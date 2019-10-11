|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
Y’all need to remember that heteronormative whiteness is the discursive cultural mechanism by which an oppressive hegemonic discourse of phallogocentrism serves to delegitimise a black/homoexclusive modality and reinscribes a proxi-fascist rearticulation of power structures.
– Titania McGrath
That’s the entire Tweet, but the replies are worth a look too. This one is my favourite so far.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Presumably writing in clear and easily understandable prose marks you as some kind of white supremacist.
Those tweets can perhaps be best appreciated by people familiar with the concept of supercazzola.
I am not sure that ‘gobbledygook’ is the proper translation. A proper supercazzola happens when the speaker is fully aware that (s)he is speaking nonsense. Also, the intent is not so much to deceive as to confuse. (Although deceiving might be part of the fun.)
The best example in the English language, that i am aware of, comes from Monty Python.
There was once a competition held to write poetry as bad as McGonagall’s. Despite many entries (I have written a spoof McGonagall myself), it was universally admitted that William McGonagall remained undefeated.
Similarly, I think Titania McGrath and other would-be parodists of woke analyses must admit that the real thing can outdistance all parody.
Ms. McGrath is indeed a treasure. The mark of the true parodist is, how many responses assume seriousness? She gets her share.
Rule on, Titania! Titania rules the waves….
& great comments…
Titania has missed possibly the most important point here:
If one examines the dialectic paradigm of reality, one is faced with a choice: either accept patriarchialist poststructural theory or conclude that sexual identity, perhaps ironically, has objective value. However, if the dialectic paradigm of reality holds, we have to choose between dialectic situationism and subconstructive rationalism. It could be said that the subject is interpolated into a dialectic situationism that includes art as a paradox, while using the term ‘dialectic situationism’ to denote not discourse, but subdiscourse. However, the subject is contextualised into a nationalism that includes consciousness as a reality.
It is not so much narrativity that is a legal fiction, but rather the defining characteristic, and subsequent collapse, of narrativity. Dialectic situationism implies that the establishment is part of the paradigm of consciousness. If nationalism holds, we have to choose between capitalist sublimation and neopatriarchialist capitalism. However, a number of desituationisms concerning the fatal flaw, and eventually the economy, of textual reality exist. Any number of appropriations concerning postmaterialist cultural theory may be revealed. Therefore, the characteristic theme is the failure of neocapitalist society.
It could be said that the futility, and hence the economy, of the dialectic paradigm of consensus emerges again. The subject is interpolated into a capitalist paradigm of discourse that includes truth as a reality. But cultural objectivism states that sexuality, somewhat paradoxically, has intrinsic meaning, given that the premise of realism is valid. The subject is contextualised into a cultural destructuralism that includes culture as a reality.
… no, don’t fret, I haven’t shoved my head into a microwave oven and zapped my brain for three minutes. This randomly-generated stream of utterly meaningless faux-academic bafflegab comes courtesy of the Postmodernism Generator.
Thank god, Zerren! I was seriously afraid that the cyborgs had taken over what used to be your brain! 😆
PS. Say, y’know, I’ve always sort of regretted that I never went for my doctorate. Now, time is short. But the Postmodernism Generator may solve my problem. I’ll simply switch my doctoral goal to something in the Inhumanities, and let the Postmodernism Generator write my thesis.
Thanks for the inspiration! 😎
I liked:
It’s layered like the onion skin of oppression men have encased woe-people in since the age of woe-ceratops.
No need to be woe-faced.
Zerren Yeoville (October 11, 2019 at 10:19 pm) your (generator’s) first sentence almost makes sense. The first sentence of your second paragraph also comes dangerously close to being able to be assigned a meaning. The rest lives up to (down to) expectations, but, as with McGonagall’s imitators, this demonstrates how even a random phrase generator has a hard time paralleling the (low) level of a mind that has repeatedly iterated itself through successive degrees of wokeness, using each one to define the next.
The Turing test is failed again – though in this case, I am not sure by whom. 🙂
That is the longest way to say “I have penis envy” I have ever seen 😉
Quite how any intelligent person (M,F or Tx) would envy “The last turkey in the shop” I have no idea.
Looking at it some more, I think my favourite bit of this TMcG tweet is how it starts: “Y’all …”
I can’t quite explain why, but I find that especially funny. I think it’s maybe that this “deplorable” verbal usage (surely no PoMo academic would say such a thing) thereby reduces everything that follows to the banal dronings of a bar-room bore. Which is harsh, and fair.
supercazzola.
Bibbity-bobbity-boo.
The problem with this is that today’s reductio ad absurdum is tomorrows “nice idea”, the day after’s public policy, and next week’s “you are vile and evil if you don’t agree” and next month’s “send the deniers to jail for fifty years”.