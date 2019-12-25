|
|
The Attorney General reads “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”
Like it says on the tin, here is a video in which Geoffrey Cox reads ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.
No political point is being made. I just thought he read it rather well. If the politics gig doesn’t work out, a more respectable career awaits him as a voiceover artist.
Happy [insert festival of choice here, including but not limited to Christmas and Wednesday] to all our readers.
|
Thank you, Natalie. For some reason that poem always makes me think of Christmas, even in July. Can’t think why…. ;>)
And to all: Merry Christmas, Happy Chanukah, Happy Winter Solstice Week, Season’s Greetings, and as Natalie says, Happy Wednesday.
You may choose whatever appeals to you most, or even take the whole basket! And by all means, add to it if you see something’s missing. 😀 😀 😀 😀 😀
And happy Thursday to you, Julie. It’s a slightly bleary-eyed Boxing Day for me, not because I drank that much in absolute terms but because the amount of alcohol I can drink without getting a mild hangover goes down every year.
Winston Churchill would probably advise you to practice regularly, instead of once or twice a year.
Best wishes, whatever kind of wishes you think best!
I was involved in a Yule celebration, a Christmas Eve celebration, and a Christmas celebration. On Boxing Day, I rested.
Boris wished people a happy Chanukah on the 22nd and a merry Christmas on Christmas eve. Good choices, I thought.
The Chanukah video from Boris is very powerful rhetoric. I do believe that it was genuine, mind you; but if it wasn’t, it was good to hear all the same 🙂
Snorri, yes it was.
Niall, thanks for the link.
Natalie, remember that Miss Vane recommends hobnailed liver for those who experience after-effects of certain of the Joys of Christmas. ;>)
And now, happy Boxing Day to all! And Ellen, you are certainly entitled to a soothing Boxing Day. :>)))