The tour guide
This BBC story by by Steve Rosenberg starts in quite an arresting manner…
Berlin Wall anniversary: The ‘worst night of my life’
It’s one of the most bizarre guided tours I’ve ever been on. I’m driving around Berlin with Egon Krenz – the last communist leader of East Germany.
Thirty years ago today the Berlin Wall came down.
It must be sad for him, no longer being able to rule over Germans as a dictator. Still, at least he still gets to be der Reiseführer.
