Universal healthcare vs the rights of doctors and nurses

So it wasn't George Bernard Shaw after all. It wasn't him in the funny story about the dinner party, I mean, the one where a man teasingly asks the woman seated next to him, "Would you sleep with me for a million pounds?" Laughing, she answers, "You bet!" "All right," he says, "How about for five pounds?" Now she is outraged and says sharply, "What do you take me for?" He replies, "We have already established that. All we are doing now is haggling over the price." * "Bristol Southmead Hospital: Racist patients could have treatment withdrawn", reports the BBC. North Bristol Trust (NBT) launched its Red Card to Racism campaign after staff reported an increase of abuse from patients and visitors at the city's Southmead Hospital. The abusive behaviour covers racist or sexist language, gestures or behaviour. Trust chief executive Andrea Young said they wanted staff to "challenge and report it". Under the scheme, any patient abusing staff would be challenged and warned, leading to a "sports-style disciplinary yellow card" followed by a final red card in which treatment would be "withdrawn as soon as is safe". and Ms Young said: "We're sending a strong signal that any racism or discrimination is completely unacceptable – we want staff to challenge and report it and we want everyone to know that it will have consequences." Although I am not an adherent of the worship of the National Health Service that has replaced Anglicanism as the British English state religion, I can understand what people like about the NHS. Its founding principles were that its services should be comprehensive, universal and free at the point of delivery. I think the experience of other countries shows that there are many other healthcare systems that would work better overall, but it is a genuine advantage to the UK system that when a British person falls ill they do not have to even think about where and how they will get treatment, or how they will pay for it. It's universal. Or it used to be. Bristol Southmead Hospital has changed all that. I could go on about how easily this policy by North Bristol NHS Trust could be abused, could lead to tragedy. A story by Jack Montgomery at Breitbart UK did just that. But in a sense all that is just haggling over details: once it is established that the NHS is no longer universal, what is the point of it? The National Health Service was meant to be like the justice system: no one can ever lose the protection of the laws, not proven criminals, not actual racists, and certainly not some shabby old man who has been waiting in Casualty for five hours and can't stop himself blurting out some non-PC word because he is in pain. On the other hand, in other contexts I have argued that state systems should drop their obsession with universality. When I was a teacher I saw how one feral child in a class in a state school could ruin the education of thirty other children. For a mess of perverse reasons the policy of putting them in "sin bins" was never applied wholeheartedly, and there are some children so monstrous that even the other denizens of the reformatory should be spared their company. Not to mention the teachers, many of whom quit the profession rather than having to face one more day trying to control these thugs. Whenever it was suggested that the state should simply cease the attempt to educate such children someone would wail, "We can't just abandon them". "We can and we should," I would say. "If they make themselves so unpleasant that no one wants to teach them, no one should have to." So don't those arguments also apply to NHS staff members and patients who find themselves cheek by jowl with some aggressive bigot spewing out obscenities? In this case I am not talking about people who are unjustly deemed to be racists or sexists (real though I think the threat of this happening is), I am talking about truly nasty people. I said one of the best aspects of state healthcare was that it is available to all. But my own words regarding state education, also meant to be available to all, come back to haunt me: if some people make themselves so unpleasant that no one wants to cure them, surely no one should have to. What do you think?

