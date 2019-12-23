Do you stand with Maya?

After selling half a billion Harry Potter books, it ought not to be news that J K Rowling has found a bunch of new readers. She has, though. But not all of them are fans. In the last few days twin rivers of praise and obloquy have washed over her for this tweet:
Dress however you please.
Call yourself whatever you like.
Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.
Live your best life in peace and security.
But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?
#IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill
12:57 PM · Dec 19, 2019
She was referring to the judgement given by the employment judge Mr J Tayler in the employment tribunal case Forstater vs CGD :
The specific belief that the Claimant holds as determined in the reasons, is not a philosophical belief protected by the Equality Act 2010.
Those of you who did not leap to read the 26-page judgement may find it hard to understand what has aroused Ms Rowling’s anger. There are slightly more digestible accounts of the case between Maya Forstater and her former employer, the Centre for Global Development, available from Izzy Lyons in the Telegraph, Gaby Hinsliff in the Guardian, Clive Coleman for the BBC, and Andrew Sullivan in New York Magazine‘s blog, the Intelligencer – scroll down to see the part about the Forstater case. I got the link to the actual judgement from Mr Sullivan’s article.
So, do I stand with Maya?
Er, sort of. I’m kind of hovering sympathetically in the same general area without getting too close. The tragedy is that the debate we are getting is not once but twice removed from the debate we should be having. Should Maya Forstater be free to say what she thinks about the issue of whether transwomen are women? Yes, a thousand times yes. I would fight that battle gladly. Should the Centre for Global Development be free to impose restrictions on the speech of its employees as a condition of their employment? Yes in Libertaria, but in the real life UK… it’s complicated. Are transwomen “really” women? That question is subjective. The attempt to make it a matter of law does nothing but breed hatred. Yet at present all discussion of transgender people quickly becomes lost in an impenetrable maze of competing definitions of womanhood. The one issue that this futile discussion settles is which banner one marches under in the transgenderism wars, when there never needed to be sides at all.
Except for a vanishingly small fraction of people with significant genetic problems, if you have two X chromosomes you are a female, from your initial conception on, like it or not, and regardless of hormone injections or physical mutilation. Likewise if you have an X and a Y chromosome, you are a male on the same basis. There have always been some females with relatively masculine personality traits, and some males with relatively feminine personality traits, the personality lies along a continuous spectrum. The Chromosomal make up is either one or the other, again, with the exception of a very small number of persons whose cells may have a portion of cells with XX and a portion of cells with XY, or other extremely rare (e.g., double) combinations of chromosomes. A person is “dealt a hand” of chromosomes at conception.
…convince me I’m worng.
Unfortunately, the Marxist Left will not allow neutrality. They want division and chaos, pitting one side against another. You’re either inside the approved Narrative or forever an outcast deserving nothing but vituperation. It keeps their base in line and fuels their inchoate rage against “The Other”.
Mr John Tayler is a solicitor, not a judge. The term “employment judge” is a fudge. Employment tribunals are conducted by a solicitor or barrister in the presence of two laypersons. Employment tribunals are a “trial without a trial” — not Magna Carta. Put 12 people in a room and tell me this is just. And yes, I have read the entire “judgement”. I don’t think it will survive appeal.
Jake Wunderdogg, you most certainly are worng, but you are not wrong.
I make a distinction between gender and sex. You are free to tell me that gender is absolute and immutable. (To be fair, you didn’t – but you came close.) I am free to disagree. Man and woman, male and female, are bimodal distributions heavily weighted at the two ends. But the middles of both distributions are not empty, just thinly populated; nor are the distributions identical.
Nonetheless, we can say with general accuracy that there are male and female, and as long as you are not spitting it out with violent disapproval at people who disagree, it shouldn’t be cause for firing or censure. Disagreeing is one thing; losing your cool, quite another.
In any case, look at the trouble Google is having these days. They are enforcing a PC workplace on computer programmers. They fired James Damore, who merely said that on average, men and women have different patterns of interests. And they are firing other people for saying or doing other things. I’m including links to articles, and to a copy of the memo involved.
https://www.rt.com/usa/398920-google-damore-gender-equality/
https://www.quotev.com/story/9922506/James-Damores-Diversity-Memo
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2019/12/labor-unrest-at-google-is-getting-worse-kathy-spiers-fired
If you start firing people for saying things that once were okay (I am carefully not making the “okay” finger gesture) pretty soon the workplace turns into a snakepit of paranoia. This is not good for the company, nor is it good for the workers, but lawyers have found it profitable.
Do not feed the lawyer.
The clear and present danger to free speech on this and many another matter makes me keen to stand with Maya at this time.
In a world where an employer could openly refuse to hire anyone simply for believing in some PC absurdity, another employer should be as able to refuse to hire anyone who did not believe it. Of course, for that world to exist, today’s PC must become less powerful.
Meanwhile, wherever the PC intrude the state into a previously apolitical area, government is that gun on the floor that everyone is fighting for lest the other side get it, and we will often either stand with Maya or stand against her.
Hemaphrodites, etc are irrelevant to political point. They are clearly not full males, nor full females. And no-one has ever thought they were.
