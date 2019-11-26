The importance of keeping good company

Jeremy Corbyn is in trouble over the Labour party’s anti-semitism problem. This clip from his interview earlier this evening with Andrew Neil is painful to watch. The UK’s Orthodox Chief Rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, has done a thing without precedent: publicly denounced the leader of one of the major parties during an election campaign. He wrote,
How complicit in prejudice would a leader of Her Majesty’s opposition have to be to be considered unfit for office? Would associations with those who have incited hatred against Jews be enough? Would describing as ‘friends’ those who endorse the murder of Jews be enough? It seems not.
How did it come to this? When I was growing up the Labour party was full of Jewish intellectuals. Maureen Lipman’s line “If you’re Jewish, they gave you your Labour Party badge the day after your circumcision” might be a slight exaggeration, but it seemed that way.
I first saw that now famous video clip to which Rabbi Mirvis refers, in which Corbyn repeatedly called Hamas and Hezbollah his “friends”, in this post from the “Harry’s Place” blog dated 7 April 2009. In those days Jeremy Corbyn was merely the deservedly obscure MP for Islington.
That clip shows us the vector by which the poison entered Labour’s body. I can believe Corbyn is genuinely bewildered as to why people call him an anti-semite. He looks into his own heart and sees no hatred there. Of course he doesn’t hate Jews. He doesn’t hate anybody. He extends the hand of friendship to the whole world. Including those who hate Jews? No, of course not; he has fought Nazis and fascists and white supremacists his whole life. But what about brown skinned, oppressed people who h-
And there it ends. That thought cannot be completed.
Honesty compels me to admit that there is one point in the clip from the Andrew Neil interview where he was unjust to Corbyn. The discussion turns to whether the phrase “Rothchild Zionists run Israel and world governments” is or is not anti-semitic (difficult one, eh?). Corbyn, as usual, waffles. Neil persists.
Neil: “Is it anti-semitic?”
Corbyn: “It should not be used, and it is.”
Neil: “But you can’t say it’s anti-semitic?”
Corbyn: “I just said it should not be used.”
Corbyn had just said that the phrase was anti-semitic. Tactically, he should have repeated that rather than pivoting to “It should not be used”, which made his answer look evasive when (for once) it wasn’t. I am not that sorry for Corbyn given his earlier equivocations, and indeed his earlier life, but Andrew Neil seemed too caught up in his own attack to notice that Corbyn had already surrendered. Or maybe Neil is going deaf.
I read that as, “it should not be used, and it is (used).”
Immediately prior, he says that the statement “can be construed as anti-semitic.”
So I don’t see this as being unjust to Corbyn. Corbyn is saying (to my mind) that the statement should not be used because it can be wrongly construed as being anti-semitic.
He’s stuck in the anti-Israel/anti-Jew trap. I sympathize with the intellectual conundrum (even while considering both sides trash) and am constantly amused to see that it has made American Jews the loudest anti-semitics of all.
Natalie
After reading your post, and the follow-up comment, I had a quick look at the relevant part of the interview.
I’m not sure if Corbyn had surrendered.
Did Corbyn mean:
“It should not be used and it is (anti-semitic)”
Or
“It should not be used and it is (used)”
The fact that he then said “I just said it should not be used”, rather than “I just said it is anti-semitic”, would lead me to interpret his response as the latter of the two.
And I see that bobby b has got in ahead of me.
When Israel was founded, lots of Socialism was in the air. Kibbutzim (collectives and communes) were established, and Jews could be perceived as victims, therefore to be supported.
Then Israel won all the wars in which it has fought, and has become a Capitalist/free-Enterprize enclave, and I don’t know if any communes still exist. On top of that, Das Kapital has some anti-jew articles, so a rabid leftie can’t help but be anti-Semitic!
Corbyn is not the sharpest knife in the drawer.
I’ve been there a few times in the 1990’s and they still existed. As much as tourist attraction businesses as anything.
“On top of that, Das Kapital has some anti-jew articles, so a rabid leftie can’t help but be anti-Semitic!”
It’s more than that. Palestinian Nationalism was founded by Hajj Amin al Husseini, who had deep socialist connections from the start. (Although it’s weird that al-Husseini was exactly the sort of anti-immigrant thug they supposedly oppose, today. It depends whether you call it ‘immigration’ or ‘colonialism’, I guess.)
Later, during the cold war, East and West fought proxy wars around the world, with the Americans backing one side, and the Soviets backing the other. America backed Israel, so the Soviets backed the Palestinians, and all the Soviet-funded lefty agitprop therefore took sides accordingly.
‘Rothschild Zionists run Israel and world governments’.
Why is this statement anti-semitic?
It doesn’t say any of the following things:
Jews are bad people.
I don’t like Jews because they are Jews.
Jews should have fewer rights than non-Jews.
Let’s assume the statement about Rothschild Zionists is incorrect. Why not just show that it is incorrect?
Let’s now assume that it is correct. Then it should be said loud and clear.
Deal with the truth value of the claim. Don’t hide behind cries of ‘raaycism’.
There are lots of reasons for disliking people.
I tend to dislike people with either noticeably quiet or noticeably loud voices.
Disliking Jews is only anti-Semitic if the dislike is BECAUSE they are Jews.
Hindu leaders have condemned Jizz as well for his Kashmir capers.
Why does no fucker ever mention the 150 million people Socialism has so far murdered? See if Jizz denies those crimes–and if he does not–will he comment on why he supports such a cult?
Yes, Mr. Ecks precisely. Why is it beyond the pale to admit to being a Nazi when being a commie gets a free pass?
Who do you think you are kidding? I call it racism because only a credulous fool would be deceived into thinking it was a good faith argument.