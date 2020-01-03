Free Carlos Ghosn

In other low probability news, Carlos Ghosn has escaped from house arrest in Japan, possibly in a
cello double bass case.
Mr Ghosn strikes quite the Randian hero. Grandson of a Lebanese entrepreneur living in Brazil with a Nigerian mother, he moved to France to study and then moved his way up the ranks in Michelin tyre factories. After 3 years there he was a plant manager. After 18 years he was CEO of Michelin North America. Then he went to work at post-privatisation Renault and made it profitable. He took on roles at Nissan, too, an by 2005 he was CEO of both Renault and Nissan. In 2016 he became chairman of Mitsubishi too.
Maybe he upset someone at Nissan because they reported him to the Japanese government for under-reporting his compensation to the Japanese government. Now he is “suspected of masterminding a long-running scheme to mislead financial authorities”, the worst possible crime in the view of authorities but considered not at all immoral in these parts. He has also generally been attracting the ire of people who do not like it when other people earn a lot of money.
“In 2016, Emmanuel Macron, the French president, who was at the time the finance minister, pressured Renault into reducing Mr. Ghosn’s compensation.”
I mean, what the fuck? Fuck off Macron.
“His own pay far outstripped those of his counterparts in Japan — he earned four times the pay of Toyota’s chairman in 2017 — and he was unrepentant.”
That is definitely Randian hero territory. They want you to repent. But never repent! It will not help you.
Ghosn says it was all plot and treason by Nissan executives who did not want him to integrate Nissan, Mitsubishi and Renault. One problem is that once Japanese authorities decide to prosecute, they nearly always get a conviction. Running away was probably his only option.
But it is hard to escape from the World Government. Interpol want him, Turkish authorities arrested pilots who helped him escape, and now the Lebanese authorities are hauling him in front of judges. It remains to be seen how helpful they will be. There is no extradition deal between Lebanon and Japan.
If someone could quickly fabricate a few thousand “Who Is Carlos Ghosn?” bumper stickers and T-shirts and get them out for sale on the net, they’ll do well.
People will confuse him with Carlos Slim and “Carlos” Ilich Ramirez, a.k.a. “The Jackal” (after the Frederick Forsyth thriller, which was pretty good, except — oops, almost did the spoiler thing).
She said, darkly.
.
By the way. Who was this “John Galt,” anyway? I see a lot of him on the Interwebz, assuming all the variants are the same guy. ❓
@JnC: John Galt? The hero of Atlas Shrugged, a terrible novel by the terrible novelist and amateur philosopher, Ayn Rand. The novel does a fantastic job of showing how an industrial society can fall apart once collectivism sets in, but other than that, it’s trash.
Nico,
I was just kidding. I happen to be a big fan of Atlas Shrugged, which I first read in the early ’60s. I last re-read it in fall a year ago, IIRC. And still enjoyed it.
I think we’ll just have to live with disagreeing about Atlas and Miss R. But I can stand it if you can. :>))
Also, Happy 2020! 😀
Carlos Ghosn: did he receive his pay honestly or did he steal some of what he received by putting in false returns?
If the former – then well done to him, however many millions he got.
If he was on the fiddle – treat him like anyone else who puts in false declarations, and do not lionise him.
They don’t have to be contradictory.
He could easily have:
a) received all of his humongous pay honestly, pursuant to his contract; and
b) under-reported that pay to the Japan taxing authorities and then paid less tax than he should have.
The company people are getting all bent out of shape, but they actually lost nothing, except, I’m sure, for their seething and sincere personal anger that someone paid Too Little Tax!
(I’m surprised a guy like him let himself get mousetrapped like this.)
His wife sounds very resourceful also.
Bobbyb,
There’s a money making opportunity here for him. Carlos Ghosn merchandise:
Sunglasses
False beards
Double bass cases ( with the option of a cello case for John Bercow types).
I doubt that he used a ‘cello case, perhaps a Sousaphone or, for a bit of class, a theorbo case.
Bobby b, that’s what I’m assuming. Stealing from shareholders would be something else.
I fixed the musical instrument confusion.
Can’t quite put my finger on it, but this reminds me of someone famous who escaped from Greece in an orange crate.
It’s almost a photographic negative of the Umaru Dikko case from 1984, an exiled Nigerian politician kidnapped in London by gentlemen from a certain Levantine country and found drugged in a crate at Stansted airport awaiting loading on to a jet home, when UK Customs Officers opened the crate and had some questions for his companions. Note that Nigeria ‘retaliated’ by framing two British engineers on trumped-up charges.
Looking at it in the round, Mr Ghosn appears to have had no chance of a fair trial in Japan, and even if he had committed some offence, better that he go free and expose the rotten side of Japan, its criminal justice system, which seems to make the US Federal Justice system seem a rules-based Elysium.
UK lawyers may appreciate a new ‘Ghosn’ test for dishonesty, how readily can an accused skip? A dire pun which I won’t bother to explain.
And it’s one in the eye for the country that gave us ‘Pearl Harbor’.