That is quite different, and should be entirely separately discusssed, from our trans- crowd. I’m more than happy that those unfortunate to be inter-sex can declare which sex they want to be. I don’t think that men that dress as women should be allowed to do the same.
“The one issue that this futile discussion settles is which banner one marches under in the transgenderism wars, when there never needed to be sides at all.”
Transgenderism was ‘invented’ as a ‘thing’ precisely to create sides. There have been men who dressed up as women and lived as women for donkeys years, they got on with it, by and large everyone let them.
Then the identity politics brigade discovered them, and hey presto! a fully fledged causus belli was created……..the Left created this looking for a fight, the very least we can do is give them one. There are some wars that are just inevitable, and at some point you pick a suitable trigger point and say ‘That’ll do’ and get to it.
Identity politics has been spoiling for a fight for long enough, its time they had one. And Trans rights is a good place to start, because the identity politics side have run out of more sympathetic groups to champion and are now out on a limb, having alienated virtually all other sections of normal society. They are incredible vulnerable to a sharp cultural counter attack.
@Jake Wunderdogg
Except for a vanishingly small fraction of people with significant genetic problems,
I suppose it depends on when you think a population vanishes, but sex chromosome problems are not really all that uncommon. Turners syndrome for example is about 1:3000 live births, Klinefelter’s is about 1:600 males, XXX females are about 1/1000, these are in descending order of the severity of the associated disability. Or so says WHO
“She took her former employer, the US think tank Centre for Global Development (CGD), to an employment tribunal, arguing that they discriminated against her “deeply held” view that there are only two sexes, which should become a protected belief under the Equality Act.”
So, this US-based QUANGO takes advantage of the fact that it employs some of its people outside of the protections of the US Constitution, and, using its government-granted funds, fires people for exercising their free speech rights.
My standing with Maya would most profitably be expressed by questioning my own Senators and Representatives about why we fund such people.
bobby b
My standing with Maya would most profitably be expressed by questioning my own Senators and Representatives about why we fund such people.
Clearly Bobby, by you even questioning such a thing, you hate foreigners, especially black and brown ones. I mean are you not in favor of global development? Are you not in favor of “thinking”. I mean “think” and “global development” are right there in the title, so you must hate those too.
I think you should be fired from your job for being such a lamentable hater.
@Fraser Orr
I’d replace “vanishingly small portion” with words to the effect of “roughly one half of one percent of…”
I met one particular lady suffering with the effects of Turner’s, a student in a course I taught which required a great deal of reading and interpretation in the Federal Acquisition Regulations (which are as bad as the name implies.) The effects of her genetic heritage included, among many other difficulties and discouragements, the most extreme nearsightedness I’ve ever encountered. Through pure persistence and drive, she finished in the top 10% of the class, and I have the greatest respect for anyone who can triumph over such seemingly overwhelming odds.
Sincere Best Wishes for the holidays, whatever your faith.
JW
I ought not be allowed to work another day in civilized society. I denounce myself. I shall go off and live in the woods and the deserts and on the mountains and the beaches and seek penance for my sins.
And the perfect tan. Retirees should seek the perfect tan. 😉
“Transgenderism was ‘invented’ as a ‘thing’ precisely to create sides.”
Just as the gay issue was previously. When the left “won” and gays were “integrated” into society (excuse the shoddy language), the left needed another cause celebre.
The problem is now that the debate isn’t that transgender people should be accepted, but that the patently false belief that men can become women (and vice versa) becomes the only acceptable belief.
Theodore Dalrymple sums it up quite nicely:
When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose once and for all their sense of probity. To assent to obvious lies is to co-operate with evil, and in some small way to become evil oneself. One’s standing to resist anything is thus eroded, and even destroyed. A society of emasculated liars is easy to control.
Flubber,
This has been quoted hereabouts before, but it can’t be quoted enough. It s/b a QUOTD on every website and every newspaper’s front page (above the fold!) in the land.
Whatever else, Goebbels etc. and the Commies were masters at this. And of course, Mr. Orwell wrote a book about it.
Thank you for the quote. :>))
Just look at how the left calls the tune and the right jumps around on cue. Trans didn’t exist 5 years ago, it was nothing. The left reclassifies these mentally ill perverts as “trans” because it’s politically useful to them and the mindless drones on the right start talking about trans people as if it’s a real thing. You’d have nothing to say if the left didn’t give you their talking points. We should be fighting back against this insanity, instead we’re yet again watching the right make accommodations and retreats to the lefts demands.
Jim (December 24, 2019 at 12:29 am), while I agree 110% that the identity-politics PC have been ‘spoiling for a fight’ – that is, are bullies spoiling for endlessly-repeated Maoist pleasure of humiliating victims by making them say what they do not think – I will pedantically and trivially qualify your “Trans rights is a good place to start, because the identity politics side have run out of more sympathetic groups to champion”. The ‘mascots of the anointed’ can sometimes deserve some sympathy before they become so – and some after they become so, even as the PC corrupt those they can.
I hated East Germany and hated its ‘female’ sports Olympic Fraud. In the 80s, it became OK to mock communism. I laughed at the jokes about the deep-voiced ‘female’ athletes. I admired the courage of the East German doctor who whispered in the ear of one girl, “If you ever want to have a family – if you ever want to have children – get out of this programme now“. I felt sympathy for those pushed into the programme without by any means knowing what was involved. Having read much of the humiliations that totalitarian states inflict on their subjects, I could sympathise with the situation of those who were usually young teenagers when they first got involved, who were lied to by almost everyone, who undoubtedly made moral (immoral) decisions as they became aware that there were things they had to hide from the olympic judges, etc., and who gradually over decades discovered what the long-term effects would be.
In sports, there are no such excuses in today’s west and my contempt for those who steal female sports trophies today is unbounded. But, far from that, there are people who lack even the compensation of having evil communist apparatchiks to blame for their lives having these complexities to handle. The PC would love to have them join their whiners’ chorus. If we think of the time it took us to think about what-all being libertarian meant (some of this blog is that we’re still thinking about it), we can sympathise with some ‘mascots’ – without diminishing our loathing of ‘the anointed’.
The Frankfurt School of thought chalks up another victory.
when there never needed to be sides at all.
The War needs two sides; once gay marriage is accepted, culture battle won, another battle must take place.
The PC liars NEED the wars, and the normal (bad) side, against the abnormal/revolution (good PC) side.
Reality is oppressive, and the PC liars oppose oppression.
Because non-Libertarian laws are being used to win culture battles, it’s acceptable to me to use the same laws to oppose those wanting to exercise Human Rights of Free Speech. So I’m with Maya.
I make a distinction between gender and sex. – I keep hearing this and never understood what is the point? Unless gender is very closely tied to sex, what is the point of even having gender (except for nouns off course)
“When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves…”
Yes. The problem is that *both* sides believe that they are the ones being forced to tell lies by the other side. For centuries, trans people have been forced to tell the lie that they fitted into society’s binary categories, when that was not true. Which is why free speech doesn’t just mean the freedom to speak what society considers to be the truth. Being force to repeat “the truth” is just as bad.
“I make a distinction between gender and sex. – I keep hearing this and never understood what is the point?”
‘Gender’ is the sex of the brain – the way it’s wired. Male/female brains are arranged differently, just as bodies are. But other people can’t see inside your brain/mind, only you can. 99% of the time the brain and body match, but about 1% of the time they don’t. However, given the social pressure in the past to hide non-conformity, it’s not surprising that a lot of people incorrectly assume 99% is 100%.
It’s a sort of intersex, but in a sense it’s normal. There are dozens of different brain modules that exhibit anatomical sex differences. The complex chain of signalling sex-hormones controlling pre-natal development sometimes go wrong. Most people have a few brain modules more common in the other sex, but most of them are socially neutral. A woman who can read maps, a man who can ask for directions, it’s no big deal. But modules for particularly significant characteristics, like sexual attraction and socialisation cause big trouble. Who you’re attracted to is wired into the brain – men are attracted to women, women are attracted to men. But if you get the wrong one, which happens on the order of 1-5% of the time, the shape of the mind reflects that, and the externally visible behaviour changes (if such behaviour is not under penalty of death). The transgender are the same thing with different bits of the brain.
Before we knew about the brain, the common belief was that mental characteristics were ‘imaginary’ – a matter of choice. It was the feminist, left-wing, ‘blank-slate’ school of thought. It was the right that realised the truth, that our minds are in many ways as biologically determined as our bodies.
I think we need to be a bit careful to distinguish between the people and the ideas they hold. Too often here there seems to be a genuine dislike for the people and we end up ‘playing the man’ rather than the ball. Once again- I think our conduct should be tailored to win the argument of the neutral observer.
As a gay man, I’m a beneficiary of the improved social environment in which the UK finds itself, as against the rather more noxious (and dare I say it, fearful) one in which I grew up. By adapting our social codes to include more people, rather than weaken heterosexual marriage and society (which always seemed a spurious argument to me) we have strengthened it to the tune of the gay population who wants to get married.
The difference between the gay rights and trans rights debate is critical. Gay people wanted only equality before the law. Trans rights seek to redefine not only their own gender but also everyone else’s and that’s why there is perhaps more push back.
Having said that, whatever you believe about the politics and psychology of the trans debate, there’s no doubt in my mind that the individuals affected are some of the most vulnerable in society- whether you think they’re useful Marxists idiots, people with a psychological condition, or people whose gender is misaligned with their sex. One of the reasons that the right loses so many of these battles is that it appears callous (including to many members of the population who are otherwise sympathetic). You can win the debate and win the war by being the more empathetic, AND espouse decent liberal values (as others explain above) by simply letting people choose what they want to be, and letting others use the words they want to use (whilst suggesting that we’ll all run along better it those words are shaped by kindness).
And if this is done properly and with love, you’ll win more allies – including, by the looks of it, JK Rowling and her not inconsiderable pulpit.
I can’t get the edit to work on my phone- but meant to say I want to win the support of the neutral observer, rather than the argument. But still, happy Christmas all!