids international conflict, except in carrying out a UN military resolution or in self-defence when a nation is attacked. Given the prominence of ‘self defence’ in the official commentary, this appears to be the legal line the American government are taking. The Iranians were in the process of attacking the US, and this was an act of self-defence to stop that attack.
And we probably ought to mention Executive Order 12333, although it probably doesn’t apply in this case. It wasn’t a ‘political’ assassination, but a military/defensive one. And as an executive order, the President can make exceptions anyway.
But ultimately, it comes down to the international political public opinion. It’s noticeable that none of the other governments are criticising the legality – only the wisdom, given the potential for destabilisation. I think most other governments are quietly in agreement, and indeed breathing a sigh of relief that the bugger’s gone, although of course they’re not going to admit that. (They obviously don’t want to be targeted as part of the Iranian revenge.) That’s rather different to the Iraq war, where the coalition’s legal justification for war was rather clearer, but the opposition to it a lot louder and more explicit. In pure military power terms, of course, the US can do whatever the hell it likes. The constraint on its operations has always been purely political.
And politically, it appears Trump is going to get away with it. He still has to deal with however the Iranians are going to respond. But it appears both the domestic and international community are going to limit themselves to some loud ‘tut-tutting’.
The Islamic Republic of Iran regime has been waging war on the West for decades – and this particular enemy commander had ordered the deaths of hundreds of Americans and vast numbers of other people.
The IRI regime is also savagely repressing the Iranian people (it killed thousands last year alone) and is a puppet of Russia and China.
Most of the Iranian oil money ends up either with Russia or (even more) with the vicious Chinese dictatorship (the People’s Republic of China regime may have utterly betrayed the economic socialism of Mao – but they retain his hatred of liberty and his hatred of the West, the PRC regime is determined to destroy the Wet) – with what is left of the money over going to the supposed enemy of of IRI, the Turkish regime.
I have no time whatever for people (including libertarians) who have a problem deciding whose side they are on – the side of IRI regime, or the side of the President of the United States, and YES (whether people like him or not), Commander in Chief of the West – Donald Trump.
This reminds me of the entry of the United States into First World War – repeated German attacks, many (not one – many) American ships sunk, German terrorist attack in the United States itself (there have been IRI terrorist attacks as far as Argentina) and still fools (and worse than fools) talk about the “pretext” for war in 1917, just as they claimed that the telegram from the German government to the Mexicans was a forgery even after Mr Zimmerman (the same man who supported sending “Lenin” into Russia) admitted it was real and that he had sent it.
Sure, but Operation Vengeance was a deliberate, intelligence led, military operation to take out the man that was probably most culpable in the cowardly attack on Pearl Harbour. If there is any dictionary definition of a “legitimate target” (especially during war) the assassination of Yamamoto was probably it.
It is actually unclear whether the pilots who killed Yamamoto even knew who they were attacking (to avoid the information getting into Japanese hands if they were captured). By targeting the plane in the air they also excluded civilian casualties, since all the dead were Japanese military personnel.
As for Soleimani? He was culpable for many atrocities of the Iranian regime, not just the embassy attack. If the Americans felt they were justified in taking him out, then I certainly won’t lose any sleep over it.
My only concern is that foreign adventures abroad are often an excuse to cover up domestic problems at home. I hope the Trump is just reacting appropriately to events in the middle east, not trying to distract from his problems at home.
Paul,
Zimmerman confessed to it??!!
I read Barbara Tuchman’s book a hundred years ago, in the days when I still believed that most authoritative works really were.
Then 20 years or so later I discovered it was all wrong, and the alleged telegram never existed.
In the last couple of decades I’ve seen some people saying that there was indeed such a telegram after all; but I haven’t seen anything saying Mr Z had copped to it.
Thanks a bunch. Now I’ve gotta go get all dusty in the musty old cyberstacks again. Hmph. And what I want is supper!
A.k.a., Thanks for the info. 🙂
This killing of an enemy commander is much the same as the killing of Heydrich during World War II – H. was not an orthodox military commander, he was head of the S.D. (a force, in some ways, similar to the force this enemy commander was in charge of).
Those who are against the West in the struggle with IRI regime (and Putin and most-of-all the People’s Republic of China regime) are really against the United States in relation to BOTH World Wars – not just the First World War. The Rothbardians are quite open about blaming the West for the 2nd World War and for the Cold War as well.
Yes Julie – he confessed, but did not stop the death-to-America crowd (who falsely call themselves patriots and supporters of liberty).
Check out the handful of Senators and members of the House of Representatives who voted AGAINST war in 1917 – they were mostly so rabidly collectivist that they made President Wilson look free market by comparison, and they were mostly more (more – not less) racist than him as well.
It is what the Rothbardians always do – they concentrate on the sins of the United States and ignore (indeed cover up) the greater sins of the enemy. This leads to them to support the Confederacy in the Civil War – it was all about trade policy, not slavery – they actually come out with that.
There was one lady who voted against war in 1917 – the lady was still around in 1941 and argued that a stern letter of protest be sent to the Imperial Japanese Government concerning the Pearl Harbour “incident”.
More than 40 years of the Islamic Republic of Iran shouting (indeed screaming) DEATH TO AMERICA – and some people still have not got the message.
“They are just interested in the Middle East” is the last line of the “Why Die For Danzig” brigade – they ignore that the IRI regime is behind terrorist attack all over the world (as far from the Middle East as Argentina).
I would have some sympathy for the Iranian regime if they were representative of the views of their own people (they don’t / aren’t) or if the standard of living / freedom of the average Iranian had improved in the 40 years since the Iranian Revolution (it hasn’t)
Not that what was done before under the Shah’s regime was substantially better, but they just seem to have changed the roles of who was being persecuted / tortured / executed and for what reason. Which is not exactly progress, is it? Even by the standards of the Middle East.
So, yes. I think Iran and the USA have a legitimate beef with each other and since they seem unable to resolve it politically or diplomatically then maybe a bit of Iranian regime change is in order.
After all, the current Iranian regime doesn’t seem to be working for the people of Iran, so maybe a nudge here and some support for a popular uprising there (i.e. what the CIA used to do back during the Cold War) would be just the thing.
Better to have a corrupt democracy like they have in Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan et al than the current rabid dog of an “Islamic Republic”.
Yes, Paul. The Rothbardians are quite tiresome about the-U.S.-is-always-wrong.
Miss R. was quite right to lambaste them & the horse they rode in on. It’s telling that she ended up on somewhere between decent and friendly terms with von Mises.
Yamamoto was against the whole idea and wasn’t averse to letting his superiors know it. If you’re assigning blame for the attack to individuals everyone after Hirohito and Tojo is too far back to bother thinking about.
Julie: The Zimmerman Telegram was definitely real. There was some debate at the time about it (since it came to the Americans from British intelligence), but it was pretty clear shortly afterwards that it was legit – it went public in January 1917, and Zimmerman acknowledged it in March. The thing about it is that there’s no reason to believe Mexico would be stupid enough to go for it. Germany was mostly just promising them money (since with the British blockade they had no way to deliver physical aid), but the main use for money in a war is buying weapons, and Mexico’s main weapons supplier was the US. You can’t use German money to buy weapons from the US as support for your war against the US. Also, it only promised support in the event that Germany and the US were already at war – it wasn’t about inciting anything, it was about lining up allies just in case the balloon went up. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zimmermann_Telegram
Also, you guys will probably appreciate this bit of art: https://twitter.com/SMohyeddin/status/1213582657117937664
Yes. I did appreciate it. Thanks very much for that. Pretty much on point.
Actions speak louder than words and Yamamoto’s actions were heard across the world on the day that will live in infamy. Roosevelt was a bastard, but he was right about that.
As for Hirohito “getting off Scot free” from his actions during WW2, I completely agree that he should have been tried and executed for war crimes the same as Tojo, indeed a lot more World War 2 “War Criminals” in both theatres of war should have faced the “short drop and sudden stop” penalty.
The reason Hirohito didn’t was not because of a lack of culpability or even evidence (there was plenty of both), but because of the practicalities facing Douglas MacArthur restoring the Japanese to a functioning democratic economy, he simply felt that his task would be easier if Hirohito wasn’t dangling on the end of a hempen rope.
There though, he and I would disagree.
was it an assassination? the guy was responsible for an attack and he was counter-attacked himself resulting in his death. he wanted to start shit, and as we all know if you don’t start shit ain’t gonna be no shit.
Julie near Chicago – January 5, 2020 at 12:28 am:
Whoever told you the Zimmerman Telegram was faked was either a loon or a liar. There was never any question of its authenticity, even before Zimmerman admitted sending it. Ahem.
When WW I started, Britain cut the undersea telegraph cables from Germany to the Americas. This prevented Germany from communicating quickly and privately with their diplomats in the Americas. The US State Department had installed a cable from the US to the US Embassy in Denmark. The Germans asked the US could they please use our cable? The US agreed, provided all messages were sent in clear, and the US wouldn’t let anyone else see them.
When the ZT was to go, the Germans said could we please send just this one message in cipher? The US agreed.
What the Germans did not know, and the US had more or less forgotten, was that the cable did not run directly from Denmark to the US. That cable (and many others) passed through a facility at Land’s End in Cornwall, where the signals were boosted for the cross-ocean jump. British intelligence tapped all the cables there, and read all the messages. That included the enciphered ZT.
Furthermore, British cryptanalysts (in Room 40 at the Admiralty) had broken many German ciphers, including the one used for the ZT. When British diplomats presented the ZT to President Wilson, they also presented the ciphertext, which was on file in State Department telegraph records, and demonstrated the deciphering. (They didn’t admit to tapping the cable; they had a cover story of stealing the ciphertext in Mexico.)
So not only was Germany caught trying to incite Mexico to war against the US, they were caught using the US’s own cable to do it. No wonder Wilson was enraged: talk about adding insult to injury.
These facts are thoroughly documented; one can read the whole story in The Codebreakers by David Kahn.
There is a convention that political leaders are not killed.
There is also a convention — literally — that embassies are not to be attacked. Iran broke that one first. And then again recently.