The Attorney General reads “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”

Like it says on the tin, here is a video in which Geoffrey Cox reads ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.

No political point is being made. I just thought he read it rather well. If the politics gig doesn’t work out, a more respectable career awaits him as a voiceover artist.

Happy [insert festival of choice here, including but not limited to Christmas and Wednesday] to all our readers.