|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
Another reason is that Conservative Remain voters tend to believe Brexit will be a walk in the park compared to the prospect of Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street. If this election amounts to a decision on whether to stop Brexit or stop Corbyn, most of them think it’s more important to stop Corbyn. More than 7 in 10 of them think leaving the EU would be less bad for Britain than a Labour government with Corbyn as PM – as do a clear plurality of the electorate as a whole.
– Lord Ashcroft
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
But isn’t the whole remain campaign now based on the idea the majority are wrong, and the smarter minority should rule? Won’t this whole ‘majority of the electorate distrust Corbyn’ confirm them in their bias? After all, how can you not like someone with the same initials as Jesus Christ?!!
The worrying thing to me is that Labour are proposing absolutely batshit crazy policies that have a long proven track record of unmitigated failure and yet millions of people still plan to vote for them. I struggle to understand how anyone can be so utterly unworldly as not to be able to understand what the horrendous consequences of a Labour government with Corbyn as PM would be.
People vote tribe, not policy.
No thinking or reflection needed.
Some people will give up everything for a shelter and a full belly.
Universal suffrage…..
Not sure it’s compatible with freedom.
Sad.
@Stonyground
Those voting millions are too young to have lived under Socialism, even the less virulent Socialism brought to post-war Britain by a Labour Government and which with the acquiescence of the Conservatives lasted until 1979.
Nor did they live with the direct, credible threat of being overrun by Communist Russia. And thanks to Britain’s, fabulous education, education, education system have no history regarding the ravages of Socialism in the USSR, East Europe, China, Cambodia, Cuba, North Korea and don’t watch the News from Venezuela.
Socialism is warm and fuzzy, about schools, hospitals, fairness, ‘fighting’ inequality, racism – it is sugar and spice and all things nice. Time for them to learn the reality from direct experience perhaps?
The irony is, as long as they vote Remain they will be considered “informed voters”
Lord Ashcroft is right: you can see this evolution happening (my most recent comment on The Great Realignment blog related to another of the straws in the wind).
However there is also an under-the-surface parallel. I think there is a very belated realisation that fighting Brexit has reduced the power of the “enlightened”, “inside-right” TINOs over the Tory party. Whereas posters on ‘The Great Realignment’ worry whether we face getting far less realignment than we’d like, the TINO’s worry whether there could be yet more than they’d like, so they’d better let Brexit go to preserve their diminished ability to control the populists from fraying further. ‘Better Brexit than Corbyn’ has a hidden shadow: better Brexit than more resignations and expulsions of ‘our kind of people’. Better Brexit than Brexit Party MPs. Better Brexit than full-on raw populism with ‘our kind of people’ no longer around to restrain its excesses. And of course, in all this there are elements both of what Milton Friedman termed ‘duck-like leadership’ and of standard Tory follow-the-leader.
Among other things, I’d be interested whether developments in the Republicans in the age of Trump have parallels.
I hope the post is correct.
As for British independence from the European Union – there is no reason why this should cause economic harm, on the contrary it would be an economic benefit